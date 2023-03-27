Pam Hill, Mr. Perfect and the dog's professional handler

Pam Hill, Mr. Perfect and the dog's professional handler Rowan Baggenstos celebrate a recent Westminster win.

Mr. Perfect

Pan Hill has done it again with a new Japanese Chin called Mr. Perfect. You might remember that we heard about Pam’s success with her first Japanese Chin named J.C., who was top in his breed nationally all last year. After this next Westminster show, J.C. will get to retire but in the meantime, as Pam says, “I’ll be competing against myself — both J.C. and Mr. Perfect will be showing at the next Westminster at the Billy Jean King Center in Queens. So I guess I’ll win either way!”

Mr. Perfect shows off his "perfect" feature: the "reverse three" profile.

