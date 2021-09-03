When I was nine, my family moved out of the “Oyster Capital of the World,” the small town of South Bend, Washington, and plunged deep into the countryside of the Willapa Valley. I was not aware of my mother’s motives at the time, but now I realize that what she was seeking was peace and tranquility. She grew tired of visiting neighbors making themselves too much a part of our family affairs and homes separated by individual picket or chain-link fences. Mom wanted to breathe — to escape the silhouetted faces in the windows overlooking our kitchen.
Both Mom and Dad grew up in flat open spaces. Mom’s childhood home was surrounded by corn and wheat fields in Indiana and Dad’s was a share-cropped tobacco farm in Kentucky. After they were married, my parents were anxious to begin their adventure and moved west of their roots, eventually landing whimsically in the state of Washington. My dad had visited the Pacific Northwest during his job as a long-haul truck driver for United Movers. He talked dreamily to my mom about seeing “evergreens” for the first time in his life. “Stay green all year,” he said. So they loaded up strictly necessities, and our family of six packed into the panel truck. Though they had planned their trek to end in California, after stopping in the quaint logging community of South Bend, our family was smitten. My dad got a job working for the City of South Bend.
Though South Bend was a small town with a neighborhood mom-and-pop store and loving, caring neighbors, Mom and Dad still dreamed of living in the country. After 10 years of compromising their desires by living in a small town, Mom and Dad searched for and found their dream home. Seven acres with little more than a shack a stone’s throw from the rippling clean water of the South Fork. My sister and I were taken out of the South Bend schools and entered Lebam in 5th and 6th grade. One brother transferred to Willapa Valley High, and the other remained to graduate from high school at South Bend.
We packed eagerly and retreated to live in the solace of the quiet country, surrounded by the valley of green acres that Mom and Dad loved so dearly. The drive out South Fork Road seemed endless, though only four miles separated town and country. Dad stopped on the way at a small store in Riverview and bought us Chick-o-Sticks and Dad’s root beer. My sister and I rode in the back of the pickup, in the open fresh air, nibbling on candy and drinking our sodas. It was heaven to us, and we anticipated the change with giddy delight. We drove the graveled hill to our new home, sometimes lying face-up in the bed of the truck, in awe of the evergreen trees that drew together from both sides of the road. The sky was barely visible above the canopy of tree branches.
Our new home was in desperate need of tender loving care, but Mom and Dad had vision. You know, good bones and stuff. The six of us moved in with only one small bathroom and two tiny bedrooms, but it immediately felt like home to us. Mom and Dad sacrificed their privacy for ours by sleeping on a hide-away bed in the living room, while my older brothers shared one room, and my sister and I the other small room. Could we get any tighter? One had to go through our room to get to the bathroom. My sister and I drew a line across middle of the room and up over the ceiling to indicate ownership. Cross that line and die.
Mom lay in bed that first night, exhausted from unpacking, yet too tired to sleep. She listened by the open window to the frogs croaking in the back yard and vowed never to leave. We were greeted in the mornings by the sounds of birds chirping and the dancing ripples of the South Fork River. There was a fresh scent in the air of the mint which grew abundantly on the riverbank.
Each day was an adventure to my sister, Laurie, and I. We were Lewis and Clark, discovering new territory and carving trails in the vast space available to us. In and out of the river, we dove for pretend treasures and rare rocks. As soon as the sun smoothed our shivers, we jumped back into the refreshing icy water. We picked and ate clover, fed and rode our horses, played with our now unleashed dog, and named each new animal. We had ducks, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, and even a whole flock of pheasants at one time. With curious eyes, we raised baby chicks that hatched from eggs in a small incubator with heat lamps, the newborn emerging from the shell, yawning and stretching. I rode my black horse, Clyde, for jaunts in any direction, always bareback. There were no boundaries. Regardless of property ownership, I was free to explore in any direction. My horse was a professional, finding his own way home as we returned from an adventure, me backwards lying face down with my head against his soft back end. He would plod into our driveway and stop. Most days he roamed the countryside free of restraint, always staying near our home as he munched the green and purple clover.
Teenage years crept up on me, changing my fantasies from riding horses and seeking treasures of crawdads and snails, to boys, make-up and fashion. What was free and open as a child began to stifle my desires to grow and see the world. The rolling hills and space seemed only to separate me from life, people and new experiences. I envisioned myself in the city where neon lights flashed day and night. Nighttime in the country came suddenly, as though a huge blanket were thrown over it. Not a shadow was discernible in the pitch black.
At 17, I packed my freedom tightly away in a box and stored it for future use, believing that somehow I would be forever entitled to return to this space. Surely, this small world would hold for me until the time was right. The value of sitting on a bridge with only the sound of the rippling river for company went unappreciated. I took for granted the clear water and the green meadows. As most children are, I was unaware of what I was giving up during my quest for an identity and how little I would receive in return.
I innocently waved goodbye to moonlight swims in the fresh water with the wind blowing my hair dry. To my childhood friend and my irreplaceable mother I bid what I believed to be a temporary farewell. This was simply no place for a girl with my hopes and dreams, I explained to them. It was confining; I had to venture out on my own. The city was so alluring to this country girl. Its charms seemed to swallow me up at first. Every dream was at my feet just waiting to be taken advantage of. Birds didn’t sing, there were no rivers to swim in, and meadows were replaced with parking lots, but so what. Suddenly there were plays to attend and movies at any time of the day or night. I’ll never get married or have children, I vowed, nothing will tie me down to picking clover and ferns again.
My small apartment did not provide a yard, but who cared. I wouldn’t be staying at home anyway; there were too many new areas to explore on the Metro bus. It carted me all over Seattle, and I made new friends quickly. Many evenings were spent indulging in city nightlife. I was drunk with my own frivolous, careless attitude, as I danced and partied until dawn. The enticing atmosphere of the city was wildly exciting to me. In the mornings, though, instead of being awakened by chirping birds, I was greeted by the steady hum of freeway traffic and the blast of a horns and sirens.
Still, I felt that I could return to the paradise of the country on a whim, if I chose, to re-claim my stake in South Fork. But the further I strayed from rural life, the further it slipped away. I would go visit home and flaunt the city before these ignorant hicks from the sticks. Nosy neighbors with everyone knowing your business — who needs it? In the city, I remained anonymous and kept my private life private. They could keep their Friday night cribbage games and potluck crab feeds, I thought.
Eventually, I began to wish for just one familiar face in the crowd, someone to say, “Hello, does your mom still live on the South Fork?” The tables turned, and instead of being isolated by too many trees and mountains, I felt isolated by anonymity and the cement walls and streets. Glamour wore into tedious monotony. Surrounded by buses, screaming traffic, and malls full of wanderers, stale air seeped into my pores. There was no place to retreat and revitalize myself.
I outgrew many of my initial dreams and ambitions when I realized that with this fast pace there seemed to be little time to enjoy simple pleasures. My list of priorities came into question. I felt it needed serious readjustment. Permanence and a sense of belonging became essential elements for my own peace of mind, rather than city nightlife and career opportunities. If I could have foreseen the cost of leaving these most treasured assets of country life, I most likely would never have left. I would have raised my children in the open fresh air of Willapa Valley.
My dreams merged with those that my parents had, ironically, when they were my age — parallel but slightly different. When I shed the garb of the city, I found the same country girl underneath that once enjoyed the serenity of home along a river, horses and solitude. I wouldn’t know the value of sitting in a quiet forest alone without venturing out of its paradise. Conversely, the inevitable emptiness of the city cannot be experienced merely by sit-ting in that quiet forest. I had to experience it myself and accept life’s lessons. There were obstacles on the return trip to the forest. Life happens. I want to warn children — to stress the importance of counting blessings carefully. Fracture future paths after great contemplation, fully realizing what could be sacrificed if choosing the roads that I traveled so blindly. You can’t pop the genie back in the bottle.
