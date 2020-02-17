Harrumph!
I guess even our (very) few sun windows have convinced the daffodils along Bay Avenue to wake from their winter slumber. Most of them are pert, alert, and showing off their golden smiles. Which is so much more than I can say for myself.
I’ve been grumpy, grouchy, and whiny all week. I look outside, see no rain drops on the porch; so I get multiple layers on, lace up my boots, and grab Jackson just about the time the weather changes its mind and we get (all of the following): 1) a downpour; 2) hail; 3) showers; and 4) more rain. Even Jackson is stir crazy: throwing the squeaky pig down the hallway doesn’t do it for him.
But, ok, when I see those daffs making do, I think, “Well, if they can be so cheerful, maybe I can venture out and smile at a few people today.” And I hear that Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow so he’s in line with the daffodils hoping for an early spring.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, a crew of guys, one who always wears shorts no matter what (his crewmates say, “When Matt doesn’t arrive for work in shorts — we know we should just call it a day!”) is arriving in a few days to replace my double pane windows. Most of them have broken seals, which makes it more and more difficult to see what is really going on outside.
Once the dust clears, I know I’ll be happy I decided to get this repair behind me so I can enjoy the summer. But in the meantime, this project is not helping my mood. I’ve got piles of files and books everywhere, furniture moved into the middle of most rooms, all my pictures off the walls and stacked against cabinets; and everything (including what’s inside my brain) is disorderly. I guess I’ll have to sleep in the bathtub tonight. I’m getting off my winter soapbox now, maybe.
Chicken foot
One bright light last week was a Valentine’s Day gathering of my Peninsula tribe for a crab feed and an evening of chicken foot. For those of you uninitiated, chicken foot, in this case, is not dim sum. It is a version of Mexican Train dominoes.
Players grab their tiles and start thirteen rounds of play which begin always with whoever has the correct double domino: from double twelves all the way to double blanks; then six other dominoes of that same value must be played before the game can continue. Double dominoes are a key element throughout, as whenever one is placed on the table (after the beginning), three others of the same value must be put down before any other play can be made. These threesomes start to make the domino playing field sprout “chicken feet,” each one a new track for play — hence the Mexican Train similarity. (I’ll bet I’ve totally confused you at this point but keep reading please.)
I can’t possibly describe all the ins and outs of chicken foot here — especially if you’re not a domino player — but suffice it to say that this game (like so many of the best winter-by-the-fire-with-friends activities) is a combination of strategy, luck, and hilarity.
At the beginning of our gaming tradition, the ladies in the tribe were each given a chicken foot necklace (I forget what the guys got) that we wear on special occasions. This Valentine’s Day chicken foot extravaganza began with fresh crab — are we the luckiest people in the world for seafood, or what? — included the Ark classic dessert, Swedish Cream with wild blackberries; and then we launched into chicken foot to the death, which went on through to midnight. (I heard tell — I bailed out after double nines.)
So despite all my complaining about winter, in what other season do grownups have time to eat together and sit around a table for hours messing with objects that have little dots on them — arguing, laughing, and chewing over the state of the world?
‘American Dreams’
Here’s just another mention of the ACLU subgroup Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) project called “American Dreams,” by Linda Britt, a series of immigrant stories that will be performed April 25 and 26. The monologues started as interviews with 30 recent immigrants to the US: these folks came from a wide range of countries: Guatemala, England, Poland, Syria, Honduras, Northern Ireland, China. Puerto Rico, Germany to settle in the US. Their stories illustrate their hopes, dreams, and the challenges they faced in trying to find a better life for themselves and their families.
Auditions last week at the Ilwaco Timberland Library revealed a wonderful group of players who will bring these stories to life. Our cast includes Sydney Stevens, Nanci Main, Andrea Patton, Vicki Carter, Rosemary Hallin, and Carol Wachsmuth. For the men: Arman Mahshigian, Joe Paliani, Steve Kovach, Tucker Wachsmuth and Fred Carter. You’ll hear more about this in the coming months because Sandy Nielson and I are co-directing the performance which will take place in both North and South Counties.
Sandy and I, who count ourselves as fairly well informed, have learned a lot about immigration just reading through these stories. Add cookies and coffee, and a few folk tunes (I’ve convinced sister Starla to venture over the Cascades to sing with me) to the performance and we’re hoping audiences will find this event both informative and worthwhile.
Arias and prosecco
At last count there are still a few seats available for the Water Music Festival special event, “Italian Opera in the Afternoon,” next Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin Street in Astoria. This is an all-Puccini program featuring Kari Burgess, soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; and John Jantzi on the piano. Puccini arias are the best of the best; if you think you’re not an opera fan, give this a try: it’s like skipping the meal and starting with dessert.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for prosecco and (speaking of dessert) tiramisu. (Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.) The music begins at 3 p.m. (Tickets available here: https://tinyurl.com/roxg6qb.)
The programming folks at the Water Music Society know what they’re doing. Every WMS event I have attended has exceeded my expectations in a grand way. We’re so lucky to have this dedicated group of individuals bringing world-class music to the North Coast. And they’ve been perfecting this task since 1984!
So, yes, I’ve been complaining bigly about our dreary winter months. But between little sun breaks, daffodils beginning to glow, chicken foot, and arias — maybe I’ll make it through to spring. However, like Punxsutawney Phil, I may still have to return to my burrow to mope for a few more weeks.
