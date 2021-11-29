Past and future
History is a tricky substance. Is it animal or mineral, liquid or solid? Does it live on the page or only in the minds and hearts of the protagonists? Seems it can disappear in a moment — when a building comes down, a post office closes, or someone dies — if it was ever clear in the first place. In our home, so rich with history, you might well ask, “How can our community — its institutions and people — honor the past, yet retain the resilience and ability to adapt to the future?”
The congregants of the Ocean Park United Methodist Church are in the midst of this very dilemma — contemplating their future at the same time they remember the rich history of the church in the Ocean Park community.
As Sydney Stevens wrote in an article commemorating the Methodist church’s centennial, “It was Aug. 9, 1914 that the cornerstone was laid at 162nd Place and Park Avenue for the now familiar ‘little gray church by the sea.’” The article continued, citing comments from Dobby Wiegardt, “My dad was present when that cornerstone was laid — he was 17 years old.” A time capsule, buried on that day, was dug up 50 years later, in 1964; Dobby and his sons Mark and Eric joined Gustave Adolph “Dobby” Sr. to dig it up.
Dobby Jr. is one of the few current congregants who’ve had the history of the church woven into his life. In my recent conversation with him he says, “I’ve got a long family history of being involved in the church. I was born in 1931 and I became a member of the church at 13 years old.” Dobby, Sue Holway and Joy Weber, who also grew up in the church, remember it from decades ago.
Church days of yore
Let’s review for a moment. According to an article in the Winter 1967, Volume II issue of the Sou’wester magazine (sydneyofoysterville.com/2021/leadership-takes-many-forms), “The trustees, John Briscoe and I .A. Clark, and Board Chairman-Circuit Rider Minister J.N. Dennison reported at the 4th Quarterly Meeting in 1872. ‘We have procured a lot valued at $200 from I. A. Clark and erected there on a plain, substantial building … 40’ x 28’, 18’ story. We now propose to build in front an anteroom 10’ x 12’, 12’ story and finish well the belfry, all of which will probably cost when finished $1,500.’ The bell was presented by the Crellin family, the golden cross by George H. Brown of Tokeland. This church stood for the best interests of Oysterville until it was blown down in the gale of Jan. 29, 1921.”
Sydney’s mother Dale remembered watching the Oysterville Methodist church blow down. “My mother said that her father gathered the family in our upstairs north bedroom where they could see the church three blocks to the north. As they watched, the steeple pitched back and forth in the gale, the church bell ringing eerily until the entire structure finally crashed to the ground.”
As Sydney now says, “We’ve forgotten how much the local churches influenced the early development of the Peninsula.” She’s so right. I must admit I’ve had a few things twisted. Note that the Methodists, who arrived from Portland and began their ministry efforts here, built the first church on the peninsula in Oysterville. When this church blew down, the bell was recovered and now resides in the Ocean Park Methodist church built in 1914. (The church across from Nyel and Sydney is the Baptist church, built from a kit donated by R.H. Espy in 1892.)
Sydney remembers that before the church was built, there was an Ocean Park Methodist Chapel (once a restaurant sold to the church by Adelaide and Will Taylor before they decided to build the Taylor Hotel). The initial gatherings of the Methodist church-goers, their “camp meetings,” were held on property near the Timberland Library (the “Camp Tree” and its sign were removed several years ago, though its stump still stands just west of the library). After their Oysterville church blew down, the Methodists decided Oysterville had become “too rowdy” and they moved their church to Ocean Park. (Following church thinking, for years there were strict “no liquor regulations” in OP — something folks at Doc’s would certainly be amused about today.)
Current considerations
But perhaps I should get out of the historical weeds — hoping I’ll be forgiven for any factual missteps — and return us to the current dilemma. Many churches are experiencing a decline in church membership, and the last two years of pandemic shutdowns haven’t helped. This is certainly true for the Methodist Church.
Though once a vital congregation of 75-80 with a robust choir (ably led by Barbara Poulshock), holiday bazaars in the fellowship hall, and mission activities all year-round (the Methodist Church helped create the Backpacks for Kids program years ago), the congregants have dwindled to around 20. (The pandemic closure was complicated by black mold problems in the adjacent structure, though these have now been completely mitigated.)
This small group of dedicated Methodists are trying to determine their future. As Joy says, “I grew up in that church in the late ‘40s. My grandparents Billy and Agnes Pearson were members. I moved away for a time, got married, but came back during the Vietnam War in 1968. My children were part of the church too and then there were quite a number of young people. But now, it’s an older congregation.”
“Andrea Weir made those stained glass windows — I hope they can be protected and valued — they are a wonderful and inspiring part of our church. We always put together a good choir through the years, and we’ve had some wonderful pastors. I know we’re really small as a group, but maybe good things will happen in the new year.”
As current church member Diane Buttrell sees it, there are three considerations for the congregation. “Right now we have a lay-led ministry. But we could request that the district assign us a new pastor, either full- or part-time. We could continue with a designated group of laity to handle church administrative duties; or we could simply become a ‘home-church’ and use the Methodist name.”
Most critical is how the current resources of the church — the parsonage fund and the value of the property — would be handled. It would be a shame if the church disbanded because, depending on the decision, these funds could revert to the district office in Vancouver. Of course it would be best if these resources stayed in the community.
Joy and hope
One option, supported by most church members, is to revive the church and reestablish a partnering agreement with the Methodist Camp on Sandridge. While church membership is mostly retirees, the camp has nurtured activities attracting a younger group of families. It’s a partnership that could benefit both entities.
As Dobby says, “The challenge is to understand how to meet the needs of people now. That’s the big question. The church has lost people who’ve died or moved away. But there are new people here, up in Surfside for instance. All we have to do is figure out how to provide what they need. I support building a bridge to the camp group.”
Case in point, Bob Chatfield. “I moved to Surfside with my wife full-time in June. We drove around here five years ago and liked it, though it’s sure wet this winter! But I’m glad I found the church.”
Last week, the first in Advent, scriptures were about hope. This week’s service, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., will be the first meeting held in the church since it’s been closed. The theme is joy. It’s hoped that this meeting will begin the rebuilding of the church that founded Ocean Park. Stop by for the service if you feel you need a little more joy in your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.