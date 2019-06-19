The news generally does not make us happy, no matter if it’s MSNBC, Fox, CNN, or whatever else we may consume. We always need to be paying attention to what’s happening in the world around us (right now especially).
It’s crucial to let ourselves become uncomfortable or angry or sad — that’s what leads to activism and change — but it’s exhausting. I have disengaged a lot (too much) in the past couple years because the world of politics can consume your life, and that’s exactly what happened to me. It became 100% stress.
It’s easy to take one or two examples of hatred and apply them to society on a wide scale. In reality, there are a lot of studies showing that the world is less violent now than it has ever been (I wrote an article about this a year or two ago), but the age of the internet makes it difficult to believe. We hear about every shooting, every bad cop and every missing child in the entire nation.
So for all of you that are still paying attention and feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders or a perpetual knot in your stomach; for all of you that have the privilege to disengage and have chosen not to, I would like to offer 300 words of positivity — a little bit of happy news — that is relevant right here in Washington state.
First, recent legislation that was spearheaded by the Humane Society of the United States guarantees that in Washington, egg-laying hens must be raised outside of cages and have access to scratch areas, perches, nesting and dust bathing areas. If these guidelines are not followed, it will be illegal to sell their eggs. Right now, some chickens live in cages no bigger than the size of an iPad. The law will take effect in 2023.
California and Massachusetts have similar laws, but Washington’s law is unique because it passed directly through the state government rather than as a citizen’s initiative. That’s pretty encouraging (I love animals).
Next, a high schooler named Rosalie Fish recently participated in the 1B state track meet at Eastern Washington University. Fish is a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and used her platform to quietly bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous women by painting her face during her races. She took home three state titles and a second-place medal, and dedicated all of her races to indigenous women.
While this may seem like a strange thing to include on a “positive stories” list, given her reason for protest, I think most people will still find it to be inspiring in some way. Maybe it’s Fish’s courage, maybe it’s the fact that she is consciously deflecting attention from herself to raise awareness, or maybe it’s just that someone so young is embracing something that is bigger than herself. For me at least, she inspires some hope for the future.
And finally, earlier this month the Washington State Supreme Court unanimously ruled against a florist who refused to make a flower arrangement for the wedding of a same-sex couple!
As we all know, there have been cases in other states that have turned out differently (bakers in Colorado and Oregon). This case has gone through several appeals since it was first brought to court in 2013, but it has finally come to an end.
The statement released by our Supreme Court reads: “The State of Washington bars discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation. Discrimination based on same-sex marriage constitutes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.”
Bob Ferguson, Washington attorney general, said that the ruling “is a complete and total victory for civil rights here in Washington state."
I hope these stories create a little sunbreak through the depressing, albeit necessary, regular news cycle. We can’t only focus on the positive news, but I think we all deserve it every once in a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.