Arctic days continued!
Wow. Are we having a winter, or we having a winter this year? And is it too late to stop calling this either “global warming” or “global climate change”? Green Peace, other environmental organizations, and even many journalists are now getting onboard with a more truly descriptive and realistic name. I think climate chaos is more like it, or, even more accurately, global climate disaster or climate crisis. As Somini Sengupta writes (in the New York Times) now even “rich people will have to make big changes in their everyday lives in order to shift course.” Yep, it’s not just the peoples of island nations suffering, or small bands of folks in the remote arctic regions of our planet.
As a perfect example of this new state of affairs, you probably know that Seattle was basically cut-off last week due to such an enormous snow dump in the Cascades that all passes were closed for days (as I write several are still not cleared). Snoqualmie Pass had the highest snowfall in 20 years. The I-5 corridor was flooded in the area of the Chehalis River Basin. And all major train routes were blocked. Landslides and avalanches were rampant. The National Guard was called out to help.
According to an article in the Seattle Times (Jan. 7, 2022) there were “disruptions at every level of commerce, as international shipments loitered in warehouses, produce waited on trucks and residents delayed supermarket trips.” Downtown Issaquah streets were closed; and a man in Magnolia was rescued just as his house began to slide off its foundations and down a hill. Amtrak passengers trying to travel between Seattle and Portland were stranded. There was virtually no way to cross east/west in our state. And we’re not even through January yet.
I remember 25-plus years ago when the powers that be were complaining about the exorbitant cost of making the changes needed to switch over to renewables fuels, among other measures. (I was consulting in the sustainability field at the time). That would have been a total bargain compared to what we’re dealing with now. Don’t look up! Or out, or anywhere besides inside ourselves to understand where the solutions must come from.
And, I’m sorry to be such a curmudgeon, but this is just the beginning. I’m older now. I feel like I’ve done what I could — aside from arranging these slippery things called words every so often — so I’m hoping there are legions of young people ready to step into action to solve the problems we elders didn’t seem to have the stomach for. In the meantime, I’m planning my escape to southern climes (more on snow birding soon). I need some sun to recharge my energy pack.
Meanwhile back at the (new!) rehab center
As noted in my column last week, a crowd of good-hearted neighbors gathered in Ocean Park to witness the release of a great horned owl. This beautiful bird sailed out of its cage after several weeks under the watchful eyes and care of the rehab techs at the Wildlife Center of North Coast (coastwildlife.org). But in a shocking turn of events, the center will no longer be able to handle our endangered and injured seabirds and raptors. And this just at the time when winter weather is most lethal for our seabirds and raptors.
Evidently, there has been a policy change in the works initiated by the Oregon State wildlife departments that restricts interstate transfer. Reva Lipe got the call from Josh Sarapaa, executive director at the Wildlife Center, with the bad news. “It was a big blow,” said Reva, who has spent over 4,000 hours assisting at the center in Astoria. Fortunately, she is very near opening a rescue center on the Peninsula, though it won’t be able to rehab seabirds or raptors, at least not initially.
“I have a visit from Washington state inspectors on Jan. 21 and I don’t foresee any issues with the inspection. We’re planning to be able to handle small mammals — squirrels, chipmunks, and wild bunnies (not domestics). We’d like to be able to include possums, raccoons, porcupines, weasels, and skunks, but right now we don’t have room for those.”
Reva recognized the need for a Peninsula rehab center quite awhile ago. As she says, “Liz Todd and I have been working on this for two years. We intended to buy land to set up a rehab center, but then the prices went sky high. So right now we are renting a little over an acre and we don’t have the ability to build lots of enclosures. We currently have a small exam room, an 8x15 cage room, and several outdoor enclosures. It’s a small operation, but it’s a start.”
Reva and Liz have made great headway through all the required procedures. They’ve managed to set up a 501©3 and will be ready to accept small mammals sometime after the state inspection Jan. 21, likely by Feb. 1.
How can you help?
“I know that there are a lot of Peninsula people who were volunteering at the [Wildlife Center of the North Coast] — and we’re hoping we’ll have people who will be helping us, too. We’ve already gotten lots of calls. Eventually, we hope to have volunteers willing to do home care — we’ll give them training — and become sub-permitees.”
“Of course monetary donations are always welcome, and we could also use flannel sheets or pillow cases (not cotton please). Towels don’t work either because mammals little nails get stuck on them. We’ll also have an Amazon wish list up soon for food from Fox Valley. We’ve been working with Dr. Ruth Sheppard at Oceanside Animal Clinic in Seaview (oceansideveterinary.com). She is actually trained as a wildlife vet. She did her studies at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and has worked with all sorts of species.” (Dr. Ruth is actually pictured on the veterinary website with a baby raccoon!)
Reva continues, “I’m just so sorry about the decision not to accept our seabirds at the Astoria rehab center. It was originally not supposed to happen until 2024 — that would have given us enough time to find a larger space and be ready to accept birds. When I first started there, we had over 30 gray fulmars that we brought over from our beaches all at one time. [Though fulmars look like gulls, they aren’t related. They are really petrels.] I hate to see them suffer. They get blown off course — usually they are many miles off the coast — and turn up on the Peninsula. They’ve lost their waterproofing and need hydration.”
“I do want to let people know that though we cannot rehab larger mammals yet, we can accept them and transfer them to another facility, like Twin Harbors Wildlife Center in Montesano, about two hours away,” (twinharborswildlife.weebly.com).
Reva has worked with everything from hummingbirds to pelicans, as well as mammals. What she and Liz hope to find eventually is someone willing to donate or let them rent a larger piece of land. “Something with an old house and a barn would be perfect. Then we can build more enclosures and a flight aviary. There are state grants for rehab facilities that we can take advantage of. I’m hoping the community will come through and find a space for us — that somebody wants a nice tax write-off.” It’s always a worthwhile effort alleviating the suffering of the wild creatures that share our home.
The Peninsula rehab website is — tinyurl.com/2p9d2rcd — and the Facebook site — www.facebook.com/peninsulawildcare.org. The email for information is peninsulawildcare@gmail.com; and the phone is 360-947-3188. Help out if you can. Members of our mammal family thank you.
