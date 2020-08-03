Our bodies, ourselves
But before we get to the real house, let’s take a metaphoric detour. House/home is a such a useful image for aspects of where we are right now. First, there is our ultimate “home” — our body, which since the turning of the new year has been endangered by a microscopic and deadly virus that the current administration first tried to pooh-pooh, then lie away, and now has simply ignored.
But how well our body-homes are suited to defend themselves to the virus is a hot topic these days. One interesting data point is that some doctors think Vitamin D deficiency may play a role in how severe a virus bout might be if you get the disease. And small clots throughout the body’s organs and tissues may be responsible for the damage to organs, neurological functions (like taste and smell), and other strange symptoms that are cropping up.
In these days of pandemic and thoughts about illness, I’ve taken a deep dive into the massive and magnificently written book, “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer,” by Siddhar Mukherjee. (It won the Pulitzer Prize for general non-fiction in 2011.) I’ve had it on my bookshelf for a couple years but just couldn't get into it until last week. True, it’s a book about cancer, not about covid-19, but Mukherjee’s careful and articulately written detail about how disease, cells, chromosomes, DNA and RNA work together has given me an amazing view into these homes we walk around in all day and sleep in all night. Our bodies are the elegant and unlikely culmination of billions of years of biological engineering. In recent years, medical researchers are discovering more information about how these systems work. We’ve come a long way from blood-letting.
At first I thought, “Jeese, Cate, couldn’t you have picked a slightly more upbeat book to get you through these terrifying days of plague?” But sometimes the world just lays items at your feet and you walk the path before you. The book is brilliant. I highly recommend it if you have any interest at all in the fascinating workings of the body. It’s certainly not your typical “summer reading” title — but, hey, this isn't our typical summer either.
Where we live
The second definition for “home” is, of course, where we live — this stunning and beautiful location at the edge of the sea, at “the end of the world.” I’m sorry to say but I’m pretty darn angry with our so-called county leaders who opened us up to the thousands of out-of-towners over the Fourth of July weekend. It’s true some of these revelers came and respected our home — but many trashed it royally. I wonder what our businesses reaped in profit and whether it’s worth the exchange for the dramatic uptick in the number of covid cases we now have and the burden to our environment?
I’ve been watching for months the daily count sent out by the Washington Department of Health (www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus); these numbers are arranged by county and include positive cases and deaths. We’re still not close to the more dramatically affected counties like Yakima or King counties; but it’s worth noting that our numbers more than doubled in July. Jerry Phillips is the first mayor of any city in Washington state to have tested positive; and the poop report shows that the number of (mostly unaccounted for) virus cases is probably in the hundreds.
This means the virus is spreading now at a community level — whereas before we had a very small number of cases, boosted up slightly by a couple outbreaks at fish packing houses across the river. We all know that our capacity here for treating the virus — hospital beds, respirators, doctors, etc. — is minuscule. Anyone really sick will need to be transported elsewhere.
And now, friend and community booster Joe Paliani has the virus and bravely posted a note to all in Facebook about his symptoms. We wish for him and Charlotte that his case is a light one, and that Joe returns to his lively quirky self soon.
And for our county — we are left with the most basic virus-defense tools now since even our testing and contact tracing capacity is limited: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and/or stay home if you can. Please be guided by the advice of medical practitioners and not by those peddling divisive political misinformation. We must all commit to keeping ourselves and other community members healthy.
Four walls and a roof
Now for the care and feeding of my four-walled house. It’s hard to believe but the summer is waning; we’re at least halfway through and, though it’s sad to think about, the days are getting shorter. But, shorter or longer, these days of covid have meant lots of extra time and no clear motivation for how to make use of it, at least for me, until a few days ago.
I’d lived for a couple seasons with failed seals on double pane windows until early this spring when my windows got replaced. We left the job of unpainted trim and surround caulking for better weather. Then the virus hit and everything normal came to a screeching halt. Floating in a non-specific miasma, I sort of forgot about the next house project until, suddenly, yesterday morning I woke up and said to myself, “OMG, I’ve got to paint the house!”
Choosing a color to paint your house is like trying to name a boy band with an unruly group of six opinionated musicians. And once you open up the world of paint possibilities — well, you immediately see the problem: Aurora Brown, Lemon Verbena, Pinecone Hill, Pottery Wheel, Lunar Surface, Shitake Cornstalk, Thatched Roof, Incognito … in my next life I’d like to be a paint-namer (these are akin to the folks who name roses). What do these paint companies do? — throw a series of random nouns and adjective into a hat and take turns pulling out combinations?
Anyway, for my guiding principle I decided on “distinctive but not wacky” and went about trying to figure out what that meant. I now have six or seven little swatches of color painted onto the side of my house. I’ve driven around the neighborhood surreptitiously taking photos of houses I like and noticing a lot of houses about which one can only say, “There is no accounting for taste.”
On the other hand, the incredible variety of color combinations in our community is surely an example of the vast uniqueness of human thought and freedom. Paint choice is a great representation of our differences; and, yet, the fact that we all mostly get along in our little hamlet is endearing. I’m still noodling over my choices and, surprisingly, I have wandered into an entirely new folio of tones consisting of Tin Foil, Dolphin Fin, Night Club, and Intellectual (really, what color is an intellectual?). I’m counting on another month and a half or so of good weather while I decide.
In the meantime, I hope you're all safe in your homes, glad to be living in our amazing community, and grateful for the gift of a healthy body.
