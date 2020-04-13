Pacific County now has one official covid-19 case, although the sick individual is not actually residing in Pacific County at this time. (It’s highly likely that the virus is circulating here; we just don’t know because we’ve not had enough testing to determine the extent of our exposure.) Garfield, in the opposite corner of the state, is the only virus-free county in Washington.
But we’re really in the same boat as other rural regions of the country: we’re both somewhat protected from the virus because we have more space around us than people in dense urban areas, and we have no hospital capacity should any in our communities need intensive medical care.
In my humble opinion, this means that while urban centers are going through their own nightmarish Russian roulette on the contagion, we rural folks will be set-up to be more vulnerable in the second wave when other areas who were hit first open up for business. Unless our government begins to understand that we must roll out comprehensive testing for everyone — especially asymptomatic carriers — combined with testing for those who’ve had the virus and have built up immunity, our rural communities will be sitting ducks.
OK, now for some good news.
Who’s doing what
In talking to folks around town, I continue to be buoyed up by the enthusiasm and energy being expended to help others. The Senior Center cooked-up and served-up a whopping 140 meals last week. (Their normal meal kit count had been in the 30 to 40 range before this.) Not only that but people are starting to get the hang of sending money for the “help your neighbor fund,” i.e. meals can be prepaid for others; folks can call in if they know someone who needs a meal kit and can’t pay for it. (They’re $10 and, just as a reminder, these kits provide food for several meals.)
Word on the street is that one amazing individual prepaid for all the inhabitants of the apartment building across from Ocean Beach Hospital to receive a meal kit this Friday — a donation of $280. If you’d like to help out, call your donation in to 360-665-3999, or let the Senior Center staff know of a household that might need food delivered.
In March, the Pacific County Foundation sent out its first covid-19 checks — for a total of $3,300 — to folks who need a little extra help now. It looks like April will be similar. This foundation has been established as a centralized place for both donations coming in and financial help going out. If you’d like to donate or know someone who might be in need, there is more information here: https://spccf.org. It sounds like Rotary Club will also be creating a program to assist people with emergency funding for necessities. (We’ll print the details as soon as they are available.)
The Pacific County Immigrant Support group (PCIS) has sent an update about the funding still needed to support our Hispanic neighbors who are — in the midst of all this chaos — still being targeted by ICE. These hardworking community members who are not official citizens will of course not be receiving government checks in the mail to help them out. This past week PCIS helped get three people bonded out from Tacoma Detention, and five people the week before. Last month, as the virus ratcheted up, PCIS became concerned that the lives of Pacific County residents in detention were in danger because of the conditions. If you can help, please donate here today: www.pcisupport.org/donate. And thanks to the generosity of our community and to grants from Group Health Foundation of Seattle, PCIS has also been able to financially support 23 families who have lost a wage earner.
In a move that is the total antithesis of what is needed now, new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, wants to reduce wages for agricultural workers, even though the nation’s roughly 2.5 million ag laborers have been officially declared “essential workers.” It’s the produce harvesters, truckers, grocery shelf stockers and store clerks who are getting food to us now. (I ask you, in how many ways and how many times can our inhumane federal officials continue to make the absolutely wrong decisions?)
What individuals are up to
By phone, Facetime, Zoom and Skype, I’m keeping up with friends and neighbors near and far. Just a quick roundup of what I’m hearing.
First, more people than I ever remember have started journals or diaries to keep track of this historic time. Recording our impressions for future generations is akin to the Depression stories we’ve heard from our parents and grandparents. We’re living through a time that folks in the future will look back on with awe — “You survived the virus of 2020?!”
And what about shopping? There are a variety of ways we’re coping. There’s online ordering and delivery (though some with outrageous pricing). Some stores are open in the early morning hours just for seniors. Other places are allowing only a set number of people in the store at a time. Call-in with curbside pickup is another option. And sometimes it’s the good ‘ole have a neighbor shop for you. Also kudos to the staff and management of Okie's in Ocean Park; they all wear gloves and masks to keep themselves and us shoppers safe and healthy.
This sparks lots of questions: Can stores and take-out cafes deliver alcohol? (I’ve heard yes in most cases.) Do we need to sanitize groceries? (There was a news article today that advises it's not as needed as many first thought. Take a look here: https://tinyurl.com/uru44jc.) Price gouging is happening in some places. I spoke to a friend who saw mayonnaise for $29 a jar on Amazon. (They are now making their own.)
A lot of friendly horse trading is also going on. Two dear friends brought me fresh eggs the other day — it was so good to see them, even from across the yard. I’ve been trading small bags from my 50 pound box of Jack’s potatoes for … homemade sourdough bread, a thanks-for-watering-my-plants gift, banana-nut bread, oysters, and soup. This return to old-fashioned neighborly exchanges is wonderful. I hope we can keep this up when we’re able to add hugs back into the mix.
Dream clouds
I’ve also noticed that there’s been more talk about strange covid-19 dreams. I’ve kept a dream journal for nearly four decades and, yes, I noticed at the beginning of our shelter-in-place time that my mind was twisted up at night with bizarre and troubling pandemic dreams. Was my sore throat the beginning of the end or just allergies? Was that person wrapped in a white sheet dead or an angel? And what about that spreadsheet with numbers scrawled all over it? Perhaps it just takes some getting used to — not being able to hug our friends or do our ordinary errands in town — but now my dreams are coming back into more-or-less normal narrative territory.
There is at least one thing, though, that I hope we can hang onto as we make our way through this dark time — a slower pace of life. We now have time to write, to think, to enjoy the clouds. A friend even sent me a link for the Cloud Appreciation Society. (Get your cloud of the month here: https://cloudappreciationsociety.org.) So let’s continue to count our blessings.
