”Every time an old person dies, it’s like a library burning down.”
—Alex Haley
I was afraid of old people when I was young. My family moved to the South Bend area from the Midwest when I was four, so I had no memories of grandparents. I simply didn’t know anyone old. I wasn’t bounced on a jolly grandfather’s knee. I only knew one old person and that was my neighbor’s grandmother, and she scared the heck out of me with her strong German accent yelling at us every summer as we stole apples off her Gravenstein tree.
When I was 14 my mom gave me two options — get a job or babysit. I could read the writing on the wall. Not only was I rarely exposed to old people, but I was also never around babies and thought of them as little more than aliens with horns. I had not the foggiest idea how to change a diaper, nor did I have a desire to learn. So, my sister and I got alternating shifts on the weekends working at the Willapa Harbor Care Center on Jackson. We knew it only as “the old folks home.”
I would work Saturday in the kitchen helping prepare breakfast and lunch, and my sister worked Sunday, alternating weekends. This curtailed attendance at a few weekend high school football games and such, but we were thrilled with the prospect of being able to buy our own Tussy deodorant or Cover Girl makeup. I was too young to have a driving permit, but I drove our Ford Fairlane from the South Fork of the Willapa, past the golf course, and up Jackson Street to the Care Center in Riverview at 3:30 a.m. For the first time in my life I was on the payroll making $1.20 per hour.
Learning the ropes
We were shown the ropes by our boss, Royla. She explained the dietary restrictions that labeled each tray with information such as who got blended peas for lunch and who got whole peas. I suppose it depended on who had teeth. Some had buttered toast for breakfast along with their Cream of Wheat, and some got dry toast — not that it mattered that much, as by the time it got from toaster to tray and got wheeled down the halls into the individual or shared rooms, it wasn’t exactly piping hot. Some got the pleasure of salt on theirs and others were restricted. If it were up to me I would have given them all the salt they wanted. I would have given them frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts. The tagged trays were on metal racks that held maybe 20 trays that were shuffled around by the staff.
I didn’t really run into any of the “old folks,” as I purposefully sequestered myself in the kitchen. I was very shy and was still not sure what I’d say if I ran into one. The trays of leftover crusts of bread and smeared apple-sauce started trailing back to the kitchen within a few hours. My job was to scrape the trays, rinse them, and put them through a commercial dishwasher.
Shortly after the last dish was put away but before dinner, to my horror, I was asked to take coffee/tea and cookies to the dining area where the folks who were able to could socialize. These were the residents who were not confined to their beds or rooms, and so wandered in gingerly or pushed wheelchairs. I was terrified when I entered the room of the unknown — nervous and sweaty with fear. I panicked. I hoped they didn’t bite.
Through the door I came, pushing my metal cart of goodies, coffee and assorted teas. Surprisingly, I found an eager audience looking at me as though I was bringing a troop of tap dancers ready to pop out and entertain them. I had nothing like that up my sleeve. They were all so excited to see a new young face.
I looked around and did a double take when I saw an old chubby man with a gray beard and wire glasses. He looked like Santa. Oh, I realized — he was Santa! It was Ben, the nice ruddy-faced man from my childhood who played Santa every year when I still believed in Santa Claus. He would ride in his red suit on a carriage through the parking lot of the Southwest store (now Pioneer), throwing pieces of candy and tossing out bags of oranges. I remember it magically as Ben hanging out of the door of Cinderella’s carriage rather than the old rusty tractor that he was probably riding on. I believe it marred me for life, that harrowing day when I was five and learned that his name was not actually Santa Claus.
Still jolly and gray with a beard, though, Ben sat in the “old folks home” in his wheelchair waiting for a pack of cellophane-wrapped cookies. He still had an incredible loving personality and spoke of my family, sharing vivid memories. We bonded immediately and talked about his career as Santa. Ben always sat next to Delilah, a lovely soft-spoken lady with long hair swept up in a tidy bun — also wheelchair bound. As we got to be good friends through our tea time, I learned that Ben and Delilah were in love and planning to get married at the Care Center. They invited me to the wedding, which really touched my heart.
I soon looked forward to the time in my day that I could serve the cart of goodies. Through time, I got to know everyone’s name and what they preferred for snacks. They would look up and smile at me, eager to tell me about their day. It was my first real experience with “old” people and where I learned to appreciate them through a very different lens than before.
A powerful experience
This introduction to the elderly was a powerful experience. As I continued to pour tea and coffee, I grew to understand that once they left this earth, unless they were able to pass down some of the fantastic events that happened in their lives, all of their history and stories would die with them. To think, I was 14 and here some of them were well into their 80s or 90s. This meant they had been through historic events — life-changing inventions — some them went through world wars; others, through the Great Depression or the Dust Bowl. Some were beekeepers — some worked at Weyerhaeuser their whole adult lives to support their families. I drank in their stories about living on farms in the Midwest or being drafted into World War II or Vietnam. I was fascinated by their experiences and they taught me beautiful life lessons.
Working at the Care Center taught me to respect age — that these people had lived long lives and deserved to be treated admirably. Our job wasn’t to open a can of green beans and serve them either blended or whole, as a main dish, just because some of them didn’t know what they were eating. Instead, our job was to make the remainder of their lives as meaningful as possible — to make those beans into a hearty, rich soup and make them smile when they saw what you put on their trays. Make it mean something.
We’ll all be there, though we’d like to think not. As a whole, we don’t care for our elderly as we should. We are uncomfortable with the inevitable approach of death, so it’s easier to put it on the back burner until it’s our turn and then scurry around figuring out how to deal with it and who’s going to decide whether or not we can have salt in our soup.
So, let them have salt and pepper shakers on their tables and decide for themselves how spicy they want their meatballs. If they can’t tell you, just assume they want it to taste like food. Give them a cookie. Give them scones with sparking glitter if it will make their day just a bit less lonely. Talk to them. Respect them and hold them in the highest esteem.
It wasn’t about the tray of Boyds Coffee or the small plastic wrapped Chips Ahoy. My job was so much bigger. Delilah died before she and Ben could get married, and Ben soon lost his enthusiasm, bit by bit, and didn’t last long without her.
I’m grateful for the valuable impact these remarkable people had on my life.
