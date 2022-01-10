We all think our children are immune to addiction. No one expects this type of hardship when embarking on the sweet journey of starting a family. We do our best job, not fully realizing that we’ve been handed a temporary assignment, and we have crammed in as much information as we have available in the time frame we’re given as parents.
I thought as long as I did everything to perfection, I would have perfect children. And they were. I had two uneventful pregnancies with very loved and wanted children. I was a stay-at-home mom that was blessed to spend every day on adventures with my two favorite companions.
Motherhood — to love that much makes you vulnerable. You drown in love for your children. I did. I was blinded to anything but perfection.
I had blinders on because I was so in love with my son. He grew to know that he could tell me the moon was green, and I’d ask, “what shade, my love?” and find a way to believe it.
How much of our children’s journey is predetermined religiously?
How much is hereditary?
How much is the result of pain that is experienced from tragic events?
Then when you lose, you feel like the weight of the world just landed on you, and you and you alone are responsible for the loss of your child.
A big, early trauma
My son had a very soft heart. He had to learn to harden that heart when his dad became ill with MS. Children can be very cruel, and more than once he was taunted that his dad was “retarded” or drunk because of the weakness growing in his body that caused him to painfully shuffle while he could still walk.
One little girl at school told Solomon his dad was dying. Turns out it was true, but it is not something to be fed to a little boy in the school lunchroom.
So, Solomon hardened on the exterior. He withdrew from me and clammed up like a turtle. He became angry and frustrated. He began smoking his dad’s medicinal marijuana. Again, when I found out, I was incredulous and made his life miserable with outbursts of screaming at him and isolation through grounding. All of it made him withdraw more and I felt helpless and unable to control him.
He couldn’t wait to move out as soon as possible and get away from my rules, which I thought were relatively simple. No smoking and no drugs. I think moving out gave him the freedom to go down any path he chose without feeling like he would disappoint me. I know he loved me and never wanted to let me down. He was suffering. My baby was suffering but would not let me in.
After I lost him to a car accident, I found his workbook from AA. When asked what he feared most in life, he responded “spiders and losing my mom.” It wasn’t lack of love for me that guided him down the wrong path.
Defiance and assurance
So, when my husband and I got a call from a friend of Solomon’s telling us of his addiction, we confronted him. We flew to his side immediately, but this time I was angry. I was in disbelief that he could hurt me like that. But he walked out and denied it with such defiance and assurance. We went to his apartment determined to haul him out to come live with us, and in the end we were apologizing for barging in. It was months later that we were again alerted.
I wouldn’t believe that my son was addicted to heroin when he was 21. I practically had to be shown a video of it in order to believe it, but I finally asked someone that I trusted to tell me the truth. And they did. When I confronted my son, he refused to admit it. I almost fell for it again because I loved him that much. He broke down and told me, yes. He had started with OxyContin and when he ran out of money, he was addicted and began buying cheap heroin to burn on foil and inhale. I couldn’t believe my ears.
But wait — I thought I had done it all right? Admitting that I hadn’t gave me license to blame myself for the rest of my life. What had I done? What had I not done? “How could he do this to me” is where I then went. And my anger overflowed. How ungrateful! How disrespectful! Hadn’t we always talked about drugs and cigarettes? My appeal to him always was “Please do not do drugs or smoke cigarettes.” I should have thrown in “drinking alcohol,” but as I struggled with alcohol addiction myself, I told myself it was not so bad.
Well, he started smoking probably around 12 from what I can gather. Everyone shielded me, knowing that I would freak out. So, in retrospect, I am pretty sure Solomon was suffering from alcohol abuse in high school and also smoking marijuana. Okay, well, I drank alcohol. No need to worry too much, right? I mean, alcohol is legal, I said to myself.
Within a few months he was moved back in with us and was willing to fully cooperate to get clean. He was afraid and lost. We were able to get him an appointment with a counselor to determine the level of severity of addiction. I was still blinded. I knew in my heart that I would take him home and help him through it.
‘Those’ people
The counselor said absolutely not. He needed be in a facility. A facility!!! It seemed like a dirty word to me. You mean, like, a facility??? Riff raff? That feeling itself showed my ignorance, my arrogance, and my judgmental feelings. The word “rehab” had always felt like a dirty word — weakness. Shame. Something for “those” people.
They said they wouldn’t have a bed open for a week, so we needed to get him on methadone until then. When he went to get the methadone, I went in as well, crying and begging for Xanax. I couldn’t believe my beloved little boy was in trouble. His pain was my pain because I loved him that much.
I thought this was the worst thing that could ever happen to me, but if you are a mother, you know that it isn’t. Remember mothers — it isn’t!
When a bed became available, my husband and I drove him to Kirkland. I cried the whole way. We checked him in and they told us we wouldn’t be able to talk to him again for a few weeks during the detox, and then we could make an appointment and visit. I pictured the detox and my boy suffering. I wasn’t there to hold him. I sent him letters and one time put some of his dog, Homer’s, hair in an envelope and sent it, knowing how truly he loved and would be missing his dog.
On visiting day, I thought my heart would burst with so many emotions, but he ran up and hugged me. He seemed like his old self. He was on a high from giving of himself to other patients and having conversations — helping others. He was handling this like a boss! He was clearly the leader and admired by his peers. He introduced me to friends and we played ping pong.
We went into a lecture and we were each handed a stapled pack of papers for a workshop. For this workshop, you and your loved one are to circle the emotion felt when experiencing different situations. Things like — when I found out my child was addicted to heroin, how did I feel? The answers were things like — anxious, angry, depressed, disappointed. Solomon and I finished circling the emotions and then we were to talk about our answers to each question. As we went through, we suddenly had so much to say, like long lost friends catching up. We were excited about our communication and seeing how the other actually felt during this traumatic event. It brought us much closer and gave me insight as to how he might have felt about the situation. It wasn’t all about me or how could he do this to “me!” He was suffering. He had experienced more in his 21-year-old life than most do in a lifetime — both tragic and otherwise.
Getting past shame
You mean to tell me there are “normal” people here?” I was completely ignorant to rehab and felt immune to these things before I walked through those doors. There are lawyers and doctors — mothers and fathers — kids in all communities struggling with addiction. It’s nothing to be ashamed of, I learned. It was time to get off my high horse — to stop judging. This experience was a blessing to me and opened my eyes. I smiled as Solomon led discussions and listened to the problems of others in an effort to assist. Everyone there adored him. I watched as he and his friends piled in a van with a supervisor and headed for an AA meeting. They were laughing and Solomon led them in singing “the wheels on the bus go round and round.” I learned not to judge.
Now, when I hear that someone is addicted to anything, my first instinct is to help them through it — talk them through it. After all, we are all just taking each other home, when it comes down to it. Don’t judge. Give someone a hand up — an ear to listen to.
My kids were perfect, loving angels to me. Turns out that Solomon actually is a real angel now, because though he made it through rehab with flying colors, was an inspiration in fact to many for his leadership skills, fun and humor, he was killed the next year as a passenger in a car accident. Before he passed, Solomon had crushed his heroin addiction and became the real Solomon I loved so dearly again, always making me laugh. The last thing he said to me as he walked out the door was, “Bye momma — love ya.”
