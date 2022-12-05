Timberland Librarian Naomi Fisher’s picks
As promised, here are some suggestions to add to your winter reading list. Ocean Park Timberland librarian Naomi Fisher, a total cheerleader for books and for our community, writes, “People can find great new reads at our libraries in so many ways. We have books on themes, like our recent ones at Ocean Park on Native American culture and history, Veterans' stories, holiday baking and more. This month, we have our ‘Staff Picks’ shelf with favorite authors chosen by our library staff.”
“We also have ‘Lucky Day’ shelves, which feature some of the most popular new books by well-known authors, as well as new movie releases. [You can snap these up before they get put out on the stacks so you get a better chance of scoring the latest book by an especially popular author.] Book groups are another great way to hear about good winter reads. The Peninsula Page Turners meets at Ocean Park on the first Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The Beach Reads group meets at Ilwaco on fourth Thursdays at 4 p.m. Participants share reading recommendations and have an opportunity to try books they would not necessarily have seen before. Folks who enjoy virtual meetings can find more book clubs and film discussions online at TRL.org.”
“Who doesn't love a cozy mystery in the winter months? Some of my favorite mystery authors are MC Beaton (of the Hamish MacBeth and Agatha Raisin series), Ellis Peters, Nevada Barr, Rhys Bowen, Ellery Adams, and, of course, Louise Penny. By the way, Penny's latest installment of the Inspector Gamache series just came out!”
“For supernatural fiction fans, Patricia Briggs and Lydia Sherrer are authors you don't want to miss. Winter is a great time to revisit some favorites, like the 'Chronicles of Narnia' for kids, or for adults 'The Snow Child' by Eowyn Ivey, or “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah.” If you want personal help selecting books, just pop into the library during open hours and a staff member can give you suggestions.
Cate’s good reads
I’m tossing out a few of my recent favorites too. First, though, here’s another plug for Libby, the library application tool that allows you to search for books either to read on a digital device or listen to. Download the app, add your library card number, and you’re off to the races. It’s absolutely free. And it even has a selection of magazines.
In past columns I’ve written about Russian expert and skilled writer Masha Gessen. If you want to learn about the depravity of Vladimir Putin and what’s going on in contemporary Russia, look no further than either “The Future is History” or “The Man Without a Face.” You’ll be chilled to the bone — recommendation: sit by the fire.
Another great author on the topic of Russia is Luke Harding, recently interviewed by Terry Gross. (Archives here: www.npr.org/programs/fresh-air.) Harding’s “A Very Expensive Poison,” about the murder of Alexandre Litvinenko, is as terrifying a page-turner as any John le Carré novel, and it’s a true story. (These authors show you why Putin must be stopped in Ukraine and/or his evil somehow contained.)
I’ve already written about Hilary Mantel’s historical fiction trilogy (though her use of research is phenomenal) — “Wolf Hall,” “Bring Up the Bodies,” and “The Mirror and the Light” — about Thomas Cromwell and the reign of Henry the VIII. A lot of heads get lopped. It’s a reminder that every era has its problems.
Now, in the just-darn-good-reads department: I recommend David Almond’s novel “Skellig.” It’s hard to classify this one: it’s almost a children’s story (except it’s not) that gives you a peek into the culture of Ireland. If you listen to the audio book read by the author, you’ll also love his Irish accent.
Science and sci-fi
There’s amazing DNA research going on these days and discoveries in neurology and brain science; here are a couple books that have totally captivated me. The first is “The Gene,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee. He begins by outlining a genetic history before there was any notion of a “gene,” starting with Darwin and tracing genetic discoveries up to the current day. It’s a remarkable unfolding not only of our own biology but illustrating the working of science itself. His most recent book is “The Song of the Cell.” I’m on the wait-list, but I know when I get it I’ll be equally spellbound.
How humans got to be human is an amazing story that we’ve managed to disregard, if ever we knew it. Most of us have a general understanding that we evolved from Great Apes, but how each human system is rooted in past lifeforms is mostly absent from our minds. This book will knock your socks off; it illustrates the enormously random unlikelihood that anything with a consciousness and opposable thumbs could ever exist. (It also illustrates that Mother Earth will be just fine without us.) Read “A (Very) Short History of Life on Earth, 4.6 Billion Years in Twelve Pithy Chapters,” by Henry Gee, and tell me if I’m wrong. I’ve got the audio-book, and how this reader manages to pronounce all the Latin/Greek names in all categories of lifeforms, Bacteria, Archaea and Eukaryota, (that is, dinosaurs, insects, plants, reptiles, fish, birds, mammals, fungi — well you get the picture) is mind-boggling.
For another look at where we are now, check out “How the World Really Works” by Vaclav Smil. It’s an eye-opening analysis of our world from a systems point of view, i.e. everything is about energy (read “the sun”). Everything! We’ve had a tiny taste of this recently when the price of gas went up, and we started whining about it immediately. Smil slaps us in the face with this take on reality. It’s a must read for anyone interested in global climate change and what realistic solutions will be needed.
Fiction author Anthony Doerr has a new book I found intriguing. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” spans 15th Century Constantinople and a 22nd Century spaceship in Idaho. He manages to weave five separate characters living across those time frames into one narrative. (He uses the same technique with his Pulitzer prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See.”) Watching how he does this is fun.
Popular sci-fi author Kim Stanley Robinson has many books to his credit, mostly set on other planets. But I think his book, “Shaman,” about a tribe of people surviving during the Ice Age 32,000 years ago in the south of France is my favorite.
Can’t leave poetry out
I can’t pass along winter reads without recommending a poetry book to set by your bedside or to pick up and open by the fire. Diane Suess, a recent visiting artist, started her Pulitzer winning book “frank:sonnets” at our north-end residency Willapa Bay Air (www.pulitzer.org/winners/diane-seuss). You’ll hear many echoes of Peninsula life: chowder in Nahcotta, descriptions of the bay and the ocean, Willard’s bench, the swallows in the Oysterville church eves, the Shipwreck House, bivalves, and, the rain rain rain. Her sonnets grew from our roots.
Books on fire
Throw away those romance novels for the real thing! French author Annie Ernaux was recently awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, and I’ve been revisiting some of her work. All her writing is understated, her style (captured in translation) is unadorned and “cut to the chase.” But the honesty and vulnerability of her diary entries about a blistering and obsessive love affair with a Russian diplomat — “Getting Lost” — is astonishing.
And, lastly, if you’re one for heat in the kitchen, here are two off-the-beaten-path suggestions: “The Palestinian Table” by Reem Kassis, and “Kitchen Ecosystem” by Eugenia Bone. Both have excellent, unusual recipes and fabulous photos.
A couple of these books and chopping wood should keep you occupied, and warm, this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.