Cate Gable

The author took advantage of a new service at the Ocean Park Timberland Library called "extended access hours" — she had the place to herself Sunday morning.

 CATE GABLE

Extended hours

It’s 11 a.m. on a gray cloudy Sunday morning, and the Timberland library is closed. Wait a minute — what am I doing inside perusing the books? On the tip from a friend, I discovered yet another amazing service our local library is providing; it’s called extended access and it allows library cardholders to use the library after hours.

