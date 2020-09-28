I was going to write about hometowns. But yesterday, as I slipped on my favorite T-shirt, I realized that wasn’t what I wanted to write about at all.
I have a few T-shirts that say things; I guess you could call them billboard apparel. T-shirts are not a good look on me, but I love wearing certain ones anyway. Yesterday’s said, “Apparently I have an attitude.” It is my favorite, replacing my “Nope not today” and holding its own over “Underestimate me, that’ll be fun.” My current attitude is not warm and fuzzy… not Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood or Hallmark Movie hometowns. I am frustrated and fed up.
I support Trump. I want a new governor and will give Culp a chance. I would love to see Sue Kuehl Pederson as commissioner of public lands. She has the educational background and lifelong experience for the job. We need that. We have two county commissioner positions up for grabs. I support Lisa Olsen for her honesty and tireless work on our behalf and Dan Driscoll for his commitment to improving transparency and consistency in our county government along with his promise to work for the people, not a party.
I believe every life has value and that police deserve respect and support. I believe in a woman’s right to choose, up to the end of the first trimester unless emergent circumstances appear. I am an Independent and I vote according to who I believe is the best fit for the job. As an American, I do not want anyone to consider whether or not they need to forgive me for my opinion or for displaying a sign, flag or having a belief that does not agree with theirs. I don’t need it, I didn’t ask for it and it is not yours to give.
What’s with the judgment?
Expressing conservative convictions opens the door to judgmental remarks, name calling, re-education instruction on the proper way to think, lessons in corrected but not accurate versions of history, threats and disparagement. To be fair, there is some of the same directed the other direction but behavior of this ilk is not OK with me.
My observation is that conservative views receive a much larger amount of malicious drivel from individuals, media and blame game politicians. Differing opinions are not tolerated. There is no respect of individual thought. Because of this, there is no chance to hold meaningful conversations that begin from divergent paths. There is no chance for people or legislators to explore and discover new possibilities that assuage the needs and convictions of both trains of thought and by doing so, have a higher chance of success. We cut the ability to find good answers in half. This is not how we should treat one another.
In the current local elections, specifically the peninsula commissioner’s race, a campaign of lies is spreading against the two fine people I mentioned above. Many think this is OK or simply choose to look the other way. I don’t. It’s a nasty, cowardly way to behave. It appears that without a plan or new ideas to present to voters to consider, these candidates have resorted to malicious fabrications and blame games. I have been on the receiving end of one of these bully candidate’s vitriolic attacks. Go ahead, step into my personal space again like you did at that 4th of July Parade. Yell inches from my face spouting incorrect information that you very well knew was wrong. Have your tantrum in front of the public and try to intimidate me, for that is your game, bully intimidation. Here’s a little secret — it did not frighten or beat me down. It strengthened my determination. We see the same behavior nationally and I am done with being silent.
I do believe our country will weather the unrelenting storm that has shaken us to the core, but it is not going to be pretty. There are good people out there. We need to encourage considerate behavior so differing ideas can be shaken out, discussed and used to create positive movement forward. I am looking for a T-shirt that reflects that sentiment — but it will be hard to top my current favorite.
Lovely early fall in OP
Moving to another subject — I see blue sky and the sun is shining. Last night, for the first time in a long while, I saw stars in the sky. I just read that we have a chance to see northern lights along the coast this week, too. Now that’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. I love living in Ocean Park. In the most unlikely spots, Mother Nature’s art is there to discover and enjoy.
I wish last week’s Coast Weekend article “The Road to Ocean Park” had included more of the beauty found in all five villages of the north end of the peninsula, but I understand there were some extenuating circumstances experienced by the reporter while writing the piece and I hope all is well. If you are looking for more information about the area, visit OPWA.COM or call the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce at 360-665-4448. I’ve included a few special photo moments that speak of our area. Enjoy.
A request — Village Club is a community group in the north end. When the pandemic hit, a need was recognized for temporary, emergent help. On April 7, Neighbor to Neighbor was launched. It helps people by providing grocery and gasoline cards to help them over a rough patch. Based on trust of need and trust of the program, Village Club has given out over $7,000 through this effort. Funding came from the club’s coffers and many generous member and individual donations. Requests for help are still coming and we are looking for donations once again. There is no cost to administer this offer of help. All donations are used to purchase gift cards. All administrative work is volunteered and carefully recorded.
If you would like to donate, please send a check to: Village Club Neighbor to Neighbor, PO Box 162, Ocean Park, WA 98640. If you would like to know more about the group, email: opvillageclub@gmail.com. If you are need of a helping hand, call 360-270-0298. We are there for you.
Stay well everyone and be kind.
Bonnie Lou Cozby is a “shopkeep” at her booth at Forgotten Treasures, a writer and community leader for the peninsula’s northern communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.