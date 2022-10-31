King Bolete

One of the rewards of our wetter weather is that the 'shrooms have finally arrived: a big King Bolete.

 CATE GABLE

Has there ever been such an abrupt changeover from fall to winter? I don’t remember one. Those Indian summer days evaporated like rain drops on a hot griddle: one day I was in a short-sleeved T-shirt giving the lawn a last mow, and the next day — cold, wet, foggy and gray — I was cocooning by the fire.

Now all the small creatures are preparing for winter. The chipmunks are climbing up, down, and all around on the rose arbor eating and gathering tiny rose hips; while the gray squirrels are doing circus maneuvers in the tops of the chestnut trees. (There are miniature round prickly bathysphere-like chestnut husks on the ground everywhere.) They’ve got a bumper crop of chestnuts this year, fortunately, as people in the know are saying it may be a long cold winter. Yesterday a two-point buck was nibbling on the last of the Asian pears. And the female orb spiders have mated, set their eggs somewhere, taken down their beautiful webs, and given up their tiny souls.

Mushrooms

A crop of tiny gray tops is covering the pine forest floor — can anyone identify these?

