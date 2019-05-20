We’re on the 152-foot Lindblad National Geographic Seabird in a water world, a parallel universe,
gliding along the channels, passages, and reaches of British Columbia — past coves, inlets, flats, shoals, and booming grounds.
Our first night out we pulled away from pier 69 in Seattle and shortly after ran willy-nilly into the rough waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca crossing the Salish Sea. Winds were at 15 knots with a beam sea (swells running against the side of the ship). Despite taking a double dose of meclizine, the head was my friend — I wrapped my arms around the toilet, so cool against my brow. (As the Canadian customs Officer Brown, told me, “Being seasick is good for the abs…”) When the waters settled shortly after midnight, my stomach did too.
Everything is different on the water. The boat sways and weaves, floaty and smooth (if the seas are friendly). The sounds are the growls and rumbles of the engine, the churning at the stern, the plashing at the bow (yes, plashing is a word), the calls of sea birds, and the occasional deep rattle of the anchor chain letting down its weight,
We’re in our own little bubble of existence, which we carry with us as we voyage. As if on Noah’s Ark, most people came onboard paired, like birds — some even have similar plumage. But we’re not waiting for the dove to return with her olive branch — we like it here. There is no Internet and minimal cell phone coverage; I barely know what day it is. The world we’re passing provides a moving panorama of granite cliffs falling directly to the water’s edge covered with spruce, cedar, hemlock, and alder. Occasionally someone calls out, “Whale! Two o’clock,” and we scurry to the bow deck with binoculars and cameras.
Potlatch: Destruction and reclamation
The following days with following seas were easier riding than our channel crossings. We headed up the Strait of Georgia and went ashore at Alert Bay, British Columbia, where we were welcomed into the Big House (the lodge) for a demonstration of First Nation culture by the Kwakwaka’wak people (this is the name for the 14 bands of Kwakwala speakers).
A brief backstory will explain why we were so moved at the Big House. It’s a complicated and heartbreaking narrative representative of how native peoples were treated most everywhere. For First Nation people — what the Canadian native peoples prefer to be called — the potlatch is a ceremony of governance. It involves a lavish and formal gathering, by invitation, to mark significant family events: the birth of a child, a marriage, the naming or death of a chief, placement of a totem pole, the sealing of peace between two groups; all these could be celebrated together at a family’s potlatch. Every invited guest receives a gift — a blanket, a basket, silver bracelets, sometimes even money, soap, combs or toys for the children.
The gifts are a kind of payment for witnessing the convening family’s events. “The guests’ acceptance of these payments signified their validation of the host’s claimed status.” (From “Chiefly Feasts, The Enduring Kwakiutl Potlatch,” edited by Aldona Jonaitis, University of Washington Press, 1991).
The potlatch ceremony could take days and was a time of feasting and gathering of the larger community. All guests were housed and fed by the inviting family. It was likely a time for finding a marriage partner from a different clan (clan members could not intermarry), for gaming, or talking over problems.
In April 19, 1884 the Canadian government included an amendment to the Indian Act, which “made anyone engaging in or assisting in a potlatch ceremony guilty of a misdemeanor, according to “Chiefly Feasts.” In effect, the law made potlatch illegal. In a famous enforcement of this ruling, the 1922 potlatch of Dan Cranmer at Village Island was raided; all the regalia and gifts were taken and many of the people participating were fined or jailed. Since being in jail was a huge dishonor for the individual and family, villages had a dastardly decision to make when government agent William Halliday coerced them by saying that if they turned over their potlatch gifts, they would not go to jail. Many villages complied.
So an enormous number of amazing works of art — exquisitely carved masks, regalia, and “coppers” (distinctively-shaped copper plates which represented wealth and social status) — ended up in Halliday’s garage. They were eventually sold to private collectors or made their way into museums around the world. George Heye, founder of New York’s Museum of the American Indian, purchased 35 of the best pieces for $291. Now, decades later, many of these stolen items are being repatriated back into First Nation hands.
Traditions renewed
Some of the raided potlatch regalia was returned on the stipulation that it be housed in a museum; consequently, the Kwakwaka’wak people built the U’Mista Cultural Center in Alert Bay. We were allowed to view and learn about the items, though not all have even now been returned yet. Then, the T’sasala Cultural Group — spearheaded by Cranmer’s matriarchal relatives — shared dance and music with us. Two boys — one three and one 11-years-old — performed a traditional “coming of age” dance called “hamatsa.” (Now young women, too, can participate in the hamatsa.)
Please understand that what follows is a much simplified narrative about the dance tradition. The rite of hamatsa is meant to represent taming the young teenager who’s gone out into the forest to meet his own wild spirit. He is said to be taken over by the demonic spirit of the forest, and when he returns he sometimes even bites members of his village, miming cannibalism. In the dance, his wildness is tamed by the women of the tribe who stand in front of him encouraging and supporting him. Finally, he is allowed to re-enter his village.
Our hearts were melted by the young dancers — both male and female — and the elder women of the Cranmer family who are passing their treasured knowledge on to the younger generation. It’s well known that the Canadian and the U.S. governments took young native children away from their homes to “schools” — separated them from friends, family, and place — and forbade them to speak their native language, even going so far as to tell siblings who were brought to the same locations that they would be punished if they spoke to each other. This practice was meant to strip First Nation people of their language and culture; many would not survive. (The number of native children who died in these facilities, likely in the thousands, is not known.) Though the trauma lingers, those that did survive are now the elders in their villages keeping their traditions alive, righting a wrong that was long in the making.
In our white mainstream culture bubble we bobbed along on the seas touching in on the fierce resurgence and resilience of these First Nation people. We were humbled and honored, gifted with their magnificent art, their dances, songs, and food as if we were modern-day witnesses sitting potlatch.
I am indebted to Bette Lu Krause, naturalist on the Seabird, for her knowledge of First Nation’s culture.
