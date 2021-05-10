At the City of South Bend, my dad, Wilbur Jennings, held many different jobs. He even took over as the chief of police for a few months, which if you knew my dad you would find atomically comical. Back in the ‘60s, there was only one police officer in town, other than a part-time officer hired for Friday nights to direct traffic during South Bend football games. When the patrol car rolled into the driveway and my dad was asked if he wanted to “sit in” temporarily as a police chief, Dad later said, “I didn’t know whether to run out the back door or answer the front door.” But soon he donned a neat and tidy police uniform and carried a gun and handcuffs that he jokingly put on our wrists. He drove the white patrol car around with a six-pack of Olympia under the seat, enjoying colorful conversation with petty thieves or drunk drivers that he hauled back to the jail. I think he enjoyed the job enormously. Small in stature, Dad resembled a much more handsome Barney Fife.
We were extremely fortunate as a family when dad got a job driving the City of South Bend garbage truck. He would delight us with the most unique gifts from his route each day. There were discarded toys and balls, and once a wonderful perfume sampler that my sister and I made good use of, trying each one on over and over until we smelled like cheap cotton candy. We were over the moon when he brought home a life-sized plastic Mayo jar that we could put over our heads while walking through town. He also brought home many goodies from the grocery stores that were just slightly outdated. My favorites were Pop-Tarts and all sorts of different specialty cheeses in cute little glass jars that we kept for morning juice after the cheese was gone. He brought boxed apple and cherry pastry kits and we rolled out square sections of dough, added the filling and folded each over into a triangle to bake on a cookie sheet — complete with a plastic tube of white frosting for the top. The cheeses we got always had a thin layer of mold the top, but I never put two and two together until I was much older. Throughout my childhood I thought all cheese came with mold on the surface to be scraped off and that all bananas should have spotted brown peels when eaten. We looked forward to dad coming home from work and waited for the sound of his truck so we could jump him and see what goodies he brought. We were good at making do with what was available. Mom said that was when she started making salads for dinner, because before that greens were too expensive. We were content with bologna or just mustard sandwiches on Wonder Bread. Other picnic favorites were fried deer steaks sandwiched between white bread or liverwurst and onion.
For a time, Dad drove a gravel dump truck for the City of South Bend. I was thrilled one day when I was five and he took me with him out through the Willapa Hills to get rock. I felt very special to be sitting in this massive truck with my dad. My main memory is how calmly and patiently he explained to me the difference between a squirrel and a chipmunk-size tail structure. I think about it now every time I see one or the other. Alas, all good things come to a close. Eventually Dad got fired from the city for drinking on the job. As a goodbye, dad backed the dump truck, loaded with rock, up the paved driveway of the South Bend City Hall and raised the bed to dump the rock at the entrance. I guess he liked to have the last word.
Dad had a wide variety of skills and it is unclear how he could have acquired them all in one lifetime. He seemed to be able to make or build anything and was a self-taught mason. For many years his side jobs of building garages and putting in foundations around Raymond and South Bend were our family’s bread and butter. He never shied away from a challenge either, and both he and mom always looked at anything someone else could do and said, “Why can’t we?” Dad was very talented and for his small frame had enormous strength in his arms from years of hard work. The veins in his arms raised up like cords. Originally, dad was born to sharecroppers on a farm in Owensboro, Kentucky, where I was born. My dad was a unique character and quite a handsome charmer. His sense of humor could make you roll and gasp for breath. He wasn’t perfect for sure, but he certainly was entertaining. The man did not know fear of anything except snakes. Walking the trail from the house to the barn he encountered one of our local harmless garter snakes. My dad practically jumped out of his skin and onto my mom’s shoulders in fear. Yelling, he grabbed a fence post and beat the snake until it was a thin flattened piece of pulp. We have to understand, I guess, that snakes are bit different in Kentucky.
One day after seeing flashing lights in his rear-view mirror, Dad opened the door of his GMC truck. “See a driver’s license please?” He fumbled around looking for his wallet. “Oh, hello Wilbur,” the policeman said as he recognized the face. “I’m afraid you’ve been weaving all over the road. Now, have you been drinkin’? Can you step out of the car?” Dad stumbled out of the car as his friend sat still in the passenger seat. The officer shined the lights in the front and back seats and discovered a knife with blood and hair on the edges. “This looks like fresh blood; have you been hunting?” “Nope,” my dad answered, “got a bear though last week durin’ bear season and that’s the knife I used. That’s bear hair.” Indeed he had been hunting last week legally, but that bear was already wrapped in packages in our freezer at home. “Well,” the officer responded, “we’re gonna have to call the game warden just in case to make sure. That looks like deer hair to me. Meanwhile, Wilbur, we’re gonna have to bring you with us to the station for driving drunk.” They carefully placed him in the back seat. “You got one call to make.” Dad dialed my mom. “Honey, it don’t look like I’ll be comin’ home for a while,” he said. Dad was in a cell at the Pacific County Jail. Mom said, “Well, how long are you going to be there?” Dad answered, knowing he was being overheard, “Well, depends on if this bear hair turns out to be deer hair.” Mom was no dummy.
She thought fast and ran to the freezer to dispose of the fresh deer. She put both halves in the washing machine wrapped in paper and put a load of clothes on top. Then she waited. Within an hour there was a knock at the door. “Ma’am, we have reason to believe there is illegal venison on the premises and we have a search warrant to look through your house.” “You’re welcome to look around,” my mom said politely. “There is no fresh meat here except a bear in the freezer that my husband got last week.” The warden and his partner opened doors, looked in the freezer and looked at each other. They opened a package of meat. “Well, it looks like bear meat, but Mrs. Jennings, we are going to take a slip of it to have it tested.” “Sure,” Mom said. “Oh, what is through that door?” the warden asked. “That’s the laundry room,” mom answered. The warden, as an afterthought, went directly through the laundry room door and went straight to the washer. He opened the lid before my incredulous mother. “Well, what’s this?” “It’s the damned deer you been lookin’ for!” Mom replied angrily. My dad was given the seemingly enormous large fine of $500, which would be two months of pay from his job with the City of South Bend. My mom made monthly payments of $15 for years until a kindly Justice of the Peace phoned and told mom not to send anymore money as she was leaving her job. She was appreciative that mom was faithful on her payments through the years.
This was not the first nor the last time that Dad brought home meat on the off season. Mom and Dad used to love to hunt together, driving the back roads of the South Fork countryside all afternoon. Often we all piled in the truck and my sister and I were to act as decoys if the warden stopped Dad after he killed a deer by sleeping on top of the blanketed deer.
My memory goes — the lights went on behind us. “Just lay there and be quiet, girls, pretend you are asleep and don’t say a word.” “Howdy folks,” the warden peered through the window. “Afternoon, warden, what can I do ya for?” my dad answered, as casually as if we had been on an afternoon family picnic. “Oh, just checkin’ the cars driving around the back roads, there has been a lot of poachin’ going on.” “Nope,” my Dad answered, “you can check out the truck if you want to. Those are my two girls sleeping in the back.” The warden gazed back at us. I tried not to squeeze my eyes too tight together and keep them closed. “Okay, you folks have a nice day now.” The warden drove off and we went home to package our deer.
After we got home we all participated in the packaging the fresh meat. My sister and I were delighted to be given the task of pulling off pieces of freezer tape and sticking it on the table for later use. We cut strips of freezer paper and laid them in a pile. As each package of meat slopped onto the freezer paper it was neatly wrapped. My sister and I then taped and labeled each package, “roast” — “steak” — “soup meat.” We looked forward to our participation in the process and took pride in our work, using our best penmanship. Dad was a skilled hunter and provided meat for our family throughout the year regardless of gaming seasons — a rebel with a cause.
