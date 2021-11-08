The decline in letter writing constitutes a cultural shift so vast that in the future, we may divide time not between B.C. and A.D. but between the eras when people wrote letters and when they did not. We have always depended on the written record. We are at the mercy of those records for land ownership transactions, birth, marriage, and death records, government documents, letters from loved ones — soldiers writing home from war.
To me, nothing written is trivial, because it all contributes to the picture we have of the past. The letters and notes that people have left behind are invaluable evidence of how life was once lived. We know what our ancestors ate, how they dressed, who they loved, and what they dreamed of, from their letters. Without that correspondence, it’s simply guesswork.
Gaps in the historical records have always existed. American slaves were largely illiterate, often by law and sometimes by laws that threatened them with death. When we reflect on how dearly we would cherish letters written by those who, through some circumstance of history, were voiceless, we begin to grasp the preciousness of the written record (any written records, from grocery lists and records of ancestry, to love notes scrawled on napkins), and how poorly historians of the future will be served by our present generation, which generates almost no mail at all.
There is e-mail, certainly, and texting, but this is communication that is for the most part here today and deleted tomorrow. And there is the enormous trove of information about daily life multiplying by the hour in the digital world — television, cell phone cameras, Zoom, and YouTube, that all capture what seems like every second of every life on earth. The problem is that there is not enough information about what we actually think or how we live as we try to sift through that sea of data.
'Leisa’s Box of Old Things'
I found a box of old letters in my beat-to-hell cardboard box that I’ve had since I was a teenager that literally says, “Leisa’s Box of Old Things,” scrawled on one side with a Sharpie. It is 8 inches wide and 12 inches high. It’s always been in the far corner of my closet, tagging along with me since I left home at 17. After I had two kids, I would get it out at their request from time to time. Mommy! Get out your “treasure box!” We would go through each item and talk about their meaning and history. Inside, the box housed an old sweatshirt of my dad’s, faded and stained, that I had taken from his dresser after he left when I was 13. I wanted something of his to keep. Also, battered and beaten, once run over by a truck, was my baby doll, Bee-Bee. There are hand-sewn stitches where my mom had repeatedly sewn on her cap, as I had dragged my misshapen, broken Bee-Bee around by her cap year after year, her once pink clothes now a dirty gray. Another exquisite relic in the box was the 3-inch ceramic gopher I had bought for my dad for Christmas when I was four. The orange tuft of hair has long since peeled off.
But what I treasure most are the old letters in a stack at the bottom of the box. I had forgotten all about these and couldn’t wait to read them again. There were a few from my dad — one from Christmas 1977, from the only address I ever had for him, which was 928 Piedmont Drive, Owensboro, Kentucky, the place of my birth. This address is carved in my memory forever as I wrote to him there until his death. Written in the scrawled cursive of a third grader (his highest level of school), he always mentioned that when his check came in, he would send money. Very sweet — a noble thought that never came to fruition, but he meant well. I am overwhelmed when I see my dad’s misspelled cursive scrolled in pencil and painstakingly worded. He writes short letters that begin with, “Hi Sweety” and always end with, “Ancer soon. Lots of love, Dad.” I close my eyes and smell the letters he wrote — a hint of tobacco — pain mixed with nostalgia. Nostalgia is perfect because memory is imperfect.
It’s not happy or sad and it doesn’t make you feel good or bad necessarily, but letter writing has become a lost art. Our children won’t have these stacks of letters to look back into the window of what was happening in the lives of others.
Glimpses of other lives
There was a letter from my girlfriend who was on a kibbutz in Israel in 1985. It’s written in cursive on thin airmail sheets with a lightweight envelope. She writes, “I’m waiting for my friend, Alberto, to return from the synagogue so we can head off to the beach. The Mediterranean is only about three miles from here.” In another from her in 1985, with a return address of Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Montana, while working at a dude ranch, she writes, “One night we slept under the stars on a mattress of hay fifty feet high, sleeping in the cool 40-degree air, hearing the river rush by as we dozed off."
There were letters from my sister who was working at the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Center in Tokeland in 1977. She was asking me to get tickets to see the “America” concert at the Seattle Center and could I get her the album of the Rocky Horror Picture Show for $6.99. “A Horse With No Name” was popular that year. She discussed the breakup with her boyfriend at the time and how bored she was at her job, but making good money at $229 every two weeks. In a letter dated Nov. 7, 1977, my sister says, “This weekend I had guard duty in Aberdeen. Guess where I’m going for summer camp in August? To Virginia!” She was in the National Guard.
Most of my mother’s letters were from 1977 and 1978, addressed to Apt. 103, 4139 12th N.E. Seattle. Stamps were 13 cents. Her first letter was dated the day after I left home at 17 after graduating from Willapa Valley High School. In cursive using both sides of a sheet of lined paper. She says, “I don’t recall ever writing a letter to you before so it’s a little different. I got my first drapery job today at the Alcoholic Center in Raymond.” She mowed the lawn and worked in the shop all day. In the next letter she says she got some “corn from a truck parked alongside a field and put it in the freezer,” and also that she finished reupholstering the 10th chair at the Raymond Hotel.
On Oct. 5, 1977, she writes, “I’m sitting here with Shami (my toddler niece) and she is playing with her Play-Doh. She wrote you a letter, too.” Enclosed is a scribble drawing. On Oct. 25, 1977, mom writes, “blew hard Saturday nite. On Bloomhardt, it looked like a path in the woods, completely covered with leaves. I finally got brave and spent $5.00 on a punch board at the Raymond Tavern and won a Dutch oven.” She tells me how her bowling team is doing in South Bend. I was punted back to the day I left home when I re-read my mom’s letter and wondered how she must have felt that day.
I had one clever friend living in Blaine, Washington who wrote to me frequently in the '80s. I always looked forward to her letters because she was incredibly witty and funny. I wanted all my letters sent to others to resemble hers and make people feel like I did when I got her letters. I wanted to tuck myself away in a room with the door closed and read it slowly, savoring it like a fine wine, when I got a letter from Erika. I went to her parent’s house on Queen Anne for her wedding with Guy. I found two letters from her in my box. She is an author and writes with sexy intrigue and passion. She, like I, tried to make our letters creative in a trendy way, always practicing for our “writing” careers. I don’t know what ever happened to “Erkie.” I do know that she left Guy for a romantic Aussie. I never talked to her after she moved to Australia. We met while working for New York Life Insurance at the Rainier Tower’s 25th floor in downtown Seattle. Our lunches were spent together, excitedly writing clever notes back and forth, often laughing hysterically.
I am glad I knew what it felt like to sit in a coffeeshop with a tablet of paper and a pencil with an eraser and sip coffee for hours while writing letters, and the delightful anticipation of awaiting the responses! Telephone calls were expensive, as they were paid for by the minute. My mom remarked in one letter that she was “too tight to call,” and would write more often instead. I occasionally called home on my Princess phone (with a cord!) to my loved ones. Answering machines were not invented yet, so if anyone called while I was away, I would never know who it was. Consequently, letter writing was essential in the '70s and certainly the standard for long-distance communication.
So long to written letters
Just as our children and beyond won’t have photos to touch and keep in a box, they won’t have hand-written letters either. I’m guilty of the same thing today. It’s so easy to just call with unlimited minutes and email or simply text. I type 10 times faster than I write. But handwriting gave me pause to ponder my words. Once they are written in ink, you can’t just backspace anymore. In college I was amazed when the first word processing programs came out. I wrote to my mom and told her how exciting it was to be able to simply erase a word with the click of a button. No white tape! No IBM typewriters! You can erase history as fast as you write it now.
A well thought-out, interesting letter could take hours to write! I wanted someone to be thrilled to get a letter from me and not just what I had for lunch. I consider it a good rule for letter writing to leave unmentioned what the recipients already know, and instead tell them something new. For me, a hand-written letter was never ill-timed; it never interrupted. Instead, it would wait for me to find the opportune quiet moment to savor the message. There is an element of timelessness about letter writing, and I miss it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.