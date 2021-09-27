As of today, Sept. 29, there are only 19 days until Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate is put into motion. Only 19 days until many Washington workers must comply with the vaccination mandate or risk losing their livelihoods. Many of these workers are the very same people who found ways to work safely early in 2020 and who continue to do so now. These are the very same people who worked tirelessly when the option of a vaccination was not present. These are the very same people who have been touted as heroes for their careful and essential work.
They are now threatened with loss of their livelihoods if they do not comply absolutely. I believe the vaccination is a good tool to have in the fight against covid, but I do not believe a mandate threatening the ability of a person to retain their livelihood is right. I believe it is wrong, inappropriate and evidence of poor leadership.
It is time for an immediate compromise to be made. Rather than threaten and punish those unwilling to be vaccinated, let’s push for an alternative. Let’s push for weekly testing of those unvaccinated workers being threatened as an option. Shoot, let’s have that option open to all workers in our state and federally, too!
The simple definition of compromise is — consent reached by mutual concessions. We need simple and quick. The governor lessens his absolute control and the unvaccinated workers agree to weekly testing to retain their jobs. Simple and quick.
Let the negotiators deal with the legalities of the matter. Let the politicians point fingers and debate without resolution. Let the governor continue his proclamations and edicts and follow his ever changing pursuit of “science." A compromise now can save both livelihoods and lives.
Edmund Burke, an Irish statesman and philosopher, once said, “All government, indeed every human benefit and enjoyment, every virtue, and every prudent act, is founded on compromise and barter.” I believe this.
I also believe in people, even when current circumstances make us frustrated and not always kind. I believe we are capable of making our own, informed and careful decisions and that we must fight to save this fundamental right. There are too many politically charged agendas trying to remove this right. There are too many public servants and politicians eager to think for us. President Ronald Reagan said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help.” Is that ever true!
We can’t sit back and expect others to push for us. Write your county, state and federal representatives now. There is no time to waste. Keep your message simple:
I want to save lives and livelihoods and demand an immediate compromise be made. Allow weekly testing of unvaccinated workers in lieu of forced vaccinations. I want to save lives and livelihoods.
Be sure to add your name and hometown to your message. Email addresses for our representatives follow. They work for us — remember that. Stay well and be kind.
Pacific County
Commissioner Lisa Olsen: lolsen@co.pacific.wa.us
Commissioner Frank Wolfe: fwolfe@co.pacific.wa.us
Commissioner Michael Runyon: mrunyon@co.pacific.wa.us
WA State District 19
Sen. Jeff Wilson: jeff.wilson@leg.wa.gov
Rep. James Walsh: Jim.Walsh@leg.wa.gov
Rep. Joel McEntire: Joel.McEntire@leg.wa.gov
Federal
Sen. Marie Cantrell: www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact/email
Sen. Patty Murray: www.murray.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/mobile/contactme
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler: jhb.house.gov/contact
