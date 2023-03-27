Mr. Perfect
Pan Hill has done it again with a new Japanese Chin called Mr. Perfect. You might remember that we heard about Pam’s success with her first Japanese Chin named J.C., who was top in his breed nationally all last year. After this next Westminster show, J.C. will get to retire but in the meantime, as Pam says, “I’ll be competing against myself — both J.C. and Mr. Perfect will be showing at the next Westminster at the Billy Jean King Center in Queens. So I guess I’ll win either way!”
But let’s back-track a bit. Like any worthwhile goal, Pam and George — the dogs are sponsored by Hill Towing — have made it to the apex of the dog show world in a series of smaller steps. First, they have always loved dogs. “We started raising bulldogs and bullmastiffs,” says Pam, “And I started showing dogs because one of our bullmastiffs, Harper, just had a presence, he had a soul, he was one of a kind. All he wanted to do was please. So I got in touch with professional handlers, Luke and Rowan Baggenstos and they started showing him.” (Pam is still working with the Baggenstos www.lukeandrowan.com. Rowan is pictured here with Pam and Mr. Perfect at his most recent win.)
“We always had big dogs and I never thought I’d be interested in the toy breeds, but I just couldn’t handle the bigger dogs anymore. It’s a lot of work — carrying all their stuff around and everything. So I started thinking about finding a smaller breed.” Initially, Pam considered Chihuahuas, but after talking to a lot of dog handlers and owners she ended up falling in love with the Japanese Chin breed.
Royal Japanese Chins
The Japanese Chin (also known as the Japanese spaniel), despite the name, originated in China. The Chin is a breed of dog with a royal history. They were beloved of courtiers and rulers in times past; they’re known for their loyalty, independence, and intelligence — and called “charming, loving, and noble” by the American Kennel Association (AKA). As Pam says, “They were treated like royalty themselves. They had their own nannies and were carried around on satin pillows.” Then she laughs, “I have one — Clover, she’s a grand champion Chin — who would like to be carried around on a satin pillow herself. She’s the queen of our house. She’s in charge of everyone. If any of the other dogs get out of line, she’s not mean or anything, she just turns and looks at them. She will give you the stare of death!”
Japanese Chin’s have beautiful silky coats and are natural entertainers. They’re smart, beautiful, often very funny, and self-possessed. Pam has said of her winning pup, J.C. “There’s a giant party going on in his head all the time!” Overall, it’s why they are such extraordinary show dogs.
But the dog show world is not just about having a beautiful dog with a great personality. As Pam said when I spoke with her last week, “I’ve learned so much over the years of owning our Japanese Chins. I’ve learned about structure, temperament, how to care for the different coats. I’ve learned about the business aspects of owning and showing dogs. Sometimes everything starts to click all of a sudden. Now I feel I can look at a Japanese Chin and go ‘Well, hmmm,’ and then look at another one and they take your breath away. That’s how it was with Mr. Perfect.”
When I ask about some of the aspects that make for a “perfect” Chin, she continues, “They’re a head breed: the profile needs to look like a reverse three. Basically the skull of the head comes out, the nose sits in, the mouth and the chin comes out also. [She sends me a photo of the profile of Mr. Perfect to illustrate.] Then their body needs to be balanced, not too high in the front or the rear. The top line of the back needs to be smooth. And there are different requirements for their coats.”
Pam mentions that Mr. Perfect is a tri-color, a type of Chin that was not even allowed in the Westminster judging until a few years ago. The brown, white, and black of the tri-color needs to be distributed on a dog’s body is a very particular pattern to be considered top-notch. Mr. Perfect is the first ever tri-color to be named Best of Show. (More on the breed here: tinyurl.com/ycyne9d9.)
J.C. and Mr. Perfect
So it was time for a succession plan for Pam and George. As mentioned, J.C. will be retiring this year and Mr. Perfect is just coming into his own. “I knew this would be J.C.’s last year and I started looking for another dog. At first, when I looked at Mr. Perfect I said, ‘Wow.’ Now when I look at him I say ‘He’s gorgeous!’ Especially after I attended a judging workshop — I’ve learned more about what the judges want to see in this breed.”
As an uninitiated person who loves dogs but is totally unfamiliar with the rarified world of dog shows, I don’t understand all the subtleties of the Westminster world, though I love to watch the shows and see the amazing dogs prancing around the ring. I’m often skeptical of breeders because of all the dogs in the world who already need loving homes. But I can see how much Pam loves what she’s doing and how lovingly cared for every show dog is.
What does Pam love about it? “Well, from my perspective it’s about the fun and learning about the breed. But it’s also a competition and I’m a competitive person so I want the best dog. Your goal is to have the best dog out there, for people when they see your dog to go ‘Oh My!’ And for the recognition of the breed. For me it’s also about my dog. Mr. Perfect is the best Chin I’ve ever seen. It used to be that tri-colors weren’t even accepted into the AKA. They have to have brown at certain points around the eyes, around the ears and a little on the tail. With the rest black and white. But after Mr. Perfect’s winning, now everybody is looking for that perfect Tri.”
“When we first brought Mr. Perfect home we thought his name might be kind of arrogant. We got him in January and he’s won every show he’s been in — he’s kind if on fire. So I guess it’s appropriate! They invite the top five dogs in a breed to the Westminster show, so, like I said, both J.C. and Mr. Perfect will be there. It’s the best of both worlds for me. I get to participate and show my best in class dog and continue to learn and enjoy, and hopefully, watch Mr. Perfect go all the way to the top. There aren’t many people who get that opportunity. It will be a lot of fun. I am so fortunate!”
And, if you’re a dog lover, you too can participate from the Peninsula and cheer on these Hill Towing favorites. The Westminster Dog Show takes place May 8 and 9 and, of course, will be televised.
