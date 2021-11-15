On again, off again
Even before we woke to no-power on Sunday morning — the outage hit at 4:57 a.m. by my watch — folks on the north end of the Peninsula were suffering another CenturyLink land line and internet outage. (I typed “outrage” first, which might be more accurate.) Fortunately this surprise Peninsula-wide power-down didn’t drag on for days. Bryan West posted on Facebook’s “Eye of the Storm” (a good source for weather news www.facebook.com/groups/177935337044), “Chatted with PUD crew just past 113th & Sandridge Rd (Cranguyma). A large SUV hit the pole and lost, as pole was fine. However the rattling broke an insulator. It has been replaced and line is back up, but as switching is still limited due to lack of parts from prior storm, we probably have another hour-plus before power restored. As for fixing power grid switching from last storm, that’s probably six months out.” I also loved this piece of advice for outage whining, “Power out? — read a book.”
We all cheer the PUD crews, those dedicated pole-climbers who get out in the wild weather and repair stuff up in the air. But — let me just speak to the commissioners and management here: is it possible to have underground utilities someday? I hear it might cost “a million a mile”? Holy Gazillions, Batman! If so, is there any other way to secure our energy grid during what may be increasingly fierce winter storms year after year?
The whole Tokeland substation conversation of several years ago was an idea meant to give us a “loop” of power to the Peninsula rather than just our current straight-line. That would have meant we could have accessed power from either north or south (the idea was an underwater line from Tokeland to the Oysterville substation) — a more sustainable situation than our current configuration. Now when a power pole or transformer takes a hit anywhere on the Peninsula, it pretty much affects all of us. But the Tokeland idea, perhaps not completely understood by most of us, was shot down. Is there some other solution that would help us out?
The costs of our current utility situation is probably more than we think if we were to add up PUD repair crews, equipment, replacement parts and, especially now, the lag-time in getting them here; the lost-revenue to local businesses for outages; the individual household costs for generators and new panel boxes to accommodate them, and etc. I know from my time in the business world — at the Federal Reserve Bank and Citicorp headquarters; in the California community college system; in my international biz consulting — that nobody likes to discuss major capital expenditures, even when, as weighed against short-term maintenance costs, they can prove in the long run to be excellent, sometimes revenue producing, investments. It’s always easier to float a monthly payment for years than come up with a big bundle of money for a capital project all at one time. This “too expensive” argument was probably what killed the very rational loop-power Tokeland proposal.
There’s a “public” in PUD
PUD stands for “public utility district.” Our utilities belong to us citizens. Yet how much do we really know about “our” utility? What would a sustainable power utility system, one hardened against ever-larger storms, look like on the Peninsula?
I might point out that it wasn’t until the Camp Fire killed 85 people in Paradise, California that Pacific Gas and Electric had its feet held to the fire. (Not that I’m suggesting any similar catastrophic mismanagement in our PUD, to the contrary.) Investigative reporters began digging into the details and revealed years of deferred maintenance of PG&E equipment responsible for starting many of those massive and lethal California fires. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 hoping to duck these and other charges. But finally pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter related to the Paradise disaster, which was sparked by its faulty equipment. Nov. 4, 2021 PG&E was asked to pay $125 million in connection to the Kincaid Fire; and there are other criminal cases against PG&E still pending.
Although I acknowledge that few of us want, or need, to know the details about how our PUD works — we count on our PUD commissioners to keep us informed — but maybe we should put a little more energy and participation into “our PUD.” They do have public meetings and there is more information now posted on a couple Facebook sites. (This is one for Ocean Park and environs: www.facebook.com/PacificPUD.) I guess I’m just left asking “Where do we stand now? Do we have what we’ll need to face what looks to be one of our worst winters in years?”
When in doubt, eat pie
As we roll through November, along with premature “Black Friday tech specials,” I’m getting lots of email news and recipes about delicious-looking side dishes for the Thanksgiving table. Soups, cornbread, stuffings, relishes and decadent deserts are all in the news. In line with this trend, my tribe and I just celebrated the birthday of pod-mate Al Betters who requested not a specific birthday cake but … a lemon meringue pie.
After dinner, as Al blew out his requisite candles, sitting pretty in meringue, we got to talking about pies we miss. Turns out it’s all the “old fashioned” cream pies that one rarely sees anymore: coconut cream, banana cream, and lemon meringue. These were some of the favorite we grew up with, either handmade in the mom or grandma’s kitchen or spinning around in pie display windows in diners.
Even homemade fruit pies are, it seems, a dying art (and to be legit you must also make your own crust); but we’ve come to the conclusion that cream pies are an endangered species. Might be because they’re a little trickier to make. First, I discovered from chef and baker Nanci Main (of James Beard and Ark fame) that after making dough for a custard pie you must let it rest before forming the crust, sometime even overnight. Then you “blind bake” it before the filling goes in.
Blind baking requires that you weigh the crust down while in the oven to keep “billowing air pockets” from messing with your pie crust shape. Nanci uses dried beans for her blind bake. Sister Starla has made scads of fused glass weights for the Johnson Orchards Bakery in Yakima — they trade her for oven goodies. Some great blind baking tips: tinyurl.com/wukn7368.
Nanci mentions that landscaper Todd Wiegardt handwrote her a recipe card for his version of lemon meringue pie — this was sister Teresa’s favorite. We benefited from her expertise in combo with Todd’s recommendations. There were only six of us in our pod birthday party for Al (one zoomed in) — but we would all attest that one lemon meringue pie was not nearly enough even after a full dinner. Thus, we have renewed a serious pledge — two pies at least and, next time, pie first!
•••
Note for north end Peninsulites who’ve suffered through several CenturyLink outages: be sure to call them to ask for reimbursement for the service drop. Most people have received two-week refunds. (Another suggestion is to place a complaint at 888-333-9882, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Consumer Protection Division to press for a compliance investigation across the state.)
