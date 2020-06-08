False summit
Several decades ago — or was it another lifetime? — I climbed a 12,280-foot mountain, a giant almost spiritual presence looking over the Yakima Valley. I learned a couple important things on that climb. First, partnership and companionship are a lovely and necessary part of life. And, second, one must set and reset and set again the goals one wants to reach.
To prepare for climbing Mt. Adams (or as the Yakama Indians call it, Pahto), I donned a backpack every early evening all summer and hiked up Ahtanum Ridge, the southern boundary of the valley. The hills were just beginning to brown and the views from the top were stunning. The Yakima River curved through Union Gap where native fishermen built platforms to net or spear salmon returning to spawn. Orchards stretched in acres of green to the east, north, and west; occasionally a small plane buzzed down to the Yakima airport runway.
My first goals were just to make it to the top of the ridge every day — a steep climb up dusty horse paths or abandoned trails — one footstep at a time. Sometimes I'd count in twenties then start again at zero; sometimes I’d think of sweet rewards for myself if I made it to… that bush, that fence, that rock.
My partner for the climb, Mrs. Nelson, was the mother of friends who lived in the neighborhood. We were generations apart but that distance disappeared as we prepared. Leading up to the climb, we talked about what to bring, what to wear, what to eat. We shared excitement and trepidation about what we’d find on the mountain.
When the weekend arrived, we drove up together and settled down at base camp, hoping for good weather. When the next morning broke, the day was perfect — sunny and calm; though we were warned about the possibility of sudden fog and clouds obscuring the route higher on the mountain. The most important comment was about the false summit. “You’ll think you’ve arrived, but you’ll still have a steep climb ahead of you. And then you need to come down. So conserve your energy.”
On the way up there was a time when misty cold clouds swirled in around me bringing the visibility down to a few feet. At that point I was alone, unable to see the climbers ahead of me or to hear anything but the wind and my own crunch crunch against the crusty snow. The last segment to the summit involved crampons and a steep icy ascent following a staked and roped route.
Finally, I broke through into the sun. At the top, a few other climbers and I looked out over miles of clouds and the other Cascade peaks popping up to the north and south of us. I unfurled a flag “Hot Damn!” that I’d made to commemorate the favorite saying of a friend. Of course there were photos. Then, after the roped descent, I glissaded down on my butt — ice axe as rudder — for much of the snowy journey to base camp.
False summit — it's a good metaphor for life. You think you’ve reached the heights; you think your climb is finished, that a status quo, an equilibrium, has been achieved. But, no, ahead there’s still more ground to cover and sometimes it’s the most difficult and dangerous yet.
‘I can't breathe’
The history of the U.S. is inextricably intertwined with slavery. Yes, eventually we made it illegal; eventually both women and Black citizens were given the vote. Yes, Blacks were “emancipated.” Yes, we once had affirmative action. Isn't that enough? No.
It's a false summit. We white folks like to say that we aren't racist — that systemic racism doesn’t exist in the U.S. But Black Americans know this isn’t true.
The murder of George Floyd is just the latest in a series of horrific deaths suffered at the hands of white people over the decades. Here are only some of the names we know, names that made it into the media: Freddie Gray (at a police stop his spine was broken); Breona Tayler (shot eight times in bed in her own home); Philando Castile (shot in his car); Ahmaud Arbery (shot while jogging in his neighborhood); Botham Jean (shot in his apartment); James Byrd Jr. (dragged for three miles); Matthew Sheppard (a gay student, robbed and beaten, tied to a fence, left for dead); Alberta Spruill (in her own apartment) Abner Loumia (arrested and beaten to death while trying to stop a brawl in a bar); Amado Diallo (falsely identified as a rapist, shot while standing in front of his apartment building).
(If you have the stomach for it, take a minute and look at the hundreds of names of Black people killed by police just in Maryland: tinyurl.com/ycgnd6ga. Or read the details of deaths documented in a New York City Police report: tinyurl.com/y7ogwyzu. Add to these the deaths of transgendered or Native peoples.)
These murders are only a fraction of the story. What about being overlooked for a promotion; what about low-paying jobs; what about living in the most environmentally dangerous neighborhoods; what about food scarcity, substandard education, mortgage discrimination, no health insurance, and the relentless daily messages that you are less than?
There are many sites now with suggestions for white people in this time of racial division: 75 things white people can do for racial justice; four steps white people can take to fight racism; how to be a good white ally; nine things white people can do now; 12 tips for white dudes; racism 101.
Start here
One of the most powerful essays I read says simply, start here — “Admit you’re racist.” OK, I’m racist — albeit a progressive liberal educated trying-not-to-be but still racist. (These qualifiers show my defensiveness and intransigent denial.) I grew up with Seattle grandparents who used the N-word for Black people. I know when I see a Black American that I have no real idea what their life looks or feels like. I admit that I sometimes cross the street if a single Black man heads my way. I have only two Black friends — no, acquaintances really. And I live in a county with 1.2 percent Black Americans.
Still, I’m outraged at the murder of George Floyd. It’s hideous that officer Derek Chauvin, who has over a dozen other disciplinary actions, conduct complaints and reprimands, kneeled on George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while all around bystanders pleaded for George’s life, while his lips turned blue and he went limp.
Are we seeing more clearly now? It seems many more of us are. Something must change. We must find a way out of the sham of a democracy where “all men are created equal,” but those in positions of power are more equal than others.
And all this bursts into our collective consciousness while a reckless and divisive man at the top presses military troops to violently clear away peaceful protesters for a photo-op of his walk to a church he never attends, to hold a sacred book he never opens. This, added to a mismanaged pandemic that has killed nearly 115,000 citizens; on top of lies and nasty, childish tweets from this same narcissist. Certainly America deserves better than this.
The eruption of protests all across our nation — and the world — from cities and towns big and small, says it all — we’ve had enough. We’ve all been holding our breath, waiting for our nation’s new normal. It’s now clear to a vast majority that the change will not come from the top; it must come from every single one of us.
