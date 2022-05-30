First, a one-door-Cruz moment
Most sensible, self-respecting Republicans bowed out of the NRA convention just days after 19 children and two of their courageous teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 Delta 5 semi-automatic rifle made by Georgia-based gunmaker Daniel Defense. Even Daniel Defense withdrew from the conference. The murderer, just a day after his birthday, purchased two guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammo. (Note: even U.S. soldiers carry only 210 rounds into combat.)
On that NRA stage, first Trump entered and mangled the names of the 19 mostly Lantinx fourth grade murder victims, reading them one after the other followed by a digitized gong sound, then capped off his “alternative fact” filled disquisition with a little strangulated dance move. Then Sen. Ted Cruz stepped to the mic and offered up his best solution for the out-of-control gun violence in our schools, “Have one door into and out of the school…”
Can any of you who’ve been teachers imagine the chaos? How do you get kids out in case of fire, or simply for recess? Who leaves when at the end of a school day? Timed entry for students before class? And, while we’re at it, let’s brick up all the windows too. This is where we are in our country now folks. (I wonder how The Onion can continue to come up with anything more grimly absurd than reality: www.theonion.com.)
Any combination of the following — strengthened red flag laws; limits on ammo purchase; raising the age for gun purchases to 21; and, even better, restricting purchases of assault rifles — would all be better choices than one-door schools. Though red states will likely do nothing in the aftermath of this massacre of our most precious and vulnerable citizens; and guns sales will soar as they do after every mass murder.
Blue states are working on some of the suggestions above. But, as Alex Kingsbury noted in the New York Times a couple days ago, “Gunman in ______ kills____.” He’s all ready with the headline for the next mass-shooting event, coming soon to a school, mall, church, synagogue or music gathering near you. And, by the way, the Secret Service banned guns at Trump's speech during the big NRA convention.
On to other matters: The She Shed
Now on to the World’s Longest Garage Sale. On a rainy Friday morning at the Peninsula Senior Activities Center (PSAC) their parking lot marketplace opened with “Junk in the Trunk.” Turnout was low because of our Novemberly May (one of the wettest springs in PNW history), but spirits were high. After talking to several junk-in-the-trunkers I think the trick if you’re selling stuff is to take your kitty and not look over the wares of other sellers. (It’s sort of the same advice for casino goers — after the win, just walk away.) One friend sold two squirrel cages and a zabuton for a grand total of $50 for the day. But then a “garage sale trance” came over her and she spent $10 on… I forget what… something, which may end up in the next garage sale.
Saturday was even rainier than Friday. But nonetheless the PSAC She Shed was open and I wandered in for the first time ever. Wow! It’s like a hoarder’s version of Noah’s Ark. There is one of everything on the shelves, the racks, the tables, and the floor. All items are sorted and labeled and orderly: multiple rice cookers sitting in a row; martini glasses all polished and clean; clothing neatly hung; shoes arranged by size. (One friend of mine who wears 11’s — a hard size to find in women’s shoe — was elated to discover several good-looking brand-name styles.)
Barbara Itel, Marta Towne, and Muriel Kiss were womaning the checkout table. The shed was full of folks looking at stuff and asking questions, and nobody seemed too bothered by the rain, even visitors. Robert Baca was trying on a motorcycle helmet, while Nicole Keller suggested a crazy spotted animal something-or-other for Izaiah Barajas. (They aren’t Peninsula natives but have grandparents who live here.) In the main hall, art lined the walls and lunch was being served.
Dunes Bible Camp
Meanwhile, at Dunes Bible Camp an enormous room packed with stuff was being perused by a number of folks, kids, families, and tourists. A “Last Day, make offers on everything!” sign graced the front door. Here again, things were organized by type with signs and prices clearly marked.
I went in simply to talk to a few people and snap a pic or two. (I need nothing.) But I walked out of there with three books — “The Adventures of Odysseus and the Tale of Troy,” “Little Gorilla,” “101 Strawberry Recipes” — and an LED Ring Light 10.2 with selfie-remote-control and 360 degree lighting, for only ten bucks. What?! I had forgotten to turn on my “do-not-buy-anything” switch. We are so skillfully groomed to be consumers that a bargain is hard to pass up. (But really, am I planning on launching a video blog any time soon? — No.)
I asked the checker, “What will you do with all this when the sale is over today?” (There were tables and tables full.) She was nonplussed “Well, we’ll either save it for another sale or give it to Goodwill.” (Note to Goodwill: major stuff coming your way.) And P.S. – the Dune pool is open again.
AAUW
The American Association of University Women set up their annual garage sale at the Ocean Park Food Bank. (Note: the food bank needs a new location. Please help if you have any ideas.) They too were undaunted by the rain. I remembered that last year they had one whole table of ceramic chickens (I bought one for the yard) and another of cows, which I understand came from Charlotte Paliani’s personal collection. (Once you indicate to family and friends that you are “collecting something,” stand back.)
I wandered by and asked Charlotte about AAUW community programs. “One of the main things we do is scholarships — how much money we have determines what we’re able to give. The young women can use that money wherever they want to go, but it’s for the second year so they have to make it through the first year. We’re also supporting vocational programs now — a year ago we had a young woman who wanted to be a mechanic and entered a two-year program. I thought that was really super.”
“We also do ‘Tech Trek’ — we send girls between seventh and eighth grades to a science and math camp. We got to go one year for a day and it was really amazing to see all the things they were doing. And then the other thing we do is $50 and a certificate for girls who excel in STEM.”
“There are 30 Peninsula AAUW members and the $65 fee is for national, state and local dues. But you can just be a local member for $25. We get together every month — by zoom since covid — and we have a speaker. We also put on a non-partisan political forum for elections.”
“After covid we decided to stop our tea, so we’ll have to do other things for fundraising, but we’re not sure exactly what yet — maybe holiday boxes.”
Rain or shine, the work goes on
Our north-end service and community organizations — the Senior Center, the Dunes, AAUW — were well represented in what I’m calling “The World’s Wettest Garage Sale.”
Despite our rainier than normal spring, they all continue to do what they do best — support our community with friendly smiles and good works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.