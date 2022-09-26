The limitation of human senses

I guess there’s no argument now that weather-guru Cliff Mass has weighed in and we have passed the fall equinox. We are solidly into Indian summer days; fall is upon us. But I knew weeks ago when the sound of the wind changed. Those dry leaves, now starting to gold-up, just rustled differently when the breezes blew in off the bay. And aren’t the tidelands just a little bit saltier as the waters pull back on some of these dramatic tidal shifts?

