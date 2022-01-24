Many animal species migrate, including species of fish, crustaceans, amphibians, reptiles, insects, and mammals. These animals might journey by land, sea, or air to reach their destination, often crossing vast distances and in large numbers. One of the main reasons animals migrate is to find food.
Migration
I’ve been thinking about different aspects of migration — a temporary move somewhere — since I headed south a couple weeks ago. I’ll have more philosophical things to say about this in a moment. But for now, here’s my mammal migration story.
I’ve found that I take a deep dive into a mole-hole about a month into our Pacific North Coast winters — let’s say post-Thanksgiving — and can’t seem to raise my head above ground again until the sun comes out around March or April. Our little Peninsula sun windows — as in: when you see the light you’d better immediately jump into appropriate clothing and hit the beach (for all of 10 minutes) — aren’t enough to keep me sane.
My hibernation procedure starts to feel more and more like depression mixed with self-pity topped with a dollop of too-much-eating. Yes, I get SAD (seasonal affective disorder). I can’t focus. Reading? I don’t know, I’ll try. Tending the fire? Maybe. Cleaning the house? Nope. Over the years, I’ve begun to realize that I’ve joined a loosely disorganized band of other snowbirds from the Peninsula who, for whatever reasons (see above), have also decided heading south for the winter is the thing to do.
Bob and Karen
So, let’s talk about perhaps one of the most dramatically migratory couples — Bob Hamilton and Karen Snyder. They trek from Sweden in the summer to Phoenix in the winter, with a short stopover in the PNW to visit friends and kids. That’s some commute — about 5,390 miles. (The stars of the avian world are the Arctic terns, who travel 44,400 miles around the globe.)
In 2018, Karen and Bob decamped the Peninsula for Sweden. As Karen says, “We bought the property in Sweden in Nås, or you could say the Province of Dalarna, in 2013. We knew we’d want to spend our summers there — 68 degrees, and 22 hours of sunlight, that’s my kind of summer! The house was perfectly livable, but we have renovated it from top to bottom. We just jumped into it, with the help of a relative there who’s still working. I’m lucky that we still have contact with Swedish relatives. I think a lot about my mom’s mom’s mom, Anna Lena, who left in 1886 — a 20-year-old, single Swedish woman, leaving for America all by herself. Think about it! It’s why I named my peninsula-based business after her.”
“I just loved hearing stories about Anna Lena,” Karen continues. “One of the stories was that she came to the United Stated knowing only three English words: coffee, tea, and milk. Guess what those words are in Swedish? The very similar kaffe, te, and mjölk!”
Karen acknowledges the long commute. “It’s a 13-hour flight from Seattle — we zip over the pole. The flight is obviously not the highlight; it’s a means to an end. But the nice thing is we get off the plane in Sweden, get our luggage, and then just hop on the train for Nås, just three hours away.” (You’ve gotta love EU public transport.)
“We definitely understand what it’s like to have a foot in two continents. The Swedish people have such an entirely different mindset regarding work. They all have a good life/work balance. It’s not uncommon that on a Friday afternoon all the workplaces empty out. There’s a real feeling that people need to revitalize. Every Swede has five weeks of vacation. There’s a great social safety net — from cradle to grave.”
Obviously, there are many reasons for Bob and Karen to resettle part-time in Sweden. But maybe they did immigrate for the food. “We love Swedish food! Of course there’s a lot of fresh fish, and we’re used to that anyway. But then it’s the baked goods too.” (Check out Karen’s Facebook page for tons of scrumptious looking Swedish food and bakery items, as well as progress on the house: www.facebook.com/karen.snyder.965.
Seeking the sun
“At first we were returning to the Peninsula after our summers in Sweden but then the winter just got too gloomy. When you’re in Long Beach in the summer you don’t think about it too much. It never bothered me for years — I shrugged it off — but when we were only there in the winter … finally we decided we needed to find some sunshine.”
“We considered Palm Springs at first. But about the time we started looking my sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Ray Paxton, bought a house in Scottsdale. They have a lot of fraternity friends there from Seattle. And we found a neighborhood we absolutely love, with 1950s style houses. This is our fourth winter in Phoenix. Sunshine is number one here. So weather is probably the biggest change. I did a lot of gardening outside on the Peninsula; then I come down here and I can’t name one plant!”
Yes, the sun in Arizona is great, and so evidently is the food. “We are so lucky — just in our neighborhood there’s the popular Chelsea’s Kitchen (chelseaskitchenaz.com). And we can walk right out our back gate and half a block away there’s La Grande Orange (lagrandeorangegrocery.com). Also close is another well-known eatery, Postino Highland (www.postinowinecafe.com/locations/arizona/highland). And if we want to get in the car and drive, there are all sorts of possibilities.”
When I ask Karen what she most misses about the Peninsula, she doesn’t even pause, “Absolutely, we miss our friends. But now we’ve gotten in the habit of on our way to and back from Sweden renting a car in Seattle. We visit Peninsula friends for a month or so and the kids and grandkids in Oregon.”
Migration reprise
Seems to me Karen and Bob have the perfectly balanced seasonal migration. It’s no small thing to want to go back to your familial homeland. Karen has Sweden deeply rooted in her DNA. Unlike so many of us who’ve lost the trail of our immigrant relatives, she still has family “in the old country.” In fact, her Swedish relatives made for and presented her with a traditional folk dress to welcome her home. The Hamilton/Snyder migration makes perfect sense to me.
And my migration to sun and warmth in the Southwest fills an important emotional need for me. My mind clears in the sun, and I can write. At the same time, though, I want to acknowledge that those of us who choose to be snowbirds are extremely blessed to be able to migrate at will. We have a rare privilege. We’re blessed with health, resources, and the ability to move around to places and in ways that suit us.
For many people now, immigration — a permanent relocation to another country — is dangerous, expensive, and often deadly. Many people are fleeing for their lives. I drove south to get some sun. That doesn’t make me bad — it just prompts me to be aware of my privilege. It confers a certain responsibility on me to use my resources and talents wisely, to stretch myself, to be a mindful presence in the world.
Stay tuned next week for another snowbird story.
