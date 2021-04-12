Growing up in South Bend and Raymond, I never thought about supply and demand. Our towns were booming in the 1960s and 70s, thanks in large part to the timber industry. There were lumber and cedar shake mills sprinkled all over the area that employed any who wanted a job. Logging or millwork was always an alternative to college after high school graduation, as the wages there would support a one-income family.
I caught on to the idea of depletion when the issue of the spotted owl came up. The debate over the Northern spotted owl played across newspapers all over the country and led to hostilities in many of the Pacific Northwest's small towns. Though the issues were in fact hugely complex, many reports pitched the controversy as a struggle between loggers' jobs and protection of the owls' ancient forest habitat. I remember a diner with a sign advertising spotted-owl soup.
For a variety of complicated reasons, mills closed in Raymond and South Bend, which meant businesses closed. One mill at a time the town slowly lost its flurry of industry. I took it for granted, growing up here, with the impression that the mills would last forever. My mom worked at Weyco — my brother worked at Weyco — the Pehl men worked at Weyco, as well as most of my friends’ parents.
In its heyday, Pacific County was loaded with mills, (cedar, shake and lumber), with a Weyerhaeuser mill in both Raymond and South Bend, along with a bevy of mom and pop mills. My dad worked in Lebam at a mill owned by Howard Woods until one day when we watched it burn to the ground from our 6th-grade class at Lebam Elementary. We huddled at the windows in fear, knowing that many of our fathers’ were working there that day. Sedy’s had a mill or two — Clare Cobbs had a mill at his house and hired many of my classmates for after-school work.
The Dairy Queen, which is now Northwest Savings, was very popular with their deep-fried burritos, burgers and fresh-cut fries. If we played our cards right, an ice cream cone after a summer swim at the Raymond pool was in order. Later, I walked to the Dairy Queen on lunch break from my job as a teller at Harbor Community Bank. Sometimes, I would walk in and order from the window, and then wait in the cement windowed-in area and chat with friends. Lunch was a chance to shop in the local department stores or eat with many options available. Popular dining options were The Hotel (demolished), the China Clipper (history), Bridges (now an empty lot), Dairy Queen (now relocated on 101), the H&H (now Chen’s), the Burger Barge, and others that I’m probably missing. Does anyone remember the Wagon Wheel, the Boondocks, or Polka-Dot Pig? At our only meal out at the Wagon Wheel, my dad brought his own green onions to have with his dinner.
I could shop at Dracobly’s high-quality apparel on lunch break, or my coworkers and I would get together for lunch at Bridges, usually waiting in line for a table. On either side of Dracs was more shopping. Antilla’s Jewelry (now Sheila’s Kountry Kitchen) — Bitars, and Merediths, where you could get school supplies as well as live goldfish. Clyla Wilson worked there most of her adult life. She’s in her 90s and has a clear memory of those times. Next to Merediths was J.C. Penney where you could sift through the Butterick pattern books and buy shoes and clothes. It’s where we shopped for school clothes that were put on “layaway.” If I found a skirt or dress I wanted, nine times out of ten, we would shop for material at J.C. and my mom would replicate it, talented seamstress she was. We even had a shoe repair shop run by Orville Ekman. There was a dress shop owned by Hadla Noonan. There was a Western Auto where my mom bought my brother’s guitar. Most lot corners were drugstores. We had a Sears and a Wards — McDowell’s owned a paint and art supply store, and our historic movie theater played the latest films to a packed house. Willapa Chiropractic now sits where a big Safeway was located, and Dicks Food was just adjacent — now New Life church.
After my stint at the nursing home, I landed a job as a busgirl at Bridges Inn, owned then by Eddie Bridges and managed by Barbara (Bridges) Goodin. I went to school with the manager’s son, Fred. The original owners, John and Mabel Bridges, Barbara and Eddie’s parents, lived on the edge of Fowler and created Bridges Inn. When they entered the restaurant it was like royalty coming through the door, and I felt maybe I should bow. I was intimidated by John. He was big, gruff and old, yet quiet. I learned to love him as he sat in slacks on a stool in the kitchen and watched me scraping plates and washing dishes. He had a great sense of humor. Their son, Eddie Bridges, and Amelia were my direct bosses at the time I worked there. Eddie popped in and out, but it was Amelia who taught me how to bus tables and later wait on customers — how to fold cloth napkins and align silverware — how to hold glasses without touching the top edges — not to overstuff salad plates because most people didn’t eat it all and it was wasted. True. I heaped everything. I loved my job. Before working there, I was only in Bridges once when my 6th grade playmate, Deanna Brabon, had a birthday party there in the banquet room and I was invited. Deanna was related to the Bridges and they were something in town.
Working as a busgirl I learned the pulse of the restaurant business. My mom, again, came to the rescue and made aprons for me to wear for my shifts with big pockets for later tips. I loved being a busgirl in that I didn’t have to interact with the customers. I just cleaned and set the tables, cleared the tables, and washed the dishes. I filled up the salad bar and made coffee and tea, and folded napkins.
Later, I moved to waiting tables, but as I wasn’t 21, I wasn’t allowed to serve alcoholic drinks, so I had to lean into the bar and pester the bartenders to serve my drinks. I was fascinated by the dark bar that I wasn’t allowed in. This is when big ships docked at the Port of Willapa and the river was still dredged to allow for log export. Bridges’ bar filled with sailors and fisherman. I’d peek in fascinated when I ordered drinks. I learned that “Anne,” twice my age with a long red braid neatly down her back as if glued in place, had been there a long time and she got whatever tables she wanted. It was assumed that it didn’t matter if her “regulars’ came in and sat in your section. They were her customers and she let us know it. She and Rosalee taught me the ropes, and how to clean the commercial ice cream machine.
Some of the kitchen workers were looming and intimidating at first. Big Mary in the kitchen was very outspoken and I didn’t want to be called out for not getting the orders out fast enough. She didn’t want her Veal Oscar served chilled. The other cook, Margaret, was gruff, but I also learned to love her. I worked with Ellen Sliva. I went to school with her daughter, so I knew her and had been to her house often as a kid. I came in one day and she was puffy from crying. Patty Weiss, a co-worker that I also dearly loved, had driven off the road on her high school graduation night on the way home from Bay Center and drowned in the slough. We were all devastated by the loss of Patty.
I also cleaned the restaurant on Saturday mornings before they opened for breakfast. This is where I got to enter the bar. I was as wide-eyed as Dorothy entering Oz. I got to examine each mysterious bottle of liquor. The Frangelico was so pretty as I cradled it, dusting off the top. For many years after Bridges closed I could still peer in the enormous front window through the darkness that outlined that same stainless ice cream machine — the stools still lined up at the coffee counter waiting for people to sit in them — ghosts waiting for long lost gossip. The wheel in the kitchen window where we would clip our slips of paper orders for Big Mary or Margaret, now at a screeching halt — the hot light that kept orders piping until delivery to our hungry customers — the mysterious door to the bar that so intrigued me when I was too young to enter. All of it could still be seen looking just a few years ago through the big front window. Peering in, I relived the hustle bustle, the crowded bar and standing room only dining room, and stools full of store owners on break, comparing notes. A few years ago, I watched sadly the day the building was demolished.
The “Hotel” was thriving as well in those days. My mom tells me that the Greyhound bus stopped there, and customers got off and had coffee at the counter (spittoon troughs still below the stools). This hotel housed mostly long-term residents. A barber shop was attached. The dining room served a packed house most nights. Across from the dining room was the Eagles. I watched longingly from the dining room windows drinking hot tea as partiers stumbled out the doors exhausted from dancing. I still wasn’t 21 and I couldn’t wait to see through those doors.
I look ruefully back at the changes in our community. I was talking to my mom about the decline of our timber town and we wondered if it something that is just the typical progression of humanity. We flock to timber towns — we deplete the timber, our town folds. We flock to club seals and beavers and we become so efficient that we destroy the species for overseas fur hats and vests. We flock to gold — Gold Rush! — we deplete the gold — the town folds. We flock to the salmon — we build dams — we over fish — the town folds. Do we just keep repeating our history because when something happens 100 years ago there is no accounting of it for most? Take the dust bowl — created by human greed. Does anyone remember it? Sodbusters flocked to the Panhandle — they ousted the Native Americans — they tore up all the buffalo grass and turned the sod for wheat. The market saturated — the price of wheat plummeted. So what did the farmers do? They tore up more sod until it there was no more grass to hold the land in place — a drought came — dust bowl. Do we ever learn from our mistakes?
I hear there is a Dollar Store going up in an empty waterfront lot in South Bend. I was hoping for fine dining with a patio overlooking the Willapa River and a menu of local oysters and salmon, but hey…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.