I start my day looking over a two-page document that tells me where I am in the process of planning this year’s 39th NW Garlic Festival. This daily check list is the only entity that knows where all the “balls in the air” are located. This year an additional ball has been added. This odd ball has thrown things off balance because it is not the same size, shape or weight as the others, yet it cannot be ignored. Oddball, thy name is Covid.
Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 19, three local events are in final planning stages on the north end of the peninsula. Aug. 27 to 28 is the Peninsula R & B Festival headed by Clint Carter. Sept. 11 to 12 is the Beach Barons Car Club Rod Run to the End of the World chaired by BBCC President Joseph Natoli and Sept. 18 to 19 is the 39th NW Garlic Festival chaired by OPACC president — me — with the help of committee members Karen Boardman, Jerry Herr, Karen Stephens, Valerie Harrison and Amy Jensen. The Rod Run takes place on the Beach Barons’ field off Sandridge in Ocean Park, the other two are held at the Port of Peninsula. Also happening Aug. 26 to 28 is the Pacific County Fair in Menlo, headed by Bill Monohon. And, perhaps needless to say, the three-day Labor Day weekend is also in the mix. We all agree, the responsibility of producing a safe event in these challenging times is of utmost importance.
Event Planning 101-Basics: planning often begins the day after the previous event ends or several (read that as at least six) months ahead of the next event, it takes a lot, strike that, a ton of volunteers to make things happen, there are significant costs and permits and red tape needed to put on a public event, producing an event is not for sissies. Many people are unaware of all it takes to “make it happen.”
Add the aforementioned oddball to these basics and you now have new concerns such as: not knowing if your event will be allowed to happen when the scheduled date arrives, wondering what the necessary requirements will be when you have it and listening for who (state, county, federal) might decide, at the very last minute, that the event cannot go on. Our constantly changing world of covid-19 mutation and a slow to the poke attitude towards vaccinations are the culprits affecting these uncertainties.
But I also think the inconsistency of our state’s requirements and the constant reversals or tweaks those requirements undergo adds another layer of stress to planning. A perfect example of that can be found when comparing the Washington Secretary of Health’s Mask Order FAQ sent out Aug. 10 and the subsequent WA DOH news release emailed Aug. 13. There are several nuanced differences; here is one. Masking at outdoor sporting events is recommended and included with outdoor fairs, concerts and parades but only for unvaccinated in the FAQ document. But the following news release three days later changed the recommendation to include all people and dropped outdoor sporting events from the list of activities to avoid. Inconsistent messages coming from the same office. Never a good thing.
Peninsula R & B Festival
The Peninsula R & B Festival is first on the calendar and the smallest of the events. Although Clint had a great safety plan already in place for the concert, he has done a brave thing. He polled those following the festival on Facebook, asking: “Informal poll: What are your thoughts on attending the Peninsula R&B Fest? What would make you feel safe? I have some opinions, I want yours.”
Those responses helped Clint create a better defined plan addressing ticketing, seating, food and beverage service. The concert is being held out of doors under a very large tent. Of all the events I have mentioned, the R & B Festival has the least walking around by patrons. Taking the above into account, these are the ideas Clint is strongly considering to make the festival as safe as possible: Show vaccination card and picture ID or negative test result, temperature check at the gate, masks for all, limit 300 people, mark distanced seating spaces. Please note, these are not definite at the time of writing. For the most current information visit peninsulabluesfest.com or their Facebook page Peninsula Blues Festival.
A portion of the festival’s proceeds and the raffled guitar (signed by all participants and made by none other than Clint) will be donated to local food banks as well the Ilwaco High School Music Department. Clint has also created a radio ad that focuses on the safety aspects in place. These added precautions stretch an already thin staff of volunteers, a common problem for all event organizers. But there is determination as well, “We want to have as much fun as we can while being as safe as we can,” said Clint Carter.
Rod Run
The Beach Barons Rod Run to the End of the World is a horse of a different color. Big, busy and loud! One of the largest outdoor car shows in the Pacific Northwest. This well-oiled engine purrs along every year to the delight of many locals and visitors and the hard work of many volunteers.
“We have to be a little crazy to do this,” Joe told me when I asked him about the challenges of being the coordinator of an event like Rod Run this year. “It’s like a double edged sword, lots of aggravation to put on a perfect show, but then, we have never put on a perfect show.”
The Beach Barons have been in Ocean Park since 1957, with the first Rod Run organized in 1987. Max Moorehouse, a BBCC member who recently passed and is sorely missed, coined the phrase, “Rod Run to the End of the World” for the first show and it has stuck. Currently there are about 100 members, with over 50 active. The event needs about 100 volunteers to make it happen — a challenge being met, but difficult in even the best of times.
Every year the Beach Barons raffle a member built engine comprised of a carefully inspected engine block and all brand spanking new parts. I will admit here that Joe gave me much more detail on the mechanics of this engine, but I am lost in my notes. Let’s just say it is a spectacular engine. The proceeds of this raffle go to Ilwaco High School college scholarships with a focus on students going into the trades.
The entire event is outdoors. This year cars will be spaced at 15 feet rather than the usual ten. People attending the event are in almost constant circulation, there is very little sitting except to grab a bite to eat. Precautions will be in place according to local and state requirements and those showing their cars will be expected to follow the safety requirements as well. Personal responsibility is held in esteem by this group. The Ocean Park cruise takes place late afternoon on Sept. 11. Heading through Ocean Park to Surfside, Oysterville and back, this is another way people can enjoy the cars while being distanced. Visit beachbarons.com for the latest information on the show.
Pacific County Fair
Before I get to the Garlic Festival, I want to talk about the Pacific County Fair in Menlo (August 26 to 28). This is a county fair with the best of “old fashioned” retained…it is celebrating 125 years in 2021, with 100 of those years in Menlo. This fair should be in a Hallmark movie! Animals, kids, crafts, pies and fair food to try and try and things to buy…blue ribbons, pig snorts, hay and smiles. Fair manager Bill Monohon has it all in hand with safety in mind.
Regarding this year’s challenges, he states, “No major changes but we do have 48 self dispensing hand sanitizer stations and will be regularly wiping down tables, chairs, bathrooms etc. We will follow all state and county health Covid-19 requirements and will have masks and gloves available at our gates for anyone who may want them. We will do our very best to keep things safe and moving along!”
The fair is held mostly outdoors or in barn like buildings with big doors. For information about all the down home wonders of the fair, visit pacificcountyfair.com. It is a fun website to poke around in!
39th NW Garlic Festival
The 39th NW Garlic Festival will be a bit smaller and definitely more local this year. Rather than bring entertainment from afar, two local bands are scheduled to perform, the North Coast Blues Band and the Ilwaco High School band. To fill in the gap we are asking the community to come have some fun with Open Mike sessions. Sing, dance, recite, put on a short play or show off your pet’s talent. Your ten minutes of fame is waiting for you! We are also bringing it home by offering Ocean Park Area Chamber members to overfill Garlic Festival mugs (created and donated by Vince Stevens of Forgotten Treasures) with wonderful things. They will be available through a silent auction during the festival. Many of the favorite garlic vendors will be back and there will even be fresh garlic, it is harvest time after all, offered by a Menlo grower. We also have a garlic poster winner!
Free hand sanitizers will be given out, signs reminding people of safe behavior in crowds and attention to detail to ensure a safe event — so much to do, but oh, so worth it. Many of these changes were made to bring the festival back to its origins. But others were put in place to better manage a safe event during these changing times. Visit opwa.com for more information as it comes in.
Removing my Garlic Festival/Chamber hat, and speaking for myself, I want to say it is time. It is time to be wise and safe, but we also need to need to live and enjoy. Both sets of goals can be achieved. Thank you, fellow coordinators, and everyone — please remember to be kind.
