“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
Dr. Seuss
My mom is going into an assisted living facility. She goes for the interview. She is 91 and blind. Nurse Ratchet asks her questions from her questionnaire. Do you have hobbies? Uh, no, I’m blind. Is she supposed to do puzzles? On a good day she can find the buttons on the TV remote to tune in "Judge Judy" or "The Price is Right."
Are you happy? Well, no not really, I… It’s a yes or no question. Well, no then. Are you depressed? You’re damned right, I am, she says with a little more heat. Rethink that one — you want them to accept you. Exasperated, she finally says, just go back and mark all the questions yes, then. Why ask me? Maybe you need antidepressants, Nurse Ratchet says coldly. At this point, personally I would say, yes please, maybe cocaine? But mom is old school and feels that antidepressants are for other people, not her.
As mom is recounting this to me, I tell her maybe it would be a good idea just for the transition to try the antidepressants. What’s there to lose? But she is adamant. She looks down at her lasagna that I made for her and stops eating, lost in thought. Because of covid, she is required to quarantine in her room for 10 days before socializing at this facility. This concerns her and squelches her appetite. Soon after applying, this facility closes down anyway. Mom is relieved. Change is hard for the elderly. Mom has been living independently alone in her own home for over 50 years.
Elderly people without a lot of money are put into a precarious position. First, they can’t own a house and still get health care (Medicare doesn’t cover teeth and eyes) unless they live in their house. They can sell their house and know that one visit to the hospital can take all the money from what they have worked for their whole lives. What kind of crazy system do we live in?
I struggle with guilt, thinking maybe I should bite the bullet and take care of my mother. We could move downstairs and give her our room on the main level. But I’m not a caregiver. It isn’t that I’m selfish. It’s just that I don’t know how. I never knew old people.
Okay, so she is not good enough for assisted living but not bad enough for the nursing home unless we want to get her doctor to “fudge” a little in order to get her in. And we don’t want her in the nursing home in the first place as it seems more for those in rehabilitation or those ready to meet their maker.
It comes down to greed. With mom on Medicaid, no facility would take her because they get more money with those on Medicare — only half on Medicaid. Of course the facilities aren’t legally allowed to say the true reason mom is denied, so they come up with lame excuses that don’t make any sense. Oh, she can’t take her own pills by herself or she’s argumentative (has anyone met my mom? Argumentative? I think not). So, she was denied from four facilities. On Medicaid, while mom was still in her home as well as living with my brother and sister-in-law, DSHS has had to be involved and in charge of how many hours a client can have a visiting helper, according to their level of disability. Well, mom is blind. To stay home she needs 24-hour care but can’t get it.
Not able to stay at:
Chehalis
Hoquium
Aberdeen
McCleary
Not without selling her house.
She feels a burden. It makes her feel unwanted. She even asked me why the four of us kids couldn’t somehow kill her — wishes she had Dr. Kevorkian. Even if she could go back to staying at her house she would be living in the dark with no vision, unable to see the beautiful river from her deck that she so loves. She would be lonely and quite possibly burn the place to the ground with her in it. An option she considers….
After much family discussion and not always pleasant discussion, it was decided that in order to get good care for mom we would need to sell her house and use the money for her care. We all agreed that she should. It’s sad that people have to do this, but there was no good alternative in this case. Alder House closed down, the only elderly assisted living facility of its kind in Pacific County. My sister in law checked into the assisted living house in Pe Ell on Maple Street. She fought a hard battle trying to get mom in the right place. We all had heard good things about it, but they didn’t take Medicaid either. It was worth it to sell her beautiful home on the river that she worked so hard for her whole life in order to see her get the care she deserved. Mom stressed about the change, unsure of what to expect. I know in older times the children took care of the elderly, but let’s face it, that doesn’t happen very often with modern times being so stressful.
I look at the bright side. It’s getting harder to peacefully walk in the woods across from my mom’s house on the South Fork anyway because most of it is being and has been snapped up for Air BnBs and VRBOs by the wealthy — the modest homes slowly turning into vacation rentals with little to nothing affordable left for a new small family starting out. The hill I’ve walked for 50 years plus now has biking vacationers and 4x4s barreling down the gravel road. I hear there will be horse rentals. The traffic has quickly multiplied as more vacationers come in from the cities for a break from the monotony of noisy freeways and crowded lakes and rivers. I don’t blame them. Growing up on the South Fork, we knew full well the owners of the cars that would pass for the day — Mary Hodel, Walt Pehl and Anna Kero going to work at Weyerhaeuser in the morning, and Mary Hodel, Walt Pehl and Anna Kero coming home from work in the afternoon. Mary going to get her hair done on Thursdays and returning. Walt drove the yellow Weyerhaeuser pickup.
We had our last reunion at mom’s house last week, though she doesn’t live there anymore. Pictures were taken with mom flanked by all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on the picnic table. We took our last group plunge into her swimming hole below her house in the chilly South Fork River. The annual washer tournament was played, though it was the first year that mom sat out. Late Saturday we gathered to play spoons at her kitchen table. Mom would have been there making popcorn for us all if she still lived there. She is being cared for in the facility in Pe Ell presently.
When I left the reunion, I turned and watched the grandchildren still playing spoons at the kitchen table at 11 o’clock at night. It was dark out and I choked up a bit as I watched the action through the window light for the last time, spoons flying across the kitchen in heavy competition for that final spoon.
Sadly, mom’s house and property is being sold to join the masses of VRBOs on the South Fork. Mom’s children and grandchildren can’t afford the overinflated price that it now goes for. Her property and small house on the river, single family for at least a century, will now most likely be cabins for out-of-towners (yurts perhaps?)… More people, more traffic, and more recreational vehicles — more wealth. I’m okay with it. Well, okay — a smattering of bitterness. But nothing can take the memories of growing up in the beautiful Willapa Hills, of walking in the woods, picking ferns, and riding our horses on the lonely, quiet gravel road. It will never again be what it was for me — a quiet forest and a river where I could float alone in my mother’s palm.
I drove mom back to Pe Ell after the reunion. She seemed depressed but we set her up with some podcasts and music before we left. I tell her about the pictures taken at the reunion and describe them to her. I ask her how she feels and she says she wants to lay down and cry. I know she is ready to go. She sits in her room. She sits on the patio and smokes cigarettes all afternoon. It’s a nice facility but she has no one to talk to because mom is a little more cognitive than the others and craves intelligent conversation. It’s not the fault of the facility. They can’t bring in tap dancers for six people of whom four couldn’t respond, one who is bedridden, and mom who is blind and wouldn’t see them anyway! I call and read to her and visit her, but I can’t give her back the independence she had at her house on the South Fork. I’m ready to let her go now.
At 11 a.m. yesterday, mom’s four children divvied up her belongings. On my turn I took an exquisite old oval glass wedding picture of my grandparents and my mom’s huge upholstery scissors that she used throughout her career. As a child, I frequently woke to the sound of those scissors cutting material from patterns on the kitchen table. I picked the crystal that hung in her window and astounded all the grandchildren as the light entered it and cast rainbows that flickered throughout the kitchen. I took one last dive into the swimming hole on a hot day by myself. I edged out to the ledge until I fell off into the frigid water and I looked up at the sky as I drifted for 45 minutes — floating in my mother’s palm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.