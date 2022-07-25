The disjointed and topsy-turvy campaign for Southwest Washington’s 3rd congressional seat just got even more bizarre as primary election day closes in.
Recent ads by right-wing Republican Joe Kent attack the only serious Democrat in the race, Marie Glusenkamp-Perez of Skamania County. The ads call out Glusenkamp-Perez for supporting the “pro-green” new deal, gun control, abortion and President Joe Biden and insist that she is “too liberal” for this region’s values.
At first, they seem like a typical attack ads. But why would Kent, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, waste time and money attacking Glusenkamp-Perez — and in fact give her publicity? She has little campaign money, little name recognition, campaign organization, or party support and is a Democrat in a district that now is reliably Republican.
Why bother?
Kent’s chief election rivals in next week’s primary election are fellow right-winger Heidi St. John of Battle Ground and Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler, the 12-year incumbent Republican. Why bother engaging with Glusenkamp-Perez?
Kent is not afraid of Glusenkamp-Perez. In fact, these ads are designed in a crazy way to get her more votes.
Damning her in order to get her more support? That seems counter-intuitive. Yet it’s logical when you consider the circumstances. What Kent’s ads list as Glusenkamp-Perez’s liabilities are in fact strengths and attractions to Democrats. They are thus inducements to get Democrats to vote for her.
Kent clearly fears that many Democrats, turned off by his extreme and divisive rhetoric, will vote for Herrera-Beutler, knowing that the electoral odds are so stacked against their own party’s candidate.
With five Republicans among the nine candidates in the race, even small numbers of votes could determine which two candidates win the Aug. 2 primary and move on to the November General Election. Kent understandably is concerned that Democrats may vote strategically for Herrera-Beutler to undercut his chances in the primary.
A few months ago I urged Democrats to vote for Herrera-Beutler. That was before Glusenkamp-Perez got into the race. After much soul-searching, I’ve decided to stick with my earlier advice.
Most essential outcome
The most essential outcome of this election must be stopping the spread of extremism and Trumpist, poisonous politics of hate, distrust and deceit.
Kent, a former Army special operations commander, is full of them. Just the other night he told FOX news host Tucker Carlson that the Jan. 6 committee investigation is a “sham trial” and a “Soviet-style Kangaroo Court.” He defended the rioters, whom he said were standing up for "the vast majority” of Americans who felt their voices were not heard in the 2020 election. He clings to the stolen election theory, despite the fact that there’s not a shred of evidence that fraud played a role. In fact, a group of prominent conservatives two weeks ago released a 72-page report that reached an “unequivocal” conclusion that the claims were unsupported by evidence. Kent wants to tilt at windmills such as impeaching President Joe Biden.
St. John’s campaign is far less angry, but the Christian podcaster is no less far right. “We have watched the far left move the United States further and further from the foundational truths that made us the greatest country in history,” she says. Really? So things like Social Security, civil rights laws, fair labor and environmental laws, child labor and the whole litany of progressive accomplishments have weakened our nation?
St. John laments that churches have ”sat on the sidelines” of politics and allowed “evil” forces to rule. While I believe in the power of faith to shape good, productive people, I don’t want church dogma or theology to set policy — and polls show most Americans agree.
Despite Kent’s attempts to portray her as a liberal, Glusenkamp-Perez is a conservative Democrat, emphasizing the need for more jobs training, more affordable and accessible health care and the need to protect the right to an abortion.
There may be enough Democratic votes to get her past the “top two” primary, but can she win a one-on-one General Election match-up with any of the top three Republicans? I think that’s a long shot in this right-leaning district, especially with inflation and gas prices giving the GOP easy leverage.
Keep Herrera-Beutler in the race
The nightmare scenario in this race is that both St. John and Kent will win the primary, giving voters no real choice in the General Election. Boosting the primary vote for Herrera-Beutler may at least preserve options.
Herrera-Beutler is obviously no friend of Democrats. She sticks to the party script too often, most recently by opposing a bill to guarantee the legality of same-sex marriage (supported by a vast majority of Americans). But she was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and she has tended to focus on bread-and-butter issues of local importance instead of fighting the culture wars.
Voting for the Republican incumbent surely would be a bitter pill for Southwest Washington Democrats. Crossover voting is unpalatable, but it might be the only way to keep extremists like Kent and St. John out of office.
But, I agree. This is no easy choice.
