Once upon a painting
Tucked into a quiet room in Surf Pines is a remarkable woman with an huge impish smile and a memory longer than an elephant’s trunk. Artistic, irreverent, and passionate about life, Pat Akehurst is a total original. But let’s piece together how I came to gather with Pat and friends in Ilwaco last Friday morning for iced tea and cookies. (Pat started things off with, “I’ll have my tea straight up — that’s how I drink my whiskey.”)
This all began when Marlene Bartels purchased a painting at a Peninsula yard sale in the summer of 2021. She thought she recognized the house in the painting so she started asking around: Yes, it was the Charles Nelson house on a corner in Oysterville — now owned by Paul and Kathleen Staub — but, no, no one knew the artist.
Social media to the rescue (it can happen occasionally). Marlene posted a photo of the painting and asked if anyone could help find the artist — one Pat Akehurst. Sure ‘nuf, comments began to pile up and finally — le voila! — Marlene discovered that Pat was not only still alive (and I mean lively!) but still living on the Peninsula.
Early years
Pat was born in 1941 in Seattle and though she had a bit of a rough childhood, once she burst onto the world, she played the game her way. She cheerfully took whatever jobs she found wherever she happened to land. She even lived for a couple years in Yakima, and may even have attended Perry Technical Institute where my mother was the office manager. (“Was she the one who kept Swiss cheese in her desk drawer?” Pat asks.) Finally she landed on the Peninsula in 1972 and really settled down. “I was tired of living in the desert. I loved it here. I loved being back on the water, the ocean.”
“I lived in a little red cottage in Oysterville. It was a cute little house and tourists were always walking up on the porch to read that historical sign. Sometimes I’d turn off all the power and just light my kerosene lamps. Once one guy hollered in, ‘Do you have electricity?’ I wanted them to think it was a real country house. They would pull in the driveway and walk all over the porch and one time one of my Siamese cats jumped in somebody’s car. They drove off and they kept her! I had two cats and then I only had one.”
“Another time I had my Jiff peanut butter jar and a butter knife and I was putting peanut butter on the tops of the posts holding up the fence. It was for the flickers. They loved it! Then these tourists would drive by and they were looking and here I was putting peanut butter on fence posts! I wonder what they were thinking? I had a good time living there. I knew Dale [Sydney Stevens’ mother], we did a lot of things at her house. And I remember ‘Quad.’” [This was the childhood nickname for Charles Morgan Howell IV, Sydney’s son Charlie, who was born during her junior year at Stanford and learned to walk in the Stanford quad.]
When asked how and when Pat became an artist, she says, “I have a younger sister Lorna who was dating this boy. And when they went out, I was supposed to go along. Then they would drop me off somewhere and I would sit and sketch and when they were done they’d come and pick me up and we’d go home. So I did a lot of sketching, with pencil and charcoal.”
Pat worked sorting oysters when she first arrived on the Peninsula, but soon she found a job at the old telephone company (now the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum building). She learned key punch in the days when computers were enormous. “The computer had a whole room to itself. “Pat says, “And it was always way below 70 degrees in there. I worked for Margaret Anderson. She was the head of accounting and everyone was terrified of her. But we became good friends. Then I got so good I could run the computer at night. I was on the swing shift because I was unmarried and didn’t have babies at home. I was free to do what I wanted all day. I’d sleep after work. But the phone company was always throwing these all nighters at me and one midnight I crashed my truck because I was so tired, so I quit the phone company.”
Pat worked at PACE, first as a dishwasher, then in the kitchen as a cook. “I learned from Verna Olller [the woman of modest means who donated millions to build a swimming pool in Long Beach]. She drove me nuts. She could make the biggest messes in the kitchen I’ve ever seen. All the counters, all the way around. But I learned a lot from her — and she would never shut up!”
“I’ve had more fun. I’d be driving somewhere like over that Bear River Bridge when right over there was this house. It looked derelict, but people were living in it. So one day I got brave and pounded on the door. ‘Would it be OK if I take pictures of your house?’ I stood in the bed of my truck with my camera. Then I did a pen and ink drawing. When I showed it to them, they bought it! I loved doing portraits of buildings.”
Pat remembers Mary and Chuck Munsey who ran the store and the Oysterville post office. “I did a portrait of Chuck that she liked then she asked me to do one of her, but she didn’t buy it because I didn’t take her ‘fluffiness’ away. I didn’t hold it against her. She was large and he was a little guy. She hired me and I was the vacation lady. I could get in the safe! All the postal stuff had to be in there — right down to the Nth of a penny. In between jobs I worked in the cannery.”
Be here now
As for her artistic endeavors, “I have macular degeneration and I went blind in 2005 so I can’t paint anymore. This is what makes it so difficult — I had just bought my actual honest to goodness professional easel, for $200! I was going to stay in that house and I was ready to retire and I was just going to paint. I had all my pen points and paint. Then I went blind and now I live with my youngest sister Barbara at Surf Pines.”
Has Pat’s macular degeneration slowed her down, perhaps a smidgen. But, as she says, “I could do all this left brain stuff. I started out going to beauty school, then I walked by this room that had these weird noises coming out of it — they tried to tell me what it was — it was the key punch room. It was too fascinating for words. So I switched and I took that up. And I can do all this right brain art. So I’m a well balanced person! It takes both sides of the brain. It just depends who you want to be.”
Pat overcame an abusive family, alcoholism, and a range of tough jobs, but as she says, “I enjoyed everything I’ve done, though maybe I haven’t always been happy about it at the time. I’ve met the best people. Yes, I miss painting and drawing, I miss my Rapidograph pen. But I’m having so much fun. I’m not hateful about anything or anybody.”
Pat Akehurst, I bend a knee to you. May we all live a life as full of grace, forgiveness, humor, and passion as yours.
