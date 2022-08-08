“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
—The Lorax
I’ve always been fascinated by the Pacific Northwest’s moss and how it cloaks the trees and cushions the forest floors. There are places in our rain forests where standing on the moss beds will drop you six inches. It’s like standing on foam rubber. But you don’t have to drive to the Sol Duc or Hoh rain forests to witness the diverse and highly important ecosystems of sphagnum moss (technically called bryophytes). The largest and most valuable supply of usable moss is found on the North Beach Peninsula (now more commonly known as the Long Beach Peninsula). Scientists have asserted that the Pacific Northwest has the greatest sphagnum moss deposits of any locality in the world. That makes us not only the “oyster capital of the world,” but also the “sphagnum moss capital of the world!”
There is a room-sized photo that spans the length of the interior wall of the South Bend Pacific County Historical Society and Museum which shows, on June 16, 1918, 400 residents of South Bend and Raymond gathered together. They are traveling to Tokeland to gather 775 sacks of sphagnum moss to be made into 3,000 bandages for soldiers on the front line during World War I. The pickers traveled by scow to North Cove on the shore of Willapa Bay and spent the day gathering the moss from Pacific County.
The 'moss drives'
These “moss drives” were organized by the local Red Cross as the Allied forces suffered a great shortage of cotton for bandages. Desperate doctors on the front lines were searching for anything that might be available to sterilize the soldier’s wounds and prevent infection. They resorted to everything from irrigating the wounds with chlorine to creating bandages soaked in carbolic acid, formaldehyde or mercury chloride, with — you guessed it — no success.
The scarcity of precious cotton during World War I was caused by multiple factors. The drastic surge of wounded soldiers, the high demand for cotton in order to make uniforms, the use of cotton ammunition production, as well as the discovery that cotton could be used to make explosives all led up to the military turning to sphagnum moss to dress wounds.
Sphagnum moss, which grows profusely in damp climates in North America and Europe, offered a number of advantages. It grew wild over large areas and as far as they knew, the gathering of it would not reduce the economic value of the lands from which it was taken. Moss also had remarkable deodorizing power when used to staunch wounds.
Moss bandages retained liquids better than cotton bandages, distributed liquids more uniformly, and absorbed 20 times its weight in fluids. Moss was cooler, softer, and less irritating than cotton, and could be produced more rapidly and more cheaply.
Ancient healing
Humans have used moss the plant, also known as peat moss, for at least 1,000 years to help heal injuries. In ancient times, Gaelic-Irish sources write that warriors used moss to pack their wounds. Native Americans used soft spongy moss to line cradles and to create natural diapers for their children. Moss continued to be used sporadically when battles erupted, but it wasn’t until World War I that medical experts realized the plant's full potential.
The remarkable sponge-like quality of moss comes from sphagnum’s cellular structure. Ninety percent of the cells in a sphagnum plant are dead. Apparently, they are supposed to be, as they are made to be empty so they can be filled with water. In the case of wounded World War I soldiers, doctors took advantage of the liquid-absorbing capacity of sphagnum moss to soak up blood, pus and other bodily fluids.
It was found that dried sphagnum moss produced antibacterial preservative effects for wounded soldiers due to its acidity. Sphagnum bandages produced sterile environments for wounds by keeping the pH level around the wound low and inhibiting the growth of bacteria.
Red Cross volunteers around the Pacific Northwest diligently organized work parties to bring in moss to make into bandages. Between October 1917 and November 1918, 595,540 moss bandages were made by Red Cross volunteers in Washington, Oregon and Maine.
In South Bend, Lincoln L. Bush (1867-1939) directed the moss drive. “Moss drives” were announced in local papers, and volunteers included women of all ages and children. The Willapa Harbor Pilot warned the moss pickers, not to “get dolled up with fancy shoes and fancy clothes.” A clam chowder dinner was provided by the lighthouse keepers at North Cove, and Captain Herman Winbeck of the North Cove Coast Guard station served hot coffee.
After the sphagnum moss was procured, scows then carried the pickers and the 775 sacks of moss back to South Bend at the end of a grueling day. The moss was dried in the town's lumber mill drying sheds and sent to Seattle to be made into bandages. Bandages were then sent to New York where they were compressed, sterilized, and baled through a steaming process. Those packages were then sent to hospitals in the front lines of the war. The Pacific Northwest contributed 60% of the sphagnum used for bandages during World War I.
In Seattle, and other cities around the Pacific Northwest, university students and women's clubs set to work making bandages out of the dried moss. Women did most of the work of preparing the moss and putting together the bandages, often in addition to working at jobs or as housewives. At the University of Washington women received course credit for making bandages. Some girls were tasked with picking over the moss while other more experienced girls made the bandages. As the war continued, high school students were enlisted to help with sorting the moss so the university girls could devote their time entirely to the making of the bandages. It sounds rather sexist, you know, women’s work, but consider that the time was the early 1900s.
According to a newspaper article describing how the bandages were made, "A moss pad requires no sewing but is made by folding a layer of moss, a layer of highly absorbent paper, and a layer of non-absorbent cotton on gauze.”
Picking moss was considered a patriotic contribution by the citizens of the United States, and was expected to be performed if at all possible. A May 1918 newspaper article about the need for more volunteers quoted a Red Cross volunteer's admonishment:
"Men in the trenches are not taking summer vacations ... . Although we realize that the women have worked hard all winter, at best they have not spent more than five days a week working for the Red Cross. They forget that the men 'over there' are spending seven days in the week, from ten to eighteen hours a day, fighting for those safe at home ... Every woman in Seattle should feel it is her special duty to come to headquarters and pick over the moss. Seattle women are becoming slackers when they will not assist in the making of bandages which mean the very life of thousands of men in the trenches of France.”
Natural asset
After the war, the peacetime use of moss in surgical dressings was continued on a small scale. The need to pay for raw materials and the immense amount of labor required to collect the moss made the bandages more expensive to produce and less attractive to manufacturers after the war. That’s a good thing, because the real benefits of this sphagnum moss reach far beyond bandages. Peatlands full of sphagnum and other mosses spend thousands of years accumulating carbon in their underground layers. Sphagnum moss has huge climate benefits, taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Sphagnum has been around for millions of years, forming a key vegetation climate buffer. It plays the important role of absorbing carbon and storing it as deep layers of peat. Peatlands store a third of the world’s soil carbon, and their harvesting and use releases carbon dioxide, the major greenhouse gas driving climate change. Damaged and dried out peat moss exposes stored carbon and releases it back into the atmosphere.
And while humans are no longer picking moss for bandages, the fear is that bogs could be drained or negatively impacted by farming and industry, or the peat will be used for biofuel if commercial moss picking continues on a large scale.
Moss forests are ecosystems within ecosystems and must be preserved. Even trees benefit from their mossy coverings. Moss grows from spores that are produced in fruiting bodies called capsules. When seen up close, they are very beautiful, but they also play an important role in the creation and continuation of peat bogs by holding water in their spongy forms long after the surrounding soil has dried out, providing essential nutrients and helping to prevent the decay of dead plant material. It is this organic matter that gets compressed over hundreds of years to form peat.
Supporting life
Many people think of moss only as something that grows on trees, rocks, and roofs, and as a nuisance that often needs to be scraped from lawns, rocks and sidewalks. But within the fluffy moss forests lives a wide variety of critters. There are springtails (tiny arthropods with six legs) that reside in the spongy moss. There are species of carnivorous small creatures that hunt smaller creatures. Others are herbivores, grazing on the moss and other small plants. Still others are omnivores who feed on decaying matter and help release nutrients into the food chain.
Tiny springtails are a favorite prey of moss forest spiders. Both aquatic and terrestrial invertebrates make their homes here. Drier times are better for the springtails, as well as spider mites, along with various other insects, spiders, and other invertebrates such as aphids, fungus gnats, and mealybugs. Acting like a sponge, the moss serves as a kind of seasonal wetland by helping to preserve water even after the rains have ended. This allows those living in the moss a chance to survive year around.
So why care about these tiny ecosystems? Well, for one thing, they’re important parts of the food chain, in which tiny beings like springtails are eaten by bigger ones like spiders. A spider might then be eaten by a frog, eaten by a snake, eaten by — you get the picture.
Destruction
Unfortunately, commercial moss collectors will rip away moss forests from their tree branches, stuff them in sacks and tote them away. Moss does not generally grow back after being commercially devastated. Moss hunters (mostly illegal) have been destroying colonies of moss that are centuries old.
And the commercial pickers don’t just take the moss, either. In the bag are also untold billions of beings who have made that moss their home, like nesting birds, mites, and springtails. I know we don’t generally think of a “mite” as an important link in our food chain, but in nature everything is connected in some way or another.
Bags of stolen moss forests are distributed to buyers who trade these priceless ecosystems for peanuts. The moss is then dried, thereby destroying anything left alive, and sold to florists seeking a more natural appearance in their arrangements, or to gardeners who use it as mulch in plant beds. Large sheets of moss are dried, dyed and used as indoor decoration. You know — the essential dried, moss-stuffed, wire-framed elk, deer or bear.
Are you surprised? We have found a way to exploit even another Pacific Northwest resource — sphagnum moss. Though there are commercial moss hunters who legally get permits, illegal hunting and harvesting of moss is thought to be as much as 30 times higher than the legal amount. The moss that is left on the trees and forest floors grows extremely slowly and literally cannot grow back on the bare tree branches. And older branches are too smooth to allow the moss to recolonize. So even when legally harvesting moss we are destroying billions of tiny invertebrates, which are the backbone of the forest’s food chain.
Today, this tiny, star-shaped plant is known for its use in horticulture and biofuel. Not to mention its starring role in preserving thousands-year-old "bog bodies,” like the ones I witnessed at the “Bog Bodies" exhibit at Dublin’s Trinity College. Now that is a macabre site to see — mummies and bog bodies preserved by peat bogs.
Ecosystem engineer
Besides their role in global climate change, peatlands are rich ecosystems that contain many rare species of all sizes and shapes. “The same things that make sphagnum amazing for bandages are what enable it to be an ecosystem engineer, because it can create bogs. Sphagnum and peatlands are really important pockets of biodiversity.” Even if we no longer require moss’s assistance with our scrapes and lacerations, we should still respect and preserve the rare habitats it creates.
None of the commercial uses for moss would be considered a matter of life and death for humans, but they certainly are for the moss forests. Maybe it is time to permanently end the commercial collection of mosses entirely. A mined peat bog is never going to return to its former glory.
If you believe that using less peat is a good thing, you may want to reserve your peat consumption to container use and seed starting rather than for soil amendment and lawn work, which consumes larger quantities.
You can help our precious peatland habitats by buying peat-free products for your garden, making your own compost, and buying plants that have not been grown in peat.
Now, after trekking through our damp forest floors, rather than disrupting the sphagnum moss, I gently pat it and say, “Thank you for your service.”
