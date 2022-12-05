Timberland Librarian Naomi Fisher’s picks

As promised, here are some suggestions to add to your winter reading list. Ocean Park Timberland librarian Naomi Fisher, a total cheerleader for books and for our community, writes, “People can find great new reads at our libraries in so many ways. We have books on themes, like our recent ones at Ocean Park on Native American culture and history, Veterans' stories, holiday baking and more. This month, we have our ‘Staff Picks’ shelf with favorite authors chosen by our library staff.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.