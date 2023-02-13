Pfannenstiel
Betsy and Tony Pfannenstiel have ridden a couple thousand miles together on their Rad Rover e-bikes.
 CATE GABLE

Maybe eight years ago, I strolled into Bikes and Beyond and fell in love with a nifty three-speed island-themed fat-tire bike with palm trees and coconuts on its fender. The first time I rode it on the black-topped path to Beard’s Hollow I was so excited to feel eleven again that I pedaled too fast, missed a corner, cracked up into the salal and skinned my knee.

Lying there looking at the sky, laughing gleefully, I just hoped I hadn’t broken anything. It was glorious. I’d managed to re-enter those kid-dom days of yore, bike riding through, around, in, out, and over the vacant lots on the way to all the houses of my neighborhood buds. In pre-driver’s-license mode, a bike meant speed! Freedom! Transportability!

Bikes and Beyond owner Scott Lee
Bikes and Beyond owner Scott Lee stands in front of his Astoria shop with a pink Retrospect, one of his favorite e-bikes.

