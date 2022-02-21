A pledge
Why did this phrase come into my head this week? Was it the second — a federal hate crime — trial for the Ahmaud Arbery killing? The proposed legislation limiting mail-in ballots that the Arizona conservatives were trying to push through their state legislature? Something in the water?
Whatever it was that tweaked my brain, I’ve found myself mulling over our Pledge of Allegiance (POA). As a young kid in the ‘50s at Nob Hill Elementary School in Yakima, after the class bell rang we kids stood at our desks every day, turned to the flag hanging on the wall, put our hands on our hearts (wherever we thought they were) and said the pledge aloud together; after which we’d poke each other and shuffle and scuffle back into our seats. We knew the pledge was a solemn event — no whispering or laughing or horsing around of any kind — but after that, disorder again reigned in the classroom.
There’s a lot of big words and concepts in our Pledge of Allegiance — it’s unquestionably ill-suited for kids of six or seven or eight; in fact, there’s still plenty of room for disagreement and confusion even among us adults.
Just the facts — and the inevitable controversies
George Thatcher Balch, a captain in the Union Army during the Civil War (1861-65), created a version of the pledge, modified in 1892 by Francis Bellamy, and formally adopted by Congress in 1942. Every word was argued over. Even landing on “pledge” was decided only after rejecting “vow” or “swear to” (the latter considered inappropriate for school children). It wasn’t even officially named the Pledge of Allegiance until 1945.
Illinois attorney, Louis Albert Bowman was the first to suggest adding “under God,” and Eisenhower made that official on Flag Day, June 14, 1954, announcing, “From this day forward, the millions of our school children will daily proclaim in every city and town, every village and rural school house, the dedication of our nation and our people to the Almighty.”
And — of course, this is America! — the controversy began even before the POA was made official. The first suit against its use in school was filed in 1935 by Jehovah’s Witnesses when two students were expelled from the Minersville, Pennsylvania public schools for failing to recite it or salute the flag. (Jehovah’s Witnesses considered the flag salute to be idolatry.) Suits against reciting the POA have gone on every couple of years right into this century — the last one on record was in 2015 in New Jersey.
For many years, the Daughters of the American Revolution used an early Balch-version: “I pledge allegiance to my flag, and the republic for which it stands. I pledge my head and my heart to God and my country. One country, one language and one flag.” Even the word change to “the” in front of “Flag” was controversial; some felt it was needed because if a newcomer to our nation said they were pledging allegiance to “my Flag” that might be misconstrued as the flag of one’s country of origin. Words words words! They can get us into so much trouble.
Even the salute was controversial. It began as an upraised arm straight out with palm up, called the Bellamy salute; but soon that looked too much like a Nazi salute. So it was changed to right arm thrown across the chest with fingers and palms horizontal and face-down; until, finally, it became hand-over-heart (except for the official military salute, used by anyone on active duty and all vets).
POA on the Peninsula
To augment my historical research, I decided to give some of our local students, teachers, and educators a call. Mrs. Stevens, as she was known to her elementary school students, shared several wonderful anecdotes about the pledge during her teaching years on the Peninsula. One especially charming story goes this way: “Class started with the first bell, then the late bell, then the Pledge of Allegiance. I would generally walk around class and sometimes remind students how to place their hands over their hearts. One student, Ragan Andrew, always used her left hand. I’d gently move her right hand to her heart and then I’d notice as I walked away she’d switch back. One day Ragan said to me, ‘Mrs. Stevens can I have a conference with you?’”
It was a bold move for a third grader, but, as Ragan herself says, “That sounds about right for me as a third grader. Red heads take charge!” During this conference Ragan explained to Mrs. Stevens, “I have mirror image organ reversal — all my organs are on the opposite side.” Then Sydney remembers saying, “Oh! I see. Well, when people see you do that they may just think you’ve got it wrong. So you might want to use your right hand. But in your heart, you’ll know you’re right.” Ragan continues, “Well, I still put my left hand on my heart to this day, and when people whisper, ‘You’ve got it wrong…’ I just say, ‘Trust me, I know where my heart is!’ It’s a great conversation starter!”
Sandy Stonebreaker, Peninsula school board member from 2003-2012, graduated from high school in 1955 in Illinois. “I don’t remember ever saying the Pledge in school. That came later, in the ‘60s I think. I do remember a flap in Federal Way when the student body president didn’t want to say the pledge and wasn’t going to be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities. They wouldn’t even allow him to stand up in front of the student body.” Thank goodness we’ve gotten a little less rigid since then.
Miki Frace, who taught kindergarten through third grade from 1986-2019, agrees that most younger students need help in understanding the POA concepts. (Here’s a really cute YouTube version: tinyurl.com/mrxwmy5e. Watch the kid in the front row, white T-shirt.) “Yes, they memorize the words and don’t have a clue what they mean. It’s a developmental thing,” she says. “I think of it as sort of like learning a prayer — you memorize it and that creates some neural pathways. And in the heat of the moment when you need it most, that’s what comes to mind.”
About her many years in the classroom, Miki says, “I absolutely did try to explain what the Pledge of Allegiance was really about. At the end sometimes I would add a tag line the students could understand — ‘I promise to do my best.’” In one kindergarten class she remembers, “There was a lovely young lady who has since graduated from college — I think she has a Masters now! — who offered to tutor her classmates in kindergarten on how to properly say the pledge. They would gather around this little girl at recess time and she would lead them in the pledge on the playground. I think the extra lessons went on for about two weeks. It was the cutest thing you ever saw!”
I pledge to do my best
When I hear “With Liberty and Justice for All,” I get angry and despairing. How could we fall so short of that mark in the U.S.? Look what we’ve done to our Native peoples, our immigrants, our Black citizens, to families and children living in poverty, to our mentally ill, to our beloved environment and wild neighbors. As Miki says, “My thought is that the pledge reminds us of our ideals…yes, maybe we fall short of them but it’s still what this country stands for. The fact that many factions don’t follow them — they twist them in their own way — doesn’t change our striving for those ideals.”
As one friend said to me, “Sometimes kids would say ‘Amen’ after the Pledge.” Yes, it has that kind of solemnity. May we keep trying to fulfill our promises to each other.
