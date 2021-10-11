Boosters and covid info
The pandemic’s lead character still seems to be the Delta variant. That troublemaker has thrown us back into near shut down mode and taken the lives of some close friends.
I still have trouble believing Big Marshall isn’t somewhere moving someone’s refrigerator or toting a stack of two by fours. It’s senseless that we lost him the way we did. If only he (and his family) had gotten the vaccine. Yes, it might make you feel gritty for a day or two; but dying is forever as far as we know. My family is coming up on mom’s seventh death anniversary and we just passed dad’s 21st and it’s still a shock knowing we’ll never see them again. Time dulls that ache, but it never goes away.
Thank goodness friend Teri Kovach and our other amazing healthcare providers were on duty at the Senior Center last week delivering the Pfizer boosters. (I had two doses of Moderna so I’m still waiting to find out about my booster.) And now there’s also the annual flu shot to put on the calendar. Doctors say there’s no problem getting both the booster and the regular flu shot together. I guess we’ll just have to get used to this poke-in-the arm regime. We think humans are the cat’s pajamas, but we can be brought down by a microscopic enemy just by breathing; so let’s keep that in mind when we think about our place in the world. (To get weekly covid updates from the Pacific County Healthy Department, email brianne@pacificcountyhealth.com.)
Live music for the soul at PAC
Meanwhile, if one is careful, there are still ways to feed the soul. For many of us, one sure way is live music. Sue and Bill Svendsen have been at this for years. “In Portland if you wanted to hear music you had to stay up ‘til 2 or 3 in the morning! And when we first bought our condo in Long Beach we didn’t find any regular place to hear live music and we knew a lot of musicians,” says Sue. So, of course, given the energy, imagination, and hard work of this dynamic duo, they created the place — the Peninsula Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 504 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach (360-901-0962). “We wanted a total listening room. It’s been so fun and people have taken it and run with it.”
They started concerts at the train Depot in 2010, then bought the current PAC building in 2012. It’s a perfect venue for intimate live music and there have also been poetry readings, classes, and recording sessions there. They can seat between 30-40 a show; and because of the way they’ve structured their non-profit, 100% of the door goes to the musicians. Unheard of.
Even during the shut-down, Sue and Bill have found ways to make it work. They took the time to improve the building, add a bigger kitchen area, and — with help from supporters — create that permanent outdoor stage, large tent with pull-down heaters, and, as Sue says, “plenty of air flow!” In addition, they’ve hosted 73 weeks in a row of online open mic. (Bill manages the zoom tech.) I joke with Sue that I guess she must sleep about an hour and a half a night in order to do all they do. Her come back, “Mom always said, well between midnight and 3 a.m. you don’t do anything anyway!”
The Brothers Reed played gigs at PAC and the North Beach Tavern last week. These fellows — Aaron and Phil Reed — are an NPR “tiny desk” favorite (tinyurl.com/eys4ub5c) so you know they’re good. They’ve got stellar reviews from all kinds of folkie outlets, and here’s mine: they’ll carry you in the palm of their hands with tight harmonies, blazing guitar riffs, melodies and lyrics that tell stories about day to day life: everything from sweeping the floor to a paean to southern Oregon to quirky, favorite dogs now gone. (You can be sure no one had dry eyes after “All Dogs Go to Heaven”). They play off each other — emotionally and musically — like only sibs can do.
I grew up with music of all kinds — from barbershop to hymns to folk to Mitch Miller. And if I sit down for a performance and instruments are out of tune or the vocals are iffy, I start squirming in my seat. It’s actually physically painful. I knew during the Brothers Reed sound check that I could sit back, relax, and let the waves of their sound, humor, and tricky licks wash over me.
Sisters Folk Festival
Another amazing PNW music venue is the Sisters Folk Festival, this year the first weekend in October. They’ve had several rough years as the festival was cancelled for wildfire smoke in 2017; and in 2019 the pandemic shutdown dealt another blow. Then in August 2020 the Beachie Creek, Lionshead, and P-515 fires came together and exploded through the Santiam Canyon, burning 402,274 acres, destroying 1,500 structures, and killing five people. Detroit, on Highway 22 on the way to Sisters, is a virtual ghost town.
Festival organizers knew they couldn’t cancel again, so they changed the date hoping the smoke and covid would have slowed down by October. Friends and I decided to attend after missing past years so much. We were not disappointed. Vaccination cards were carefully checked and all festival goers wore masks. The festival was fabulous. We ran into the Oyster Crackers (they use the festival to keep up with new artists and to practice themselves) and several familiar vendors selling everything from Kettle Corn to “The Bob,” a delicious kebab wrap with falafel or shawarma lamb. (The guy behind the stove was not Bob, “You can call me whatever you want,” he said, “but my name’s Dan.”)
Everyone we saw — musician and audience alike — said the same thing — “We’re so glad we can hear live music!” The tone in every venue scattered around town was warmhearted gratefulness and joy at having that community feeling again. We were glad to be alive, and so thankful to be saturated in healing music. Some of our favorites were the indomitable Mary Gauthier (Mercy Now, tinyurl.com/vftdmkkk); fingerpickin’ wizard Willy Porter (tinyurl.com/cz6n9cs); soulful Max Gomez (tinyurl.com/2spvwsn6); eco-songster Jenner Fox (tinyurl.com/acxp3mma); and Sue and Bill’s longtime friend, the amazing Beth Wood (tinyurl.com/3ep38paf). There were many tributes to John Prine and Nancy Griffith, two of the all-time best that we lost this year.
The beauty of the Sisters Folk Fest is that you can wander around town and pop into a different venue every half hour if you want, with everything from Dixie Land to country to Blues to Cajun to Cuban and back to folk. Guitars, banjos, fiddles, horns, strings, trap sets, tambourines, dobros, accordions, cowbells and a Zydeco washboard. We saw and heard it all. And then we floated home on the wings of a song, and a goodly dose of caffeine from Fika coffee (absolutely top-grind!).
Driving back through Detroit and those acres and acres of fire damaged trees, cut and piled along miles of highway, was a sad reminder that, yes, music can heal, but there are some things we humans will have to tend to ourselves.
First, let’s support what we have — become a sponsor or a steady music patron for Sue and Bill’s PAC. Then, protect what we have — a fire on the Peninsula could roar through our grasslands lickety-split on any dry summer day. Be cognizant. Finally, be thankful for what we have — our medical professionals have provided us with medicines to keep us safe. Please use them.
