An unusually strong atmospheric river was predicted for our area a few days ago. Although the thunder and lightning has not arrived quite yet, we have happily experienced the wonderfulness of soft rain for several days. I love when this happens. It’s as if the world has been put on mute. Everything is slower, less flashy, less hectic, less noisy. It is a lovely pause that even animals seem to savor.
I took a drive during this pause to see what I could see. Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach are the five villages of the north end of the peninsula and this is where I headed. Soft rain deepens the colors of everything. Tree bark is richer in texture and tone, leaves are darker but with more shine and the misty horizons add magic. Branches curve with the weight of the raindrops. Soft rain is nothing like a deluge — it is a comfort. It is in many ways the calm before the storm.
So, it’s already the middle of June. Independence Day is right around the corner. Promises of our state reopening fully by June 30 are exciting, but sadly those promises come with Gov. Jay Inslee’s refusal to let go of his emergency powers. Charlie and I recently returned from a month long family visit in Massachusetts. During that time Massachusetts reopened fully. The state adopted the CDC recommendations on masks and the governor will terminate the state of emergency June 15. Businesses and citizens have their independent, determination power back and that is what I hope for our state as well. Sooner than later, please.
Regardless of Phases and Surprise Proclamations and Vaccinations, one thing all of us living on the peninsula know for a fact — this has already been and will continue to be a record-breaking year for visitors to our area; a veritable storm of activity for sure. Luckily, the north end of the peninsula has less concentrated zones for visitors to congregate in and it is truly “a step away from the crowds.” We have more open spaces, a wider “downtown” street and less traffic. Our attractions are geared more toward nature and come with their own safety bumper zones. That doesn’t mean the increase has not been felt.
The 4th of July is coming — oh boy. It’s on a Sunday… oh boy… it’s going to be loud and messy and very most likely bigger than we have ever experienced… oh holy boy, Batman. Changing covid restrictions made it impossible for the Ocean Park Area Chamber to have its Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade, (which takes months of work to plan). However, the chamber does have an event planned for the community on July 2, 3 and 4! OPACC invites people to participate in the July 4th Ocean Park Area Photos event. Travel to local businesses (decorated for the holiday of course), snap a photo and post it using the hash tag #oceanparkareafourth. Become an Instagram star! It is a safe, fun and interestingly competitive activity for individuals and groups to do over the weekend. Who in your group can post the most photos? Who found the most “new to you” locations? Who got the most likes? More information is on the chamber website opwa.com.
Planning on fireworks on the beach? There are rules and there are safety concerns. Pack out what you bring including your spent firework trash. Don’t cover campfires with sand; put them out, dead out! Use bathrooms not the dunes. Don’t shoot into the ocean or any other body of water. Help clean the beach on the 5th. Only legal fireworks, please, and no overnight beach camping ever. Know the tides! On July 4, there is a 7.0 high tide at 9:36 p.m., meaning vehicles that parked farther out earlier in the evening may need to be moved inland. Consider parking in a safe spot and walking to the beach. Tide books are free at the Ocean Park Chamber office (1715 Bay Ave) or I am sure there is an app out there, too. And please, if it is your first time visiting to our beaches, please, please, please inform yourselves about the dangers of swimming in our ocean. It is no joke. Rip currents are prevalent. Read the signs at every beach approach and stay safe.
I am thankful for this period of soft rain. I am storing the comfort it brings me and will lean on that reserve through stormy days sure to be coming ahead. Stay well and be kind everyone.
(0) comments
