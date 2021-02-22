My husband had a milestone birthday the last day of January. We actually both have birthdays in January and usually celebrate with road trips to warmer, drier and sunnier climes. Nodding to our pandemic comfort zone, such a trip was not in the cards, so we looked for an alternative idea closer to home.
The majority of our vacations over the last 49 years have been spent in campgrounds, but we now find cabins and cottages to be a more practical fit. We call this change car camping. Many campgrounds have cabins to let and this option allows you that great camping experience without the set-up and take-down work. We have also used national sites such as Vrbo and Airbnb to find unique vacation homes in areas we want to explore. That is how we found the Bohemian River Cottage on Puget Island, just outside of Cathlamet.
Puget Island paradise
The white and red cottage was enchanting. Located directly on the Columbia River, the lawn and gardens of the backyard took you directly to the mighty river’s edge. Out front was a pastoral scene of fields with cattle in the distance and a beautiful old white barn in the foreground. And best of all, there were well stocked bird feeders everywhere you looked. For two people who enjoy watching wildlife and being comfortable doing so — this was paradise.
Windows were everywhere and it was easy to enjoy the birds from the crack of dawn until evening. A huge covered deck faced the river, but January’s cold temperatures and rain made it a bit impractical. Happily, the original back porch had been enclosed with glass walls and the thoughtful host made sure a small space heater was available. There was room enough for a table and two chairs. The huge windows allowed you to observe a well used hummingbird feeder from less than three feet distance. It also let the hummingbirds observe us, which they did quite frequently.
This glassed square is where we spent most of our time. We had breakfast while watching huge ships and tugs travel up and down the river. The day was spent enjoying the wildlife comings and goings (including visits from a local feline who brought to mind Inspector Clouseau with his bumbling attempts to sneak past us). Evening cocktails were enjoyed as the light faded.
It was the perfect get away. We were self contained in a very indulgent manner. Our Go Bag carried the basics of paper goods, emergency lights, zip lock bags, laundry supplies and such. We used our cold sack to carry perishables and two bags of groceries kept us fed deliciously. Cooking was not the chore it is at home. It was fun! We brought our own spices and oils, a menu plan that was easily managed and libations. Cameras, electronics, books, games and warm, comfy clothes were packed. Although we did take an exploratory drive of the island, we stayed put otherwise. A mere 80-minute drive from home and all the cares and frustrations of the last year were temporarily silenced. The never ending To-Do List forgotten. It was a cleansing breath and a chance to reconnect and remind ourselves why we choose a life path together. The break from every day helped us make plans for the future. As we drove home I thought, why haven’t we done this before?
Home sweet home
We love our home. This time of year we have a pond that grows large enough to entice duck families to nest. There is a herd of deer that nap and graze and just hang about in the tall grass under our trees. They seem to like when I talk to them and I am happy to oblige. We aren’t on the beach or the bay, but when those incredible fall and winter sunrises and sunsets happen, we are treated to the beautiful afterglow. We love our home, but holy cow — it has been a long year being stuck here. We found our break to new surroundings energized us to complete projects that have been staring at us for a year (or more). When you feel every day is going to be the same, it is too easy to be overwhelmed. We came back seeing time in much more focused way. I have no idea how long that will last, but at least now I know a cure if tedium rears its head.
The Ocean Park Area Chamber describes our north end of the peninsula as “a step away from the crowds”. That is so true and just because we live here does not mean we can’t join visitors to take advantage of that “step away”. Here are some options:
About 3.6 miles south of Ocean Park, Cedar to Surf Campground has RV spaces and five self contained cabins at the edge of the beach dunes. The Sorrells, new owners of what was previously Westgate RV Park and Cabins, have been updating the cabins with new beds, refrigerators and flooring. Charlie and I are going to take advantage of mid-week, winter price breaks to stay a couple nights very soon.
If you would prefer being “in town” and within walking distance of shops, food and the Beach to Bay Path along Bay Avenue, Ocean Park Resort is a great choice. The two-story motel has rooms with full kitchens and the 9 acre park can accommodate RV and tent campers. Resort owners Karen and Curt Stephens are full of local history and information and Curt especially loves to share his knowledge.
Also in town and located off my favorite walking street, Park Avenue, Shakti Cove Cottages is a wonderland of shingle sided cabins, beautiful landscaping and tranquility. Owner Jeff Homer has added individual campfire pits near several of the cabins. A path through the trees and dunes takes you to the beach for sunset views or beachcombing. A bit farther south (227th and Pacific) is home to Klipsan Beach Cottages. These shingle sided cabins line a low ridge facing the sea. With the roar of the ocean and no roads in sight, staying here feels as if you are safe from the world and day to day cares. Managers Chuck Gittings and Katie Miner make sure guests’ expectations are met and exceeded.
Good balance on vacation rentals
There are also many vacation rentals in the area. I am so glad our county has taken steps to better manage this industry. As someone who enjoys staying in them, I appreciate that better business practices are being implemented. As someone who lives here, I am happy that people buying in R-1 zones can expect their rights as property owners to be protected.
More information on the four businesses mentioned above and more can be found on the OPACC website (opwa.com). If you are thinking of taking a break from your home while remaining in your hometown, keep in mind that winter price breaks and mid-week reservations help make rates very reasonable, but heads up — spring vacation is coming and it is very likely that our area will be filled to capacity this year with people wishing to find that very same bit of escape from their lives. To quote Shakti Cove Cottages owner Jeff Homer, “You don’t have to be a visitor to be a tourist.”
Even if staying somewhere is a reach at this time, consider taking a day to pretend to be a tourist. Drive the loop from Chinook to Leadbetter Point, go to the beach with a picnic and put your daily schedule aside. We have all been through a slow, stressful but still ongoing process — time to step away and reset. Stay well and stay kind.
