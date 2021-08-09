The moss grows on the trees, and the green sword ferns grow straight out of the moss in South Bend. It rains for all the seasons, so much so that the mold seems to grow overnight on anything from the shoes you wore and left on the porch, to the inside walls of your bedroom closet. There is a smell that comes from the damp woods of the Pacific Northwest; it is the clean misty scent of mint and bark.
I remembered this smell when I walked back the lane to a place we always called “the junkyard,” accessed up a gravel road just above the Southwest store in South Bend. This was the place that people drove their pickup trucks full of old appliances, used plastic baby diapers, and tin cans. Old campers were retired there and skeleton frames of rusty Chevys that were beyond repair. This is the place I found my father living when I was 28 years old. I hadn’t seen him since I was 19 when I had flown to visit him in Kentucky, the birthplace of my dad as well as myself. Presently, he was homeless and living in an old white discarded camper with a leaking roof, joined by his younger brother, Pete.
I walked back the deceptively beautiful path leading back to “the junkyard.” The foliage was dark green, soft moss beneath my feet, and the trees were overhanging each other making a stunning interlocking canopy of limbs. I held my two-year-old son and the hand of my four-year-old daughter. “Kids, we are going to meet your grandpa,” I said. The only sounds were our shoes crunching and the snapping of dead twigs.
I hesitated as I approached the camper and watched as water seeped into the gaping holes. I thought about quietly leaving. But as I stepped tentatively closer and the door creaked open, sure enough, there he was — my dad. I had not seen him in nearly a decade. He was sitting at a small kitchen table, which held an ashtray full of butts and half-smoked Salems, a partial loaf of bread, and a huge block of cheddar cheese. He was smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of beer (at 10 a.m.), and looking vacantly out the window. He peered at me and his eyes welled up, and I am not certain if that was because of shame or just the sheer shock of seeing me appear like a vision.
This is what homelessness looked like in the early 1990s. You could say Dad chose homelessness — he wasn’t lying out in the rain. He had food. He was not in need of other services. He wasn’t strung out on heroin or meth. He wasn’t mentally ill. He could survive, and when he was ready I would cut his hair and put him on a bus back to Kentucky where he was fortunate (many are not) enough to have family to take him in.
Crisis metastasizes
Now, fast-forward 30 years.
I took particular notice of homelessness on a trip to Portland a few years ago as my husband and I looked for interesting destinations to take my mother-in-law from New Hampshire. I thought, hey, Portland! I lived there years ago and it was a happening place full of art and culture. We decided to go to the Portland Grill, a swanky restaurant sitting atop a tall office building with windows all around like the Space Needle. We parked in a urine-tinged garage and headed towards the skyscraper. I mean, I don’t live in a box — I was aware of homelessness. We all have passed that person on the street corner asking for change or a job, where we avoid looking into their eyes and pretend they don’t exist. We get empathic burnout, in a sense. In fact, people I know are actually incensed by their presence — infuriated that they can’t “get it together.” Rather than give them a hand up, we resent that they remind us how fragile our existence really is. But for the grace God, go I.
So, we stepped over the people lying stretched out between two pieces of cardboard blocking the sidewalks — like two pieces of whole wheat with legs sticking out barefoot like carrot sticks. Hollow eyes. We detoured into the street to move around tents. We had drinks as we overlooked downtown Portland. It looked much nicer from above, everything does. We headed to VooDoo Donuts, always a crowd pleaser, a must-see Portland icon — an institution. But it had changed as well. The stench of garbage permeated the air as we sat on the benches outside and ate our fancy donut dipped in sprinkles and coconut. I looked away as a man was relieving himself just across from me. Let’s eat this and get the hell out of here, I thought. It stuck with me for days — weeks. I took notice as the homelessness increased in all of our cities, wondering what exactly is causing this sad trend.
After a trip to Olympia this week, I looked further into this homeless crisis. What happened? Where was my beautiful city? Off the freeway there are hillsides of cascading debris — old torn tents and trash littering the beautiful green slopes. It looks like a landfill. And I mean for blocks and blocks. I lock my car door as we go down 4th. I drive by St. Pete’s. Interesting — there are RVs parked there. Then I notice that the street is lined 40 or 50 deep with broken down RVs where people are living. Some have a blue or brown beaten up tarp lean-to. I want to bee-line it home to my isolated sanctuary of South Bend and forget what I’ve just seen. But I can’t. I wish just pitching out socks to the homeless would solve this unsolvable, complex problem.
First of all, with our system it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole. Someone, let’s call her Jenny, makes bad choices at 16 and finds herself addicted to heroin. She is a high-functioning addict, but her parents find out and kick her out of the house, so she lives in her car. She makes enough as a waitress at Denny’s to support her habit, but she ends up getting pregnant. The state of Utah puts Jenny on a waiting list for housing and offers her methadone because it is much less harmful to the unborn baby than heroin. But in order to get the methadone, she has to get to the clinic at 8:30 a.m. seven days a week, because it is a controlled substance. If Jenny can even get to the appointment, she needs to come up with $85 a week to pay for the methadone. Financial stress and complications cause her to start using street heroin again, even though she is pregnant. She sleeps in parking garages because shelters will not accept the drug addicted. She has the baby at taxpayer’s cost and gives it to her mother. Tisk-tisk — officers find heroin in her car and ask her to leave the garage, but the amount of heroin found isn’t sufficient enough to qualify her for mandated rehab. She gets a call from housing saying her number is up and they have space for her. Unfortunately, the deposit for the housing is $400. She has by now tapped out friends and family members by couch crashing until she is asked to leave. Jenny has wrung out all her contacts at this point. She is homeless.
There is animosity and a sense of violence toward the homeless. No one wants a homeless shelter in their area that opens at 9 p.m., which means the homeless line up is at 6 p.m. This leaves addicts and the mentally ill milling about all morning and afternoon with nothing to do but sit in the street or panhandle, which is illegal in many states. Or if you are a homeless diabetic, you better sleep close to an ER, perhaps huddled in an overhang at Wells Fargo, so you can walk in and get your insulin shots because you have no healthcare.
Expand affordable housing
Okay, I’ll just throw it out there. I think affordable housing is one answer to our crisis, as well as low-income or no-income housing. Also, perhaps there is a lack of resources for those with addictions and/or mental illness. With the money our government spends on policing, isn’t there a better solution than slapping people with fines they can’t pay, serving warrants for not paying fines, and then nights in jail after the warrant? Policing is expensive. The government continues massive spending on issuing jail fees, court fees, judges, police officers, shelter services, and food cards. I’d be willing to bet that more is spent on these resources in one month than the $3,000 or $4,000 a year it would take to assist and redirect someone floundering within the system. Catch them the exact point — at the junction where the road diverges. One arrow says, “This way to drug addiction, alcoholism, and homelessness.” Another arrow points to services that will help them before they start down this path. Surely a hand up with a few bucks a month, healthcare and housing early in the decline of a homeless person would beat the hundreds of thousands spent each year. Prison, I have heard, is quite costly — three hots and a cot is roughly $113 per person per day in Washington state — more than $41,000 a year.
Rent is through the roof in the cities. To think that I was able to support myself and make my $210 month rent payment for my one-bedroom apartment on Roosevelt in the trendy University District of Seattle in the 1970s and 80s. I did this working three nights a week at the House of Pizza waiting tables. That same one-bedroom now would rent for over $2,000 a month. Yet, wages haven’t changed much. If anything, adjusted for inflation, they are lower. So, where do these people go? A full-time job at $15 an hour would not support an apartment in the city, not even a studio. Homelessness needs to be managed like a city bus system. The bus drops people off and picks them up all over again the next day. Every day. It’s a revolving service. Yes, people make bad choices, but we also have poor systems in place to give that hand to the person teetering toward homelessness. Do we just throw up our hands and say, too bad for you suckers?
Should we be putting our heads and resources together to figure out this disgraceful situation in our own country? I don’t know the answers, but I know that stepping over sleeping bodies lying on cardboard and ignoring the problem is not going to cut it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.