An unusually strong atmospheric river in our vicinity churned up the seas off the Oysterville Road beach approach. There is beauty and danger on our shores — rip currents are prevalent and tidal changes can catch people and cars seemingly unaware. The Ocean Park Area Chamber has tide books available, as do many local businesses. Excellent information on how to prepare for a visit for to our beaches can be found at the NOAA website: www.weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent.