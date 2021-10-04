Bear fattening
One day last week I heard from my great next-door neighbor Bonnie that the bear had made an appearance while I was away from home. Last year during bear-fattening season, (he/she?) “they” not only knocked through Bonnie’s galvanized fence to ravage the fruit still left on my Liberty apple; they also knocked the freezer door off the appliance of the Stamp family home on the corner — a marauding incident that not only terrified the dogs and left our yards in shambles, but, evidently, laid down a map for future bad behavior. Because now they’re back.
“They” seem to like to blast through exactly the same several wooden pickets of the fence across the street from us and make the same stops along the way. Fool me once, fool me twice … this year I got smart and harvested all my ripe fruit in one fell swoop. But then what? I had to empty and reconfigure the shelves in order to put two enormous buckets of apples and Asian pears in my refrigerator.
Finally, when the open road called and I’d still not made the mega-batch of applesauce I had in mind, I heard from friends that Rachel Gana would happily accept fresh fruit for the Ilwaco food bank. Thankfully, I sent those two large containers to Rachel (just on George’s birthday — Happy Birthday, George!) and left just enough fruit in my veggie drawer for what I’ll call I-hope-I’ll have-time-for-apple-sauce later.
As well as picking everything, I opened my fruit tree cages so fallen produce is completely accessible to all our wild neighbors (the furry ones), just in case they’re interested in C- or D-grade offerings (sun-scorched, partly crow-eaten, wormy, or bruised). The only things left hanging are a couple clusters of grapes (who knew?) revealed after some earlier clearing around the horse chestnut trees.
I’m buttoning things up for the winter and hoping there’ll be no more mowing ahead.
Heading south
So it’s not just the geese heading south these days. In the last week or so, due to unexpected circumstances, I’ve made two forays to our sister state of Oregon. The first trip had its terminus in Florence. Though I’ll tell you one mistake I will not make again: do not drive down Highway 101 anytime close to a weekend, anytime close to the end of the summer vacation season.
It’s a good thing I have no military equipment in my Volvo. How I would have loved to toss behind me large Caltrop tire spikes as I (at long last) was passing idiot-driven RVs. Or if only I had a large patrol-style megaphone mounted on the top of my car so that I could blare, “Don’t do it! — do not pull out in front of me!” at all the little rest stops and byways dotted along the route. At the very least I could have used a mounted neon reader-board with a simple message, “Get out of my way if you’re not going the speed limit.”
Absolutely crazy-making are drivers who, suddenly terrified of gravity, slow to a snails’ pace going downhill; or, the opposite, speed up on the rare straight stretches when passing might be possible. Maybe at some point in my life I’ll become a doddering blue-haired driver with a sudden urge to hit the road in an RV the size of a football field. But, if so, and you’re still around, ‘come over my house’ and take my keys.
The Oregon Coast
Now, on with the story. My normal snow birding (which will in fact happen later this year) normally involves a white-knuckle ride — Do not pass Go, Do not collect $200 — straight to Arizona where the hot temps have mellowed into the high 70s and there is sun every day. For this southward lean, I simply drove to Florence to visit a friend, which I hadn’t done in so long I’d truly forgotten how gorgeous the Oregon Coast is. Albeit the horrifically atherosclerotic U.S. Highway 101, the views around every corner are unmatched. Don’t get me wrong, I love our Washington beaches, but I’m in awe of the forward thinking Oregon policy that kept the vast majority of their spectacular coastline as public space and easily accessible.
From the road that swirls around the headlands, one looks down onto wave after wave of blue curls rolling in all the way across the great Pacific from Japan. And along the shore highway there’s still a lot of charm in the little coastal towns with their myrtle wood shops, the saltwater taffy stores, the small fish-fry shacks.
Florence itself is still gem-like, especially Old Town. My friend Stephanie Ames, a retired educator and now award-winning photographer (www.svfcc.org/gallery.php?contactID=0001), has a big hand in The Back Street Gallery, a shop filled with the excellent work of local artists of all flavors. Main street bustles with good eats. Sidewalks are filled with all kinds of folk — locals and visitors alike. The harbor is tucked under the classic and (currently being restored) Siuslaw River Bridge, opened in 1936. It’s a bascule, tied-arch bridge designed by Conde McCullough and it towers over Old Town, protective and picturesque. Everything downtown is wonderfully walkable.
One day we wandered further south to Winchester Bay and Salmon Harbor Marina to see what bird life we could find. The brown pelicans were flying and diving everywhere; and fishermen and women in boats out in the mouth of the Umpqua River were also hoping for salmon. This area is known for its recreational activities and there was plenty to see (and tons of RV camping); but one of the main draws are the dunes. They are stunning — white enormous curving piles of sand like a sensuous giantess fallen over at the edge of the ocean. We left the mouth of the river and were suddenly in the midst of towering magical dunes and dune buggy aficionados. (Dune buggies are also commonly called OHV — for off-highway vehicles.)
Dune buggying can happen 24/7, evidently, and there are only a couple other rules: wear a helmet, post a flag, and play by the dune-buggy protocols (though we never did understand exactly what those were). The main activity is racing around on the dunes, up, down and over, kicking up swirls of sand behind. I have to say I didn’t quite understand the allure, though I was mesmerized by the dunes themselves. They erupt out of the forest suddenly, in pristine enormity, and can disappear just as quickly. (Coming around the corner to the Florence Fred Meyer, there they were again, starting to luff over the roadway.)
After a glorious weekend, I drove home via Oregon Highway 126 and kept a sort of dreamy feeling of nostalgia going through over-arching forest cover nearly all the way to Eugene, where the “real word” hit with a vengeance. There’s nothing like a trip up or down I-5 to help you understand why places like Old Town Florence and Winchester Bay stand out in the mind. We’re losing our natural spaces to human-made creep. Did I just call the I-5 corridor the “real world?” I’d like to take that back.
