Digging potatoes
A couple weeks ago I began kneeling in my garden to dig potatoes. It’s a wonderful task that puts you directly in contact with the soil. I’d already harvested my apples and Asian pears; I’d saved the potato harvest for a sunny morning when I could take my time digging in the dirt.
Potato harvest is like opening a grab-bag — what will you find? From above ground all I could see were potato plant tops yellowed or shriveled, but once I got started — one shovel scoop then digging around barehanded — I was rewarded with handfuls of lovely rounded spuds. I’d made only a modest planting earlier in the year but ended up with a good 20 pounds of decent-sized potatoes (and lots of dirt under my nails). They’re waiting in the dark dry garage in a cranberry bin covered with burlap — the best way to store potatoes once you take them out of the ground. (Note: nothing airtight.)
Woolly bears
The other notable natural development is the recent appearance of the woolly bear caterpillars. These fuzzy wuzzies are black licorice on head and tail and pumpkin spice in the middle. Woolly bear folklore says that more black indicates a harder winter, and many woolly bears I’ve seen are all black. Yikes! This seems to echo the La Niña season we’ve been told will mean a wetter colder winter. Although — stop action — Wikipedia sets us straight on the science: “hatchlings from the same clutch of eggs can display considerable variation in their color banding, and a larva’s dark band tends to widen with age as it molts.” (Being a poet, I prefer the folklore version.)
I texted my go-to-garden-guru Rachel Gana to find out if these rambling tiny bears eat anything in particular in the garden. She wrote, “They’re not considered destructive. They’ll consume leaves of asters, birches, clover, corn, elms, maples, and sunflowers, as well as a variety of grasses. Their diet has lots of variety so they aren’t going to concentrate on just one species and become a pest.” This makes sense as I’ve most often seen them on my walks in Oysterville along the shore where the grasses provide them a bonanza of grazing.
These (more formally) banded woolly bears are one of nature’s little miracles. They are so cute as they wriggle and roam around that this should be sufficient for us to love them. But their transformation adds an even more stunning chapter to their story: they turn into Pyrrharctia isabella, the Isabella tiger moth, a beautiful orange-winged moth with a black-spotted abdomen, black legs, bright orange antennae, and, yes!, woolly heads.
I pray I’ve made perfectly clear over the years that I’m in awe of Mother Nature: from the wind blasts of last weekend to the salmon returning to this most enchanting transmogrification of caterpillar to butterfly. The latter is one of the best metaphors in the universe. If only we could all wrap ourselves up for some extended period of time over the winter while we reconfigure ourselves into more beautiful and — one would hope — kinder humans.
Empty Bowls
Meanwhile, right here on the Peninsula are beautiful kinder folks quietly making life better for others. First off, two weeks ago was the Empty Bowls event at the Family Worship Center. Lisa and Jim Schaffer organized it this year and intend to take it on next year, too.
“Well, we think that it went pretty well,” Lisa said. “It was our first year — we’re just getting our feet wet — and we’ll definitely do it again. We’ll have our debrief this Sunday after church and it will be interesting see what everyone comes up with. A lot of people in the church and others from the community gathered to help out. It was really fun and everyone enjoyed themselves.”
So many folks came together to make this event a success. Sue Raymond from Bay Avenue Gallery worked to produce bowls. She was ready for the event last year but it was cancelled due to covid, so she put last year’s bowls in storage and just continued making and gathering helpers to make more bowls. (As Lisa said, “We had somewhere around 108 bowls — God bless them. We couldn’t have done it without them.”) Sue Roselli, Greg Holmes and David Campiche donated items for the raffle. Mary Sanderson gathered up the restaurant soup-makers including Cottage Bakery, the Shelburne, The Cove, 42nd Street Cafe, Peninsula Senior Center, North Beach Tavern and Chen’s. Bread was provided by Sadie and Josie’s Bakery and the Blue Scorcher. Ask and ye shall be given, at least in our neck of the woods.
For a modest donation of $12, folks received a handmade soup bowl (which they didn’t even need to use for the event), as much soup as they could eat, and bread. An amazing $3,000 was raised for Backpacks for Kids — about which, keep reading.
Backpacks for Kids
Backpack for Kids is organized by Natalie Hanson, who received a call in 2011 from then Seaview resident and humanitarian Martha Murfin, who asked if she had “25 minutes of your day once a week.” (Martha’s mission in life was “to love all kids.”) Natalie said yes. Then we lost Martha. But Natalie has continued on with the program ever since, though, she says, “Well, it takes a lot more than 25 minutes a week!”
I went by the Long Beach Elks last Thursday to see what it was all about and found 15 volunteers filling cotton drawstring bags. “We can’t use backpacks now because of covid but we found another solution,” says Natalie. “This week we have 130 bags to fill. Every child on the reduced-price lunch program gets a bag with nutritional food items to get them through the weekend: cold cereal, shelf milk, tuna or chicken with crackers, microwave mac and cheese, cup o’ noodles, pretzels, apple sauce, fresh fruit. We pack extras if the student has a preschool sibling at home.” (82 percent of our students are included in the reduced price lunch program, certainly one of the highest percentages in the state.)
“And it’s not just the packing that’s time consuming; somebody has to do all that shopping, too. The programs costs between $1,500-1,800 a month to maintain. We just got a large donation from the Chinook Indian Nation, and others like Rotary and Elks. We write grants, and now that big check from the Empty Bowl people — they did such a tremendous job.”
“We don’t know who the children are, we just get numbers,” continues Natalie. “But one time someone must have pointed out my house because once I got a knock on the door and when I opened it, a little seven-year-old boy was standing there. He said, ‘Are you the backpack lady? Thank you!’ It takes a lot of effort, but it needs to be done and it gives me pleasure to do it.”
If it needs to be done…
There are lots of small towns where problems are ignored. I’m so glad where we live is not one of them. Kids who need food support over the weekends have a solution. And you can help — fill backpacks any Thursday 8:30 a.m. at the Long Beach Elks, or send a check to Backpack for Kids, c/o Long Beach Elks, P.O. 370, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Now, can we tackle a couple other important concerns, like the homeless situation? We need bumper stickers à la Natalie that read, “If it needs to be done, let’s do it!”
