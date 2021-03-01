The Nahcotta Post Office opened its doors on Oct. 16, 1889, the same year Washington joined the union as the 42nd state. But in a shocking and sudden move, last Saturday the powers that be turned off the lights. There was no forewarning, not even for postmasters Kathy Olson and Gretchen Goodson, who received calls late Friday that the following day would be their last.
Local postal customers arriving Saturday found notices in their mailboxes misstating that the contract was terminated by “the supplier,” that is to say the building owner. But new owner, Colleen Raftis, unequivocally states, “That’s just not the case. When I bought this property I fought to keep this 132-year-old post office from being closed. I acquired a six-month emergency contract to keep our post office running and was told we would negotiate at the end of that time.”
A community lifeline
Before we get into the details of this sad fiasco, let me mention how important this little gem is to those of us who live in Nahcotta. Our post office, near the end of what once was the terminus of the Clamshell Railroad, is a lifeline for our neighborhood. Yes, it’s a service that delivers mail, checks, packages, letters, and important notices of all kinds, especially for those who may not have (or may not have the means to possess) a computer or other digital device. But it’s so much more.
Our post office is a place to meet neighbors, to chat about the local news, the weather, to find out who’s sick and who’s better, who has an operation pending, or whose dog has died. It’s a place where funeral notices are posted on the windows, where a bulletin board announces all manner of events and services: Rebuilding Together news, Pacific County notices, board meeting minutes, His Supper Table dates, lost pet flyers, yard sale announcements, playbills, Willapa Behavioral Health hours, once even a lost glove seeking its mate. The Senior Activity Center and KMUN monthly newsletters are regularly stacked on the counter. There’s a book exchange and a box where one can pass on a catalogue or an already-read magazine. There’s even a card exchange. (I picked up a birthday card there recently.) In January, various organizations’ calendars appear.
And, of course, last but certainly not least, are the smiling faces of Kathy and Gretchen doling out mail order packages too big to fit in the boxes, or stamps, or providing help with registered mail, money orders, and whatnot. During the pandemic lockdown, sometimes Kathy or Gretchen were the only people some of us saw for days.
When I arrived Saturday to pay my annual mailbox fee and pick up my mail — not knowing that within 30 minutes the doors would be closed for good — I ran into Phil Stamp (both senior and junior live only a couple houses from me). Phil said, “I’ve been picking up my mail here for 82 years!” I, for one, think that’s a tradition worth keeping.
So, let me just say again: a post office in a small rural community is not a business, it’s a service, it’s a lifeline, it’s a catalyst for community cohesion, it’s a hub whose ripples spread far and wide. And by the way it’s supposed to be something tax monies pay for.
Let’s rock the boat
Now, how did this happen and what can we do about it? On March 27, 1966, the Nahcotta Post Office was changed from a regulation federal post office to a “contract post office,” a sort of nebulous category that means it is housed in a non-federal location, staffed by non-federal employees. Carole Wiegardt — then owner of the building that housed her own home, the post office, and Jayne Bailey’s Bakery and Cafe — supported the post office for many, many years. It had, of late, been a losing financial proposition. Expenses include postmaster salaries at $8/hour (these have not changed for years), utilities, and rental of the building. The post office lobby was open for mail pick-up 24/7, and the window was staffed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
After Carole died, word on the street is that the Wiegardt kids had no interest either in extending Jayne Bailey’s cafe lease or in keeping the post office afloat. The building was put on the market, and Seattleite Colleen Raftis purchased it on Oct. 1, 2020.
According to Colleen, the post office had been paying the building owner $600 a month, an embarrassingly low amount that had not changed in years. As she says, “That didn’t begin to cover the costs. [Do that math: just staffing at three hours, times six days a week, times four weeks a month, equals nearly $600 monthly.] Also mailbox fees, stamp purchases, etc., those go directly to the post office system. I secured a temporary contract before I even got the property in my name, so I took quite the risk. But I didn’t feel that a private individual should have to subsidize a post office.”
Colleen proposed to U.S. postal employee Cheryl Lite in the Portland office a totally reasonable increase to $1,200 and expected some negotiation. She never received a call back until last Wednesday with the news that the whole post office would be closed. “I heard from Mark Scarborough [Long Beach post master] that they’d already put a notice of closure in all the boxes. I was really mad about that letter and quickly drafted a rebuttal.”
Why is Mark Scarborough involved, you might ask? In another labyrinthine twist of fate, when Nahcotta transitioned to a contract office in 1966 the Ocean Park postmaster chose not to manage it, but the Long Beach postmaster said yes, so Mark inherited the Nahcotta branch management.
Future fate?
For now, the 95 box holders will keep their same box numbers and Nahcotta zip code. The antique mailboxes in Nahcotta will likely stay in place, and new boxes will be installed in the Ocean Park branch. (Or box holders could request mail delivery and make a changeover to an OP address.) As Colleen said, “This fix — new boxes purchased and installed, expanded delivery, more foot traffic — might cost more than just keeping the Nahcotta post office open!” And what if mailbox fees were raised, or some kind of subsidy was possible? Why weren’t other options discussed?
I love my Nahcotta address — I love spelling “Nahcotta” to various mail order reps: it gives me a chance to tell people about our idyllic corner of the world. And, as some noted on Facebook, our “little post office that could” was so charming and quaint; whereas the OP post office is commercial, standard-issue and industrial-cold — it’s not the place to hang out for a chat. Furthermore, my PO walk has gone from a four-block stroll beside lovely Willapa Bay to a three-mile tromp over blacktop and cement.
Maybe we can still save it. As Colleen says, “I hope some people can rally.” I do too. Here are some people to call. Let them know what they obviously have no clue about — the importance of our rural post offices: U.S. Postal Service employees Cheryl Lite (971-201-3611) and Ernest Williams (702-768-4957). Our government reps: Jaime Herrera Beutler (360-695-6293); Patty Murray (202-224-2621) and Maria Cantwell (202-224-3441).
Thanks up front from your neighbors in Nahcotta by the Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.