Shapka ushankas

President Gerald Ford and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev wear their shapka ushankas at a 1974 meeting in Vladivistok.

For 30 years, I’ve cherished a black fur Russian “shapka ushanka” (ear hat) that I bought in St. Petersburg for $35.

The hat has traveled many places, including once sliding down an icy ski slope ahead of me when I wiped out a quarter mile uphill. Such hats are almost synonymous with Russia, which is home to a part of my ancestry.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, where he was a reporter and editor for 41 years. He has won numerous journalism awards, including sharing in the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

