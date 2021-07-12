We lived just down the street from Chauncey Davis Elementary and South Bend’s old brick high school. I saw Brakeman Bill in the auditorium stage there. He demonstrated making a cornstalk out of a rolled up newspaper by fraying the edges with scissors. We all went home and tried it.
My birthday falls in the beginning of September, so I had just turned five when I went to afternoon kindergarten. I took the school bus that first day teeth chattering with fear. My teacher was Mrs. Combs. She seemed ancient to me. I liked her the first week, but after that I was very apprehensive and didn’t trust her. This was after myself and a few classmates had gathered at the sprinkler drinking fountain. We were seeing how long we each could gargle water when we were told to sit down. Innocently, I filled my mouth and sat down to continue gargling. I know, gargling? Hey, we were kids. Suddenly, I felt a slap across my face so hard it almost knocked me out of my chair. I wanted to sink through the floor in embarrassment, oblivious as to what I had done wrong. I was suspicious of her from then on, ready for her to belt me one at any time. So when I was out for a bad case of the flu for two weeks and Mrs. Combs hugged me upon return, I thought she must be real two-faced. Of course she hated me, I thought; she had slapped me. I never forgave her. I was shy and didn’t like school.
For picture day, my mom fixed my hair with a defined “hump” in the back. I thought I looked pretty swell in my pastel striped dress with a bow at the waist. When it was my turn, I thought I would just sort of grin rather than smile big, you know, play it safe. I was horrified when the pictures came back. I was certain that everyone would see how awful and ugly my picture was and make fun of me. Because of that I crammed the pastel dress in the corner floor of my closet and never wore it again, for fear someone would remember my picture in that dress. I confiscated any copies of the picture I found and crumpled them under my bed. Finally, they stopped appearing to torture me. Years later in adulthood, I found the only copy of the torn picture and paid $50 to have it patched up professionally. Cutest pic ever. What was I thinking?
I got through the traumatic kindergarten year and entered into the 1st grade with Mrs. Nyberg. She wore her gray hair in a French wrap, neatly tucked in. She told the class that her name was Mrs. Nyberg and that her husband’s name was Mr. Nyberg. I thought that was the most hilarious thing I’d ever heard and couldn’t wait to tell my mom. Mom, guess what? Guess what Mrs. Nyberg’s husband’s name is? Tee hee… Mr. Nyberg!! Rolling on the floor laughing now. Mom looked at me calmly and explained how it works when someone marries and takes the other’s name.
We were asked to file to the lunchroom in pairs holding hands. You were to hold the hand of the person seated nearest you. I was horrified to find that my walking partner was going to be Elroy Thompson, a boy! The lunches at South Bend were phenomenal and all homemade. I loved pizza day. My favorite, however, was the dressing on the green salad. It was a type of French dressing and everyone raved about it. So much so that my mom finally got on the horn with the cook, Della Taylor, and asked her for the recipe. It was so simple and I think everyone that went to Chauncey Davis Elementary keeps a homemade jar. Equal parts vinegar, oil, sugar and catsup. Dash of cloves and salt. We call it “Della” dressing to this day and my fridge is always stocked with this delicious dressing. So, we all lined up for lunch on the tan and brown alternating tiles and tapped each other saying, (person of the day) germs, no returns, back and forth until we approached the hot food line. Ghastly children we were.
This was the year I fell down and cut my knee open on the playground. It seemed to rain every day, and in early September the maple seeds were dropping — the ones where you could throw them up and pretend they were helicopters drifting down. I spent a lot of time on recess in my own little world tossing them up and watching them float down, the rain beating down hard on the play shed. Most were playing basketball or foursquare, but I loved throwing the helicopters. One day it wasn’t raining and I ran out onto the playground, but I tripped and fell on my knee causing it to gush with blood. I froze, not knowing what to do. The teacher on duty, Mrs. Jakola, was handicapped, maybe from past polio. I didn’t know, but I was afraid of her. She came up to me but didn’t see the blood. I went to the next teacher. Finally, my sister looked over from a foursquare game she was playing and saw that I was bleeding profusely and sought help. It was Mr. Giles, the super, who took me to the hospital as my parents were both working. I remember how nice he was to me on the ride up and I’ve always thought of him as such a kind man. I was numbed and had four big stitches and a scar to brag about.
Mostly, I loved to read. My sister and I regularly walked to the South Bend Library to browse the children’s section and check out stacks of books. I loved the way the library smelled with the isles of books on the creaking hardwood floor. We were also allowed to purchase books through the scholastic readers leaflet we’d bring home from school. Things like Pippi Long-Stockings and Amelia Bedelia, to name a few favorites. We also got the Weekly Reader mailed to us each week to work puzzles and such — like a magazine for kids. As with most families in the 1960s we had a World Book Encyclopedia set that mom bought from a traveling salesman. We occasionally used them for school book reports or playing Scrabble, but mostly we liked to look up interesting pictures and trace them with carbon paper, like maybe a mouse or zebra.
My favorite teacher was Mrs. Kirby in the 4th grade. She was very kind. I couldn’t picture why she was married to Mr. Kirby, the band teacher. He was scary to me, but he did teach our class to play the tonette. Mr. and Mrs. Kirby lived next door to us. They got a new puppy and our class was asked to pick our favorite name and Mrs. Kirby would choose one. I picked something childish and dumb like “Scruffy” or “Brownie.” I was sure she would pick my name, but she didn’t. However, I was charged with feeding their little dog when they went on vacation, a task I was proud of and didn’t take lightly. It’s Mrs. Kirby that pulled me crying from the school room closet and comforted me. My sister and I somehow acquired (hand-me-downs, but still…) two beautiful chiffon dresses. Mine was lilac and hers was turquoise. By the time I was in 4th grade, my sister had outgrown the turquoise dress and I was ecstatic that the dress I had coveted for two years was finally mine. I dressed proudly that morning for class with white patent-leather shoes and ankle socks. As we bustled around hanging up our coats, someone remarked that they could see through my dress — that was the end of it. I was mortified and hid in the closet, crying and refusing to come out. Mrs. Kirby gently pulled me out and said that, no, you could not see through my dress. Never wore that dress again either. I chucked it in the back of the closet with the rainbow pastel dress from my kindergarten picture.
I loved Mrs. Kirby, but it was not to be. She became pregnant and had to take leave to have her baby half way through the year. I was never to see Mrs. Kirby again as our family moved to the South Fork at the end of that year.
