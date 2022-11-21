In September, as I was in Astoria’s critical care unit with A Fib, the world’s attention was focused on the death of, mourning for, and burial of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Mine, too.
I was the offspring of a matriarchal family of Scots, English, and Irish heritage, with upbringing in the Episcopal Church. One of my first books was the beloved “Tale of Tom Kitten,” by Beatrix Potter. As a young adult, I read Agatha Christie and Miss Read for distraction; listened to Handel, Holst and Elgar, among many others, for comfort.
Throughout life I have been aware of Queen Elizabeth, formal and authoritarian, a fixture in the background. She was there, like the Victorian artist who was my grandmother and like the clinical psychologist who was my long-time therapist.
Years later, after I had seen Alan Bennett’s BBC film, “A Question of Attribution,” and then listened to his charming novella, “The Uncommon Reader,” I began to tune in to and appreciate the Queen’s character and work.
~~~
When Grace — my grandmother asked that we call her by her first name — retired from teaching art, she began in earnest to research family history. This was the late 1940s and back then the basic source of information was the local library, in whichever town she happened to be. There was no Ancestry.com, no computers.
She came to visit once or twice a year, driving her Packard the 100 miles between Walla Walla and Lewiston, among Palouse wheat fields and through small towns that look much the same today as they did three-quarters of a century ago.
After a time of visiting with us, when the tensions between her son-in-law and herself escalated, Grace would take herself off to the library in Lewiston and busy herself digging through seemingly dull books of family ancestry.
At age five or six I wasn’t much interested in being descended from, say, Robert the Bruce of Scotland but I was fascinated by the colorful seat cushions which Mother made for our mule-ear slat-back dining room chairs. They were a bright red and blue-green plaid tartan, gorgeous and invigorating. As I think about them now, they were probably a modern Sinclair plaid, Sinclair being one of our forebear clans.
(About that same time, Grace gave Mother a small book of tartans, covered in the beautiful red Stewart plaid; the fabric was sateen, and the cover was padded, and it was a pleasure to hold: a one-of-a-kind book.)
Later, as Grace began to draw and paint coats-of-arms, those devices used on European flags and shields, I got more interested. She was exacting in this work as in everything she did.
She saw to it that my adopted sister and I spent our early lives in the Episcopal Church, of which she was a thorough-going member. Its music, architecture, stained glass, and Book of Common Prayer are wonderful.
When I was eighteen she gave me a book, “Ancestral Roots of Sixty New England Colonists, Who Came to New England between 1623 and 1650,” to which I never paid much attention — I was a teenager then, with all that attendant angst, plus the fact that our family was disintegrating violently by the day.
Sixty-one years later and out of the hospital, as I thumbed through that thin red book, I saw that Grace had penciled the phrase “our line” throughout; I began to perk up when I saw names that history books speak of: multiple Sureties who helped force England’s King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215; multiple Noblemen named in that document; a companion of William the Conqueror’s at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; kings Henry I of England and Henry I of France; king Brian Boru of Ireland; among others.
No wonder she was interested in this study.
Of course, statisticians and the author of the book point out that when family trees get back to early ages, we are often inter-related. (“Frequent intermarriages among the descendants of Charlemagne,” the author explains.) As my friend Marge Horner once said, “Oh, everybody is descended from him.”
And did she belong to genealogical societies? Oh yes: the Colonial Order of the Crown — Descendants of Charlemagne; the Magna Charta Society; the Huguenot Society; Daughters of the American Colonists; Colonial Dames of the XVIIth Century; and Daughters of the American Revolution. (Mother spoke of Grace’s “battle ribbons” when she was kitted out with all her genealogical medals; quite impressive.)
Back then I felt disloyal, with my lack of interest in something that mattered so much to her.
~~~
Once I was on my own, at the age of 19 and knowing that I surely needed counseling — it was hard for me to hold a job, smart but maladjusted as I was — I found a clinical psychologist in Beaverton, Helen G. Price Ph.D., who salvaged me from the wreckage of my troubled family. Dr. Price was wise, brilliant, well-educated, a determined disciplinarian, a true Christian, and she had a lovely sense of humor. Her forebears were British, like my grandmother’s, and I was comfortable with her.
She worked with me for 15 years, patiently forming character and habits, hammering out dents, getting me to the point where, at the age of 35, I could move to the Peninsula and commence teaching myself to be an artist and a historian.
~~~
So there I was early in September of this year, horizontal in Columbia Memorial Hospital, having needles punched through my skin and sensors glued all over, feeling beleaguered by well-meaning nurses just doing their jobs, all the while being bereaved by the spectacle happening in Great Britain. I was cranky and grief-stricken.
(I do remember being enchanted by the clean, shiny farm tractors lined up on both sides of the road as the Queen’s hearse drove away from Balmoral. And the horses … Emma, the Fell pony in particular.)
When I returned home, sobered by my medical episode and determined to renew my Do Not Resuscitate paperwork, I reviewed Grace’s ancestral information before packing it up to send to a cousin. Out of curiosity I checked part of Queen Elizabeth’s ancestry.
I was shocked and then tickled to find several ancestors in common with her. After that search, I now believe that the Queen was related to many, many of the people she met on her tours and in her garden parties. She was a woman of her people, and a model of integrity for anyone willing to follow her.
I’ve come to appreciate her courage and humility in demonstrating for us all the normal aging process in her body and on her face. Her smile grew more glorious as she grew ever older.
~~~
My grandmother and my therapist died many years ago. I miss them, but their lessons continue in my ear.
•••
The Queen’s daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is outspoken and regularly-spoken, about mental health, addiction, and the need for getting help: “Addiction is not a choice,” she said recently. “No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us is immune.”
Several years back, she said, “The challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help.” Her husband, Prince William, added, “Mental health matters to each and every one of us. It matters just as much as our physical health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.