Extended hours
It’s 11 a.m. on a gray cloudy Sunday morning, and the Timberland library is closed. Wait a minute — what am I doing inside perusing the books? On the tip from a friend, I discovered yet another amazing service our local library is providing; it’s called extended access and it allows library cardholders to use the library after hours.
It sounded too good to be true; but I went in to talk to programming librarian Naomi Fisher and found out that, yes, the Expanded Access Hours (EAH) is a real thing. It took Naomi maybe 10 minutes of conversation, reading me the rules for the program, to sign me up. I walked away with a nondescript white card, my entrance “key” to the front door. (You can also choose a fob if you’d like that better.)
Rules are simple. If you behave yourself like a proper library citizen, seven days a week you can utilize the library and all its many services from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Note that regular library hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday the library is closed.) You can access the internet, use the computers, pick up books on hold, check out books or other materials at the self-check station. And, the best kept secret in the county, every library patron has $44 a month to be used to make copies, either black and white or color. (This fee is paid for out of our property taxes.) So far there are 92 people signed up for extended hours in Ocean Park; and 48 patrons who use the service in Naselle.
Changing role of libraries
When I asked interim director Michelle Zilli how this program came about and why, she said, “At our smaller Timberland branches, we don’t have as many staffed hours. So we saw the need in our rural communities to create increased access to the library, even if we didn’t have staff to help during every single visit. Before the pandemic, the McCleary branch was a pilot project for a couple years and it was very successful. People were very appreciative about the program.”
The “extended hours” or “open access” has been a way for libraries to change with the times. As one website says, “Over the past several years, the role of libraries has shifted. Though circulation is still very important, thriving libraries are no longer exclusively concerned with lending materials, and instead have become community hubs and learning spaces. The role of library staff has shifted as well, away from transactional relationships and towards transformative relationships.” (See www.bibliotheca.com/solutions/extended-access.)
Michelle continues, “I went to a conference several years ago and there was a lot of talk about extended hours. I think it may have started in England. It’s been adopted by other library systems and we decided to try it too. Naselle, Hoodsport, and Packwood have already introduced the program. It was Ocean Park’s turn.”
You might think that giving library patrons extended access without staff help would diminish the library’s use. But the opposite seems to be the case. Many library chains currently trying extended hours are finding it increases overall library use — leading to more not fewer visits during regularly scheduled hours.
The thinking is that some people because of work schedules or family responsibilities can’t get to the library during regular open times; but if they are allowed to come in when it’s more convenient for them, they understand better the benefits of the library and begin using it more often. The extended hours program creates more support for the library and weaves it even more closely into the life of the community. Some libraries have seen an increase of 200-300% in library use after initiating open access privileges.
Extended hours have been in practice at many academic institutions too; in fact, some university libraries have instituted overnight hours. I would have used those night-owl hours in college. I wrote most of my papers at night because the dorm was quieter then — and having the library as another option for writing or study would have been a real bonus.
As it was, I sure loved being in the library by myself on a rainy Sunday. I read a couple magazines and checked out two books; it felt like a special weekend treat. And it makes sense to me: why have the resources of the library — its materials and equipment, and all the associated costs of building maintenance and utilities — only utilized when staff are present, especially if staffing levels are constrained.
Michelle continues, “We’ve had no problems so far during the new open hours. The library has cameras that monitor activity — and the phone is available for 911 calls if there’s an emergency of any kind. Some people come in and just hang out to read the newspapers. We want them to have access but we don’t have staff that can be there all that time. And the other great thing is that once you get your coded entry fob or card, you can use it at other libraries.”
I can never say enough about our Timberland Library System. In my book (!), a community without a library is a sad threadbare thing. (For those interested, here’s an amazing collection of library factoids at the data portal: www.trl.org/open-data).
Postal service?
On the other hand, those of us who loved our Little Post Office That Could in Nahcotta, founded in 1889, are still mourning its closure. Our post office was a “contract station,” in a rented facility. So when Colleen Raftis purchased, from the Wiegardt family, the building that housed our post office and requested more rent for the space and for salaries, that gave the USPS an excuse to close our “community hub.”
No more funeral notices on the windows; no more book and magazine exchange; no more “coconut wireless” conversations that kept those of us on the bay-side informed; no more smiles from Kathy and Gretchen. When I drive by, I still catch a glimpse of our old-fashioned mail boxes still waiting for our return.
Meanwhile, because of thievery problems at the Ocean Park post office — where all of us with Nahcotta boxes now get our mail — for a while the lobby was only open during counter hours. But here's a news flash: the lobby is open again 24/7: security cameras are in place and the package thefts are under investigation.
Small towns like ours — and the Peninsula is made up of many “small towns” — need these gathering places in order to flourish.
We need local grocery stores, post offices, libraries, and coffee shops where we can buy basic supplies, and, even more importantly, talk to each other, see each other, rub shoulders with each other from time to time. When we lose any one of these, our lives are diminished. Which makes me even more appreciative of our library. All those friendly faces behind the counter are helping to keep the fabric of our little corner of the world woven tight. If you have a minute, stop by to thank them.
Veterans lunch
This Friday, Nov. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., all vets will be honored at a free lunch at the Ocean Park Moose Lodge.
Organizer Nanci Main writes, “Some veteran spouses have asked why they are not included in this invitation. Chuck Meadows — a Vietnam vet and the founder of the Veteran Lunches idea — created this format so that vets could talk amongst themselves without ‘monitoring details’ as they are prone to do with family and loved ones present.”
Call 360-665-3999 for reservations. And if you’d like to help with desserts, pies for the luncheon can be dropped off Thursday at the Moose Lodge.
