Mary Frances Bowers, past Oysterville resident, starts her story at the beginning, “I was born at home, the fourth of seven children, to a family of modest means in Anoka, Minnesota. I didn’t have a name until my grandfather gave me one at my baptism. Overall, it was a good place to grow up — people looked out for each other. Garrison Keillor was in high school with me so if you know his Prairie Home Companion show, you know what things were like.”
“I was determined to go to college and I did — Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota — the first in my family. I wanted to be a nun but my family said no — so I thought, well, teaching then, that’s the next closest thing. I was always service oriented. Catholicism teaches that everything you do affects everybody else.” (And BTW if you missed Speaker Pelosi talking about how her Catholicism guides her life, see this recent powerful exchange: https://tinyurl.com/rcojquc).
“I loved my younger sisters and brother and I liked kids generally, but I knew I didn’t want to have seven of them!” So Mary put herself through college, graduated, and taught school while working on a graduate degree. As she says, “The degree convinced me that degrees didn’t mean you were no longer ignorant. I moved to Portland, Oregon and eventually found work at the Job Corps in Astoria. That work was tough yet exhilarating — real life graduate school.”
Back in Portland with two degrees in social science, she ended up teaching handicapped learners. “And that’s really what kids with special needs were called then,” she says. “I worked at the Parry Center with emotionally disturbed kids for six years and loved it. I returned to the mainstream, taught middle school social studies and English at Jefferson High School, the most diverse high school in Portland. Finally, I got a grand offer to teach in the graduate school at Lewis and Clark — I worked mentoring teachers just starting out. It was a wonderful ending to my career.”
Fireside chat
After retiring in 2002, Mary had made her way to the Peninsula where earlier she’d purchased a magical piece of property — a little house with 14 acres of mostly wetlands. I first met her 15 years ago while standing around a campfire one stunning evening at Cyndy Hayward’s property, which would eventually become Willapa Bay Artists in Residence.
Both writers, Mary and I hit it off immediately and have kept in touch even after her decision to move back to Portland in 2014. We both just had birthdays with big numbers in front of zeros, and because Mary is 10 years ahead of me, I often look to her for inspiration to see how she’s arranging her life.
As you might imagine with all those decades in the teaching profession and with Mary’s Catholic upbringing, she has continued a life of helping others.
Sentimental journeys
Back in Portland, Mary has wasted no time getting herself involved in activities that feed her heart, mind, and soul. She had been a member of Saint Andrew Church and quickly rejoined. Now she cooks dinners for homeless men; is part of the church’s sanctuary movement; and is on the parish council and the liturgy commission. She has taken over 21 credits at Portland University — studying everything from Spanish, to Judaism, to film — and has made several trips to places that interest her.
But as she says, “Is there anyplace I need to go to before I die? Well, there isn’t. Now I want to make sentimental journeys. I want to go to San Diego, hopefully by train, and see a former student who has stayed in touch with me for over a quarter century. He was an immigrant from Ethiopia with big aspirations, and, at 44, Seman has finally achieved what he yearned and worked for: a good, well-paying job; a wife; and now a baby.”
Here’s what caught my attention most recently in a blog site created by another notable local who’s moved on, Nina Macheel (www.pomegranateredblog.com), Mary’s story about sponsoring a young Mayan girl.
“Five years ago,” Mary wrote, “a friend showed me photos of children from Mexico, Central America, Asia, and Africa who needed financial help and an adult friend. At that time, I had not heard of Unbound, a not-for-profit organization working in 18 countries to connect small groups of elders with young people. I had never thought about sponsoring a child, but when I looked at the photos I felt a desire to become involved in the life of a child I’d never met. My life was pretty full at the time, but this opportunity felt more important than many of the things I was doing. So… Nidia came into my life. She was just 11 years old then — a small girl living in a tiny Mayan village in southern Mexico.”
Mary and Nidia began exchanging letters. “As letters flowed between us, I realized that Nidia was much like I’d been at her age. She was thoughtful and yearned for more than what she’d been born to. She desired a good, useful life, and was willing to do what was necessary to achieve that, though she had no idea what that might involve.”
Recently, Mary had the chance to meet Nidia face to face. “When we finally met, Nidia cried and hugged me for a long time. I held her until she was ready to let go, feeling so much joy after waiting such a long time to be with her. I visited her home, met her mother and brother, and was able to go to her school. Meeting and talking with her principal, seeing her classrooms, was of special interest to me as a longtime teacher.”
As Mary told me, “Nidia will be in shock when she gets to the city, which is where she’ll have to go to further her education.”
What can you do for the world?
As Mary says about her city life, “All those years at the beach — I couldn’t get enough. I never felt that I was missing anything. But now it’s important for me to think about these things in a different way. I never really understood why people see themselves as an island — everything we do affects everything else. And in terms of giving time and money — which is what we have over the years — I’ve put substantial effort into doing that as wisely as I can.”
As we head into the season of giving, I don’t think there could be any better advice than Mary’s, “If you want to make your own life better, help others to make their lives better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.