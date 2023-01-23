Biking to school

Biking to school is one of many ways children can get more exercise.

 Alaska DOT

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended recently that more teenagers should have access to bariatric surgery because childhood obesity “is an epidemic within and epidemic” and other approaches are not working.

It’s a tragedy that the AAP has had to make this recommendation, which some may consider extreme but appears to be a last resort to help curb a growing problem. I'm not a doctor and won’t quibble, though teens should understand that bariatric surgery has lifelong consequences and possible complications.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.