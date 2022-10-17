Willapa Bay AiR
Iranian writer Aida Moradi Ajani (second from right) with her Willapa Bay AiR cohort of 2017 (from left: Gina Borg, Shruti Swamy, Tim Peck, Jules Gibbs and Andrew Hladky).

We must risk delight. We can do without pleasure,

but not delight. Not enjoyment. We must have

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.