The last several days have been gin and tonic with lime weather. Hot dry and sunny. A frosty glass with ice cubes clinking and beads of condensation starting to form is the perfect way to end a hot, dry and sunny day. Whether you have been lizard lounging in the sun or working up a sweat and sore muscles doing outside chores, it’s the quencher for me. It even works without the gin.
I’ve been musing about highballs recently. My cardiologist suggested alcohol might trigger arterial fibrillation episodes and that I should limit my already low consumption. Of course, the result of that suggestion has been for me to dwell on delicious concoctions that are now to be rationed. It also got me thinking about my childhood and family celebrations.
Growing up in southern California, members of my mother’s family lived near and they were who we gathered with most often. My grandparents had a beautiful home between Culver City and Venice Beach and they hosted most holidays. My Basque grandmother was born in Spain but grew up in Urepel, France, a Basque village in the Pyrenees. My Basque grandfather’s family was also from Spain, but they had immigrated to the United States a generation earlier in the late 1800s. The style and flavor of our gatherings spoke strongly to their heritage.
Grandma and Grandpa’s backyard contained a small orchard of plums, persimmons, pomegranates, loquats, apricots, nectarines, lemons, blackberries, squash, artichokes, green beans and even a macadamia tree. There were also incredibly huge and colorful dahlias and Grandma’s roses. There was a lathe house with exotic plants that could not take full sun and a hot house with orchids. The garden area also held a huge brick spit to rotisserie leg of lamb and other delicious meats. On Easter, the fragrance of garlic and rosemary filled the air. My mouth still waters at the memory.
Between the garden and the lawn leading to the house was a brick walled patio. A smaller grill was built-in there as was a fireplace. The floor was flagstone and this is where the adults enjoyed highballs before dinner was served. Traditionally, the highball was bourbon and seven with a twist of lemon peel. All were served in tall glasses with alternating silver and frosted glass stripes. I have these glasses still. Sometimes Pernod over ice was chosen. As a child, I loved watching the yellow liqueur change to milky white as the ice melted. The choice for winter holidays was usually an Amer Picon. It is a Basque favorite… a dash of grenadine, Amer Picon (a very strong bitter orange liqueur) mixed with club soda and topped with a whiskey or brandy floater and a twist of lemon peel. The first sip is a startle, but it really is delicious.
Everyone dressed up and the meals were served using Grandma’s best china, crystal, linen and silver whether we ate inside or out. Meals came to a close when the zahato (pronounced sha-qua...a Basque bota bag) was passed. All, regardless of age, competed to hold (while swallowing wine) the bag the farthest away from their mouth without missing. No one was ever drunk, except maybe Uncle Lawrence. There was a lot of laughing and tall tales during this competition. Coffee and French desserts followed and it was lovely.
I commented on Facebook that when we are free to mingle once again, Charlie and I will host a long-table, outdoor dinner along these lines. I miss the type of entertaining I grew up with and I miss the dressing up for it, the ritual and the laughter. Being able to freely gather again cannot come soon enough.
Rollback worries
The recent rollback of Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties has been frustrating. Pacific County certainly dodged a bullet April 12. If the governor had not rescinded his ridiculous plan of putting counties into regions in order to move forward or backward in the reopening program, our fate would have been tied to Pierce County and we would have been rolled back to Phase 2 too.
I am worried that more rollbacks are coming. Are there not other ways to help counties that are facing surges? I don’t see how a patchwork of roll-backs will solve anything. It’s not as if our counties have wide borders between them that will help contain the spread. I worry that the governor will see that picking only a few via a changeable metric system will not do the trick and that he may resort to rolling everyone back. Inslee has a record of putting policies in place and then abruptly changing direction after the fact. County regionalization, mass vaccination center vaccine allotment plans, metrics for being rolled back... are three examples of changes to faulty plans. It is an uncertain course. You cannot run a business efficiently and profitably under the specter of being closed down via three-week determinations of data.
On April 12, Washington State Secretary of Health Umair Shah made a statement regarding the first rollback. At first glance it seemed OK, but when I really looked at it and did a little research, alarm bells went off. There is the mention of a possible 4th wave and of the need to take preventive rollback measures over the next few months. But then that timeline is expanded to several months in following paragraph. There is a confusing section about the success of vaccinations increasing immunity while also stating there have not been enough given (20%) to make a difference yet. (Of note, according to one of the governor’s experts, we need to be a minimum of 70% vaccinated to begin to achieve herd immunity). The claim of WA’s response to the pandemic as being the best in the country is simply false. Vermont has been given that title over and over by various “experts”. The full statement can be read at: www.doh.wa.gov/Newsroom/Articles.
Expanding the timeline from a few to “the next several months” is significant when you put it in the perspective of businesses purchasing, hiring and planning to be open at a minimum of 50%. Additionally, the threat of being rolled back to 25% makes it impossible for events to begin organizing and planning. Organized events, using the best of safety protocols, can help to set a tone and reminder of safe behaviors in our community.
To me, the rollbacks are another example of the governor trying to make a one-size fits all solution viable. They have not worked in the past and have had to be amended and are not the answer for the present and future. It is time these decisions are made on a local level. It is time these decisions are taken out of emergency proclamations and put into the hands of each county to manage as needed.
Should there be state support and oversight? Yes, but the emergency proclamations and orders need to be ended. The Legislature needs to be involved in the decision making process. And locally, all of our county offices need to reopen now, not June 2 and 15.
I have worked myself up to feeling a bit overheated and parched — but not too sunny. No worries and cardiologist beware — it’s time for a gin and tonic with lime, wink, wink. Stay well and be kind.
