Christmas Carol

First edition frontispiece and title page (1843) of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which remains relevant today.

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is to watch, usually several times, the George C. Scott film version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

You all know the story. It’s a famous redemption tale about Ebenezer Scrooge, a “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner,” as Dickens describes him. Ghosts of Christmases past, present and future haunt him the night of Christmas Eve, using shame, fright, regret, tenderness and nostalgia to teach him humility, love and compassion.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, where he was a reporter and editor for 41 years. He has won numerous journalism awards, including sharing in the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.