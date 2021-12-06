My dad had a less than conventional upbringing in Owensboro, Kentucky. It doesn’t give him a pass for some of his outlandish behavior, but it does bring an understanding to the table. Being born in 1927 and discontinuing school by the third grade to help on the tobacco sharecropping farm, Dad was smoking a pack of cigarettes a day by the age of eight. At nine, he was taken to the last public execution in the United States, in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1936.
Rainey Bethea was the last person publicly executed in the United States. Bethea, who confessed to the rape and murder of a 70-year-old woman named Lischia Edwards, was convicted of her rape and publicly hanged in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1936. An estimated 15,000–20,000 people showed up for this Sunday event, including my 9-year-old father, Wilbur Jennings, and his entire family of tobacco sharecroppers from Owensboro. This standard in 1936, to allow public hanging, seems to be a time in which we suspended humanity. I was born in Owensboro in 1959.
Around 5:20 a.m., Aug. 14, 1936, Rainey Bethea was led to the gallows. Edwards was a privileged white woman; Bethea was a black man in the 1930s south. He confessed to committing the crimes of rape, robbery and murder, but was only charged with the rape. This is because, under Kentucky law at the time, unlike a murder or robbery conviction, a rape conviction allowed for a public hanging in the county where the crime occurred. In a murder or robbery conviction, Kentucky law called for death by electrocution, which would take place at the Eddyville State Penitentiary, thus depriving the citizens the hungry prospect of a public hanging. Therefore, the Owensboro prosecutor went forward with the charges of only rape, determined to get the public hanging in Daviess County. Hearing the news of the impending execution, the town of Owensboro lit up. Hotels filled and vendors prepared to sell hot dogs, popcorn and drinks for the event. Local bars were packed with merrymakers giddy with anticipation, some holding hanging parties. Time magazine reported in an Aug. 24, 1936, article that mothers attended this event holding babies in their arms as vendors hawked their wares, and some held necktie breakfasts for relatives, otherwise known as a lynching celebration. My father talked of asking his mom for 5 cents to buy a hot dog. This “major community event,” as with modern sporting events encouraged unruly behavior with fighting and pushing as people jockeyed for the best view. Violence and drunkenness was prevalent long into the night after “justice was served.”
Inside a dark room and fortunately unable to hear of the celebration, Bethea was having his last meal before he was led to the gallows. Looking at the camera with a blank stair, he remained calm and looked like a young boy wearing a clean white tee shirt with a metal cross hanging from his neck. His choices for his last meal were fried chicken, cornbread, mashed potatoes, pork chops, pickled cucumbers, lemon pie and pistachio ice cream.
The Owensboro hanging drew particular attention because the sheriff of Daviess County was a woman, and as sheriff, Florence Shoemaker Thompson would be responsible for the actual hanging — the execution. Thompson, the first female sheriff in the U.S., was tasked with pulling the lever. She had been appointed to the post of sheriff by the county judge in April 1936 after the previous sheriff, her husband Everett, died unexpectedly of pneumonia at just 42 years old. Thompson was a plump mother of four, a Christian who felt it wouldn’t be morally right for her to end a life with the pull of a lever. She was adamant that she did not want people pointing to her children and saying their mother was the one who hanged a man in Owensboro. However, in 1936, as sheriff she was legally required to preside over the execution.
People flocked to the event from as far away as New York and Chicago to witness an unheard of event — a young, condemned black man to hang by the hand of a white, female sheriff in the South. Reporters from the East Coast to the West published headlines of the upcoming hanging. From Chicago — "Death Makes a Holiday: 20,000 Revel Over Hanging." From Evansville, Ind. — "Ghostly Carnival Precedes Hanging." From Louisville — "'Did You Ever See a Hanging? I Did.” Thompson received many requests to assist with the execution. She retained the services of G. Phil Hannah, a well-off cattleman who traveled with his own portable gallows. Thompson also received a letter from Arthur L. Hash, a former Louisville, Kentucky police officer, who excitedly offered to be the one to actually flip the lever that would open the trap door. She accepted Hash’s offer for him to perform the actual hanging, leaving her to “preside” over the execution without actually getting her hands dirty. Hash asked that his name be kept secret.
On that hot blistering Sunday, my 9-year-old father, dressed in his best overalls was there to witness the jeers of the angry cheering crowd. His father had told him after breakfast they they were going to a carnival, yet he was confused as he overheard his father whispering things like, “had it coming,” and “once in a lifetime,” as they road on the back of a wagon, picnic style, to the hanging. As they approached town, my Dad saw, amongst the sea of heads, a structure of wood that had been erected outside the jail house. It was two stories with steps going from the bottom to the top and a trap door on the second level. People were yelling, “bring him on” and “hang it on him.” After he climbed the bleachers, my father finally got a glimpse of what was causing the rise in chatter and shouting. Bethea was making the two-minute walk from the jail to the gallows, escorted through the crowd by two officers. He wore a linen suit and a white panama hat. He had bare feet. Once Bethea had ascended the gallows, he gave his last confession to the priest, but declined the offer to make a last statement other than to “please bury me in new socks.” A woman was sent to the Five and Dime to purchase the new white pair of socks that were placed on his feet. He was strapped tightly at the ankles, legs and arms/chest, and had a black hood placed over his head. It’s hard to fathom.
After fitting the rope around Bethea’s neck and carefully adjusting it, Hannah signaled to Hash to pull the lever to open the trap door. Nothing happened. In my dad’s version of the event, there was silence as a hooded Bethea stood still and an impatient woman in the crowd pushed through and kicked the lever with the heel of her shoe. But apparently, in actuality, the drunken Hash did not notice Hannah’s signal to pull the lever. Hannah shouted at Hash to “Do it!” It was a deputy that finally leaned onto the lever and the trap door was opened. Bethea fell about eight feet. As quickly as he could blink, my father saw the young man’s neck snap like a chicken bone, his body wrestling to stay alive. His arms and legs continued to flail and struggle for what seemed like minutes after his head had slumped sideways, though it was probably only a few seconds. After 14 minutes, his body was taken down after two doctors confirmed that he was dead. His neck was broken and his head bent sharply almost touching his right shoulder. He was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.
The jeering crowd cheered and clapped, delighted that justice was served and already began dispersing. Some resumed their casual conversations and speculations about the hanging, but others, in callous, carnival spirit, charged the gallows like a mob after the trap was sprung, tearing pieces of the executioner’s hood from the corpse and chipping the gallows for souvenirs. My father’s family of six slowly made their way back to the wagon and my dad laid his head on the cold wood as he dropped his uneaten hotdog onto the gravel.
I later learned Bethea had been an orphan since age 10 and that he was 26 years old when he was accused of robbing, raping and strangling to death the wealthy woman. Prior to his trial, Rainey Bethea made several confessions describing himself drunkenly sneaking into the woman’s room through a window. Some say Bethea’s confessions could have been coerced, (do you think?) even though witnesses were brought in during confessions to make sure that no coercion was taking place. Lawyers were appointed to represent Bethea, and four subpoenaed individuals were summoned. However, in the end none were actually called in because at the trial Bethea pled guilty. Within three weeks of the crime being committed, Bethea was sentenced by the jury to death. The whole thing from the conviction to Bethea’s hanging took place in only about two months. Prior to this conviction, Bethea had been in trouble with the law only a handful of times — all minor, non-violent crimes such as once stealing a purse. That he was now being sentenced to death so quickly without any real defense on his behalf caused more than a few to cry foul.
Kentucky passed a law in 1910 stipulating that all executions be carried out privately in an electric chair. Ten years later, however, it created an exception for rapists; they would now be hanged by the city in which they committed the crime. It’s hard to imagine that capital punishment was made more palatable when conducted behind glass, but I suppose it was progress. Executions have changed dramatically over the years since, morphing from public spectacles to somber and tightly controlled affairs held deep inside prisons. Two more rapists would be hanged privately in Kentucky before the state banned hangings in 1938. No other state would execute a man publicly again.
It’s difficult to wrap your mind around the emotions involved in carrying out a death sentence. Sure, DNA can prove some crimes but not all. The problem with capital punishment in any form is the possibility of error and the knowledge that this error could result in the execution of an innocent person. As long as the death penalty remains in any state, this will be so.
Will there come a time in our society as we reform and shape our country that it will not be acceptable under any circumstance to take another life? In 1938, it was considered business as usual to line up entertainment for the town with a public hanging. Slowly, that became unacceptable and considered barbaric. So, given another 100 years, maybe we will find the very idea of capital punishment completely medieval and monstrous.
There must be thousands of ghosts that could tell the same story as Rainey Bethea — but how many of those executed were innocent?
