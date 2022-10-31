Has there ever been such an abrupt changeover from fall to winter? I don’t remember one. Those Indian summer days evaporated like rain drops on a hot griddle: one day I was in a short-sleeved T-shirt giving the lawn a last mow, and the next day — cold, wet, foggy and gray — I was cocooning by the fire.
Now all the small creatures are preparing for winter. The chipmunks are climbing up, down, and all around on the rose arbor eating and gathering tiny rose hips; while the gray squirrels are doing circus maneuvers in the tops of the chestnut trees. (There are miniature round prickly bathysphere-like chestnut husks on the ground everywhere.) They’ve got a bumper crop of chestnuts this year, fortunately, as people in the know are saying it may be a long cold winter. Yesterday a two-point buck was nibbling on the last of the Asian pears. And the female orb spiders have mated, set their eggs somewhere, taken down their beautiful webs, and given up their tiny souls.
Today I got out my winter gear, raincoat and boots, and started the regime of getting outside to walk despite the weather. I was rewarded by finding a lovely large King Boletus and lots of tiny charming (though inedible) ‘shrooms under the dripping beach pines. I guess it’s time to slow down and — now that we’ve passed Halloween — start thinking about Thanksgiving. Where will you be? Who do you want sitting around your table? And what are you thankful for in this year that’s just passing?
Winter garden
So, yes, winter is upon us, and there are some winter-prep activities to be undertaken in the garden. But, first of all, there are some things not to do. Remember when it was “No-mow May”? Well, several online garden sites are now saying it’s “No-rake winter.” Not over-tending the garden is right up my alley. Birds and mammals are using the remnants of our yards to get ready for winter. Many perennial seed heads, even on what some might consider pesky weeds, are providing fodder for the birds and other creature during these bleak months. Right now, less is more.
Here’s another thing not to do: don’t rake up and toss those leaves. My long-time gardening friend, Sojourner Smith, always said, “Every tree deserves its own leaves.” Not only do those leaves break down and return nutrients to the soil, but leaf and detritus piles provide over-wintering habitat for bees and other insects. Some pollinators even lay their eggs in hollow stems in untended corners of your yard. And if you do have a large-leaf maple or other tree producing a goodly amount of leaves, rake these into piles to cover your garden beds. Decomposing leaves provide insulation with a natural mulch that can help protect plants from the chill of winter. (And this mulch is free!) One site even recommends covering perennials with evergreen boughs to protect them from freezing temps and rough winter winds.
In terms of things to do, here are a few suggestions: be sure to pull out any annuals or perennials that have finished their season of production. Some greens can last through a frost or two — spinach and kale to name a couple. But others if left in the ground can become prone to disease. If you’ve sorted and thinned bulbs, be sure to store them in places that won’t promote mold, though they should be kept adequately moist. It might not even be too late to do some pruning — I’ve got some tangly hydrangea that need attention — before our first windy winter storm.
This is also a time to check your tools: steel wool will remove rust; then sharpen and oil any that need attention; clean and organize that tool shed. And, if you’re one of those who like to spend winter months dreaming, now’s the time to pour over catalogues and plan for the next season.
A note from Iran
While we dream of (next years yellow) daffodils and (some still blooming) mums, let’s not forget the unrest in Iran. Our friend and AiR resident writer Aida Moradi Ahani (not Ajani as I spelled her last name last week) is caught in the struggle. As a smart, young woman with such promise, she is rightly outraged by being kept “in her place,” not able to dress how, or walk where, or write what she wants. Raising her voice against the Iran oppression takes tremendous courage because it’s deadly. She writes “It is from the heart of living under such suffocation that the slogan ‘women, life, freedom’ was born. Maybe you can imagine what a great achievement such a slogan is.”
It’s a reminder to us American women outraged by Alito’s deadly thrown-back to pre-abortion days that struggles for freedom are never definitively won. And that taking over women’s bodies — any bodies — is only the beginning of the end of freedom. Now young women, even in our country, must fight to make decisions about their own bodies and to be supported by laws that promote “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Aida writes, “Iranian women have not been sleeping since Mahsa Amini was killed. It is time to announce our awakening. Many women who removed the hajib are in prison. Many people are being killed. If you see Iranian in the streets of your city, please know that we are not without a country — but we have had to flee. This fragmented diaspora that shouts the name of its homeland in your homeland no longer wants to be treated as a half-being. Our goal is to have the right to our own bodies.”
Aida writes, “Dear Cyndy, I appreciate your friendship and the people of Long Beach. I am writing this while outside people are chanting slogans on the rooftops and our loved ones are being killed in the streets. Now I know that unity is one of the most valuable among the people of the world. This beautiful union that makes people like you and Cate to be the voice of the people of Iran, Ukraine, America, and wherever oppression happens. Now when we go to the streets, we are stronger, we in Iran and you in America, now we know that we are all together. We are all the voices of each other.”
“Cate, your article brought tears to my eyes. Not from sadness, but from a sense of power. They said in a great victory, there is room for all people who stand against oppression. I will never forget your lines, thank you for being the voice of all these people. Thank you so much for everything. Thank both of you.”
Can we be the voice of the people in Iran, Ukraine, China, North Korea, Africa, Puerto Rico, Haiti? How much can we give; how much can we care, and still practice self-care? What a world we live in now. Things have gotten out of joint and it’s so difficult to know what one can do. But, at the least, let’s not turn our eyes away. Let’s keep talking to each other in order to understand, so that we can strive to find solutions.
Coffee puzzle
And finally — I left you last week with a coffee question: which has more caffeine: drip coffee or espresso? I know many of you will be as surprised as I was to find out that it’s drip coffee. As coffee meister Al Hendrix says, “Espresso coffee beans are roasted longer, hotter and darker — commercial companies want them black, drier, and powdery. And the longer you roast a bean, the less caffeine it has. If you really want to get the biggest caffeine boost, you want a lightly-roasted coffee.” So there you have it — another myth busted.
Don’t forget to vote! Drop off your ballot at any post office or drop box. Reminder: there is one in the parking lot of the Senior Activities Center in Klipsan.
