Who has not heard of this relaxation technique? Start with your toes, curl them tight, release, breathe. Continue all the way up your body — one muscle group after another; tense, release, breathe, relax. We’re promised this exercise will work. Well… I call baloney. What this exercise brings me are big-time cramps in my toes or worse, calves. Relaxation is replaced with pain, stress is amplified and I am returned to square one, on the negative side.
We are in very stressful times. Covid-19, elections, separation from loved ones, financial worries, rioters, never ending protests and general uncertainty about the future is wearing us down. Our basic patterns of sleeping and eating are affected; patience with inconsequential matters and semi-irritating people has gone AWOL. Being reminded of the good things in life is becoming tedious — yada, yada, yada. So, be prepared, I am about to add my yada yada to the conversation.
For me, there is no better time or place in the world to stop, breathe and relax than dawn at the Port of Peninsula. If it’s a clear morning, the lift of sky colors as the sun ascends is breathtaking. But if it is a misty, foggy morning, well, that is the very best. Sound is muffled but recognizable. Doves coo in repetitious rhythm, all manners of trills, mutterings and whistles, even the jarring caw of the crow add to the sound mosaic. Gentle laps of the bay meeting the shore, the creak of the dock and low voices as oystermen prepare to head out. It sounds like peace to me.
My favorite place is off the parking area just north of the boat ramp. On a slight rise, you can see across the bay to Long Island, north to Bay City and beyond. If it is calm, the water acts as a mirror — colors and objects reflected as if cloned. My last visit was a mixture. Soft ripples to glass. Walking to the end of the low dock gives a completely different perspective depending on tide. Closer to the water the briny scent of oysters becomes apparent. Gulls are willing to share the space longer than one expects. The underside of the high landing offers barn swallows a home base to dart in and out from, over and over. One morning I saw a blue heron fly lazily to the top of a cannery roofline. Standing at the peak, moss covered siding of the building scarred and faded, the heron seemed to be out of time; a magical wash of color and form that came in and out of view as the mists wavered.
We are lucky to have places like the bay in our backyard. For some, solace comes from the beach. Being able to access the ocean shore from a car opens this option to many people otherwise unable to walk from beach approaches. The tremendous, almost primeval forests are another place to stop and become lost in thought. Rivers, lakes, marshes — all are within reach and with careful planning, many can be found almost deserted.
A subject that is not relaxing is fireworks. Village Club has decided to take on the charge of fireworks reduction. There is a very good chance a reduction from eight days to three days will happen, finally. It won’t be on the books until 2022, but I firmly believe it will happen. For those critics who say Not a Ban a Better Plan dropped the ball, you are so very wrong. It’s easy to criticize from behind a computer and to talk about what should have been done when you haven’t actually tried to help at all. I have two words for those fitting this description. Stop it. Much of the work done by NABABP, work begun in 2015, will form the foundation for this reduction push. The relationships with agencies formed through this group will be rekindled. There will be need for public signatures and support…that’s where you can help. The first meeting on this hot topic is via Zoom, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and Zoom login information will be all over Facebook or you may email opvillageclub@gmail.com to have it emailed to you.
The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce created a flyer that has been shared multiple times on Facebook. The phrase that sticks out to me is — Covid-19 does not go on vacation. It has been disheartening to hear of case increases and even sadder to hear of a second heartbreaking death. We can’t wish this out of existence. We can’t live in the “should have” world of hindsight. We must deal with the reality of what is happening. Numbers are increasing, people are here and any additional closing will bring our businesses to their knees with little chance of recovering. That’s the basics. However, we are not without weapons! Wear a mask, wash your hands often and practice physical distancing. If we were playing Dungeons and Dragons, those weapons could be enhanced by using the spell of Personal Responsibility. No one can do it for you. The world does not have to do it for you. You must do it for yourself. Know your risks and plan accordingly. Encourage others to do the right thing. The weapons are simple yet very powerful. Masks, hands, distance.
Another weapon available to our county is the US Census. Information received via this program has impact on all sorts of financial opportunities for our county. If you have not already filled out the form, please make sure to do so. It is fast and easy to do online or you may choose to do it over the phone. Visit 2020census.gov, click on the “learn how” button under How to Respond and you are on your way.
Taking a breath now and thinking back to my last early morning port visit. There was a murder of crows cawing and although many think that means bad news, I prefer the more optimistic interpretation; I believe it portends something new and good is about to come our way. Add that to the magical heron in the morning mist and the other wonderful sights as day breaks and I feel hopeful. Tie a thin blue ribbon around it all and it will serve nicely as a talisman for better days to come.
Bonnie Lou Cozby is a gallery owner, writer and community leader for the peninsula’s northern communities.
