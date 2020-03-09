The Las Vegas of Washington
It’s taken me several decades to appreciate the beauties of this central Washington desert town even though I grew up here. Or maybe growing up here is the reason I’ve been able to overlook its charm for so long. (I think there are two kinds of people: folks who stay home; and folks who wander off — I’m in the wandering group.) But having spent the last week in dry country as a prelude to another jaunt south I am reminded of all the tastes, sights, and cultural amenities that Yakima — or Yakivegas, as locals call it — has to offer.
First, can I mention the sun! My poor little teardrop trailer has sat forlorn and ignored over the winter, a blue tarp covering its domed head and flapping around its feet. I decided before heading south to make a quick stop in Yakima to visit sister Starla and do some detailing on my trailer.
My proposed stopover turned into nearly a week as I luxuriated in sunny weather. And, little by little, everything dried out on my trailer and started working again: drawers opened, doors closed properly, paint could be applied and actually dried in Yakima’s lovely winter sun. (I perked up too. How can we forget that the sun is our one and only comprehensive energy source that makes everything on earth possible.)
Clearly, Starla got the fix-it genes in our family. I had an enormously rewarding week experiencing the joys of repairing stuff, but it couldn’t have happened without Starla. She seems to have an entire Ace Hardware in her garage: WD-40, brass brads, wood screw, super glue, ladders, various-sized clamps, angle grinder, work gloves, tarps, wet/dry shop vac, etc. You name it, Habitat for Humanity hero Starla R. Gable came to my rescue with advice, expertise, and the right tools. No wonder I ended up slightly overstaying my welcome.
Yakima eats
While I was there, how could I help but indulge myself in some of my favorite Yakimaniac food haunts. A trip to the valley always involves a visit to Miner’s Drive-In, the apex of burger delight in Washington. I challenge any other establishment to match the yumminess, efficiency, and classic Americana taste-palate of Miner’s. I have a special place in my heart for Miner’s since it was born just one year before me, so we grew up together.
Traditionally Miner’s is the de rigueur stop for sports teams competing in Yakima. The evening we stopped in to get our burger ‘n fries fix there seemed to be large flocks of very tall girls everywhere and the line to the counter was mammoth. It turned out to be basketball Class 1A and 2A championship brackets, including Elma and Montesano. A long line is no problem chez Miner’s — the ordering counter typically has three or four registers working and this in addition to non-stop traffic at the drive thru. Service is pronto.
We grabbed our portable number and waited at our table in the bustling seating area for our grub. The juicy Big Miner is my go-to; typically you eat it half pulled out of its shiny foil bag because the special sauce makes its delicious contents slippery — it’s a four napkin burger — and the “small” fries would feed a family of four. Add a milkshake and you’ve got a cholesterol masterpiece. Ah!
There are three other foodie locations on Cate’s “must have” list. Johnson Orchards is starting to wake up after a winter sleep. I’ve written about the Johnsons and their trees before, as they are a fourth generation farming family. Their orchard land was once in the country but as Yakima grew — now at a population of nearly 94,000 — the town has encircled it.
I love that just a few blocks from my sister’s house, I can pull into the orchard driveway and feel that the Fruit Bowl of the Nation (as Yakima was once called) is still alive and well here. The Johnson land, complete with an old barn now full of last year’s cold storage fruit, has been augmented to include a bake shop; and their pies, cookies, and pastries are to die for. Weekends include blueberry muffins, though you have to arrive on the early side to get any.
Another delight is Antojitos Mexicanos, where their reader board says “Pozole every day.” Some of our favorites include the pambazo (a meat sandwich dipped in spicy red sauce), pollo en mole, and taco de pescado. Their corn tortillas are handmade, and sometimes I just stop by for a passel of those with guacamole.
The best bakery for coffee and morning goodies is Essencia Artisan Bakery in downtown Yakima. I love their ham and cheese croissant for breakfast. And they are one of the very few bakeries on the West Coast — and believe me I have searched high and low — that make a truly amazing, crispy, and buttery Breton cake called a Kouign-amann. And, in ancillary food notes, I haven't even mentioned the upscale offerings of places like Gasperetti’s, or the many superior wine vintages flourishing all over the valley with friendly and sometimes spectacularly-designed tasting rooms.
One blot on the record
Yakima has a diversity profile that is distinctive: in the most recent census Hispanics or Latinx hold the greatest percentage of the population at 49.9 percent. The whites come in at 42.7 percent. Native American or First Nation population is 6.5 percent. Blacks 1.5 percent; and Asians 1.6 percent. Yakima is truly a melting pot and the resulting mix of foods and cultural influences shine through all up and down the valley.
Granted, there are concerning trends that have surfaced, aggravated by the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). When Seattle decided to shut down its airports for ICE transports, unfortunately some officials in Yakima County stepped forward and offered the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field. This has been an extremely controversial move. Over 4,000 immigrants have been arrested and transported through Yakima. According to journalist Lex Talamo, as reported in the local Yakima Herald-Republic, “Each of the flights earns the city up to $478.”
It’s the same story we have in our corner of the world. Although ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman says individuals arrested for deportation are those who “pose the greatest threat to national security, public safety and border security,” ICE data obtained by Syracuse University and the University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights shows that more than half of undocumented individuals detained in jails had no criminal convictions at all; many who were incarcerated had DUIs or traffic offenses. (More on this in an upcoming column.)
This is a sad state of affairs because the Yakima Valley has such wealth, both culturally and environmentally — from its vineyards and orchards, to its fisheries, to its range of spectacular food and art.
I’m grateful to be a product of the valley; and though I left home — as cohorts of the wandering tribe do — it’s always wonderful to return. With inspired and humane leadership — both locally and nationally — I’m confident Yakima will continue to delight and enrich visitors and inhabitants alike with the diversity of its culture.
