Al Better, artist and wood carver, made this painting from a memory of his family’s Christmases of gift giving in Guilford, Maine.

It seems to me we just stepped into winter but, OMG, this week it’s Christmas. Either I’m moving slower and time is moving faster, or some combination, because — wow! — how did we get here so soon?

I decided months ago to forego the usual holiday buying frenzy to send money instead to the people of Ukraine who are fighting a proxy war with Russia on behalf of our Western nations. Yes, I know we’ve sent billions for missile defense, medical and energy interventions; but meanwhile I’m sitting by the fire with hot chocolate while Ukrainians are either burying family members or trying not to freeze. (For those inclined, President Zelenskyy launched a Ukrainian aid site, United24: u24.gov.ua.)

